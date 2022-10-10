The ultimate meeting room: Matchday at Selhurst Park

Premium Hospitality Experiences at Crystal Palace F.C. are the ultimate way to entertain. Break the ice from business conversations with exciting match action and a lively Selhurst Park atmosphere to set the tone for an exciting day out. Whether it’s wining and dining with clients while overlooking the pitch or enjoying a company celebration while watching an intense Premier League match, our Premium packages are the perfect business outing.

Begin to plan your visit to Selhurst Park now by exploring our range of packages!