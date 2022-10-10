Premium Hospitality Experiences at Crystal Palace F.C. are the ultimate way to entertain. Break the ice from business conversations with exciting match action and a lively Selhurst Park atmosphere to set the tone for an exciting day out. Whether it’s wining and dining with clients while overlooking the pitch or enjoying a company celebration while watching an intense Premier League match, our Premium packages are the perfect business outing.
Begin to plan your visit to Selhurst Park now by exploring our range of packages!
Speroni’s Restaurant
Named in honour of our iconic Argentinian goalkeeper, the restaurant emanates the warmth and charm that made Julian Speroni a legendary figure at the club.
- Impress clients and colleguess with match build-up from Palace legends
- Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
Legends Restaurant
The only lounge that directly overlooks the pitch, Legends Restaurant is the perfect place to have a business meeting over a delicious meal with a beautiful view.
- Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
- Pre-match entertainment from club legends
The 2010 Club
Enjoy a Premier League Premium experience like no other. A first class lounge perfect for entertaining VIP clients with Directors' Box seating, allowing you to be within touching distance of the dugouts.
- Exclusive and intimate environment with a sparkling and canapé reception
- Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
Executive Boxes
Your own private space overlooking the pitch, an Executive Box is the perfect way to entertain clients or host colleagues.
- Your own exclusive and private environment with views of the Selhurst Park pitch
- Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
- Optional use of your box on non-matchdays
- 10 or 20-person boxes available
Details of our 2022/23 Premium experiences are now available to explore. Find out everything you need to know about a Premium package at Crystal Palace F.C. in our brochure.
Download now or reach out to our expert team to start planning your experience today!