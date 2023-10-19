Skip navigation

      Premium Hospitality

      The ultimate way to experience the Premier League
      020 8768 6011

      Travelling to London this season? Enrich your matchday beyond just the 90 minutes with our unrivalled Premium hospitality packages, offering a relaxed but first-class Premier League experience.

      Selhurst Park has been Crystal Palace's home ground since 1924 and is famous around the world for having one of the finest atmospheres in European football.

      Why Premium at Palace?
      • Secure your tickets early and watch the Premier League in style
      • South London's number one football club
      • The home of Ted lasso and AFC Richmond
      • A stone's throw from central London and Gatwick airport
      What does a Premium matchday include?
      • A match ticket, and entertainment beyond the 90 minutes
      • Inclusive fine dining and a range of drinks throughout your day
      • The best seats in the house
      The 2010 Club was incredible. The service, food, and comfort were beyond anything we had done before and we've done a lot of experiences!

      Evan Goldring

      • Premier League

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        V
        Luton Town(H)
        Luton Town

      • Premier League

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        V
        Manchester City(H)
        Manchester City

      • Premier League

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        V
        West Ham United(H)
        West Ham United

      • Premier League

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        V
        Manchester United(H)
        Manchester United

      • Premier League

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        V
        Aston Villa(H)
        Aston Villa

      A stone's throw from central London & Gatwick airport

      • image
      • image
      • image
      Speroni’s Restaurant

      Speroni’s Restaurant

      Named in honour of our iconic Argentinian goalkeeper, the restaurant emanates the warmth and charm that made Julian Speroni a legendary figure at the club.

      • Impress friends and family with match build-up from Palace legends
      • Chances to win exclusive prices, such as signed merchandise
      from£348 (inc VAT)
      SELECT FIXTURE
      • image
      • image
      • image
      Legends Restaurant

      logo

      The only lounge that directly overlooks the pitch, Legends Restaurant is the perfect place to experience the Premier League's best atmosphere, whilst enjoying a delicious meal with a beautiful view.

      • Inclusive drinks and fine dining
      • Pre-match entertainment from club legends
      from£258 (inc VAT)
      SELECT FIXTURE
      • image
      • image
      • image
      The 2010 Club

      logo

      Enjoy a Premier League Premium experience like no other. A first class lounge perfect for entertaining friends and family with Directors' Box seating, allowing you to be within touching distance of the dugouts.

      • Exclusive and intimate environment with a sparkling and canapé reception
      • Inclusive drinks and fine dining menu that mirrors our Boardroom offering
      from£378 (inc VAT)
      SELECT FIXTURE
      • image
      • image
      • image
      Executive Boxes

      logo

      Your own private space overlooking the pitch, an Executive Box is perfect for a group of friends and family to enjoy the Premier League.

      • Your own exclusive and private environment
      • Inclusive drinks and fine dining in view of the Selhurst Park pitch
      • 10 or 20-person boxes available
      from£3,600 (inc VAT)
      SELECT FIXTURE

