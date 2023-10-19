Travelling to London this season? Enrich your matchday beyond just the 90 minutes with our unrivalled Premium hospitality packages, offering a relaxed but first-class Premier League experience.
Selhurst Park has been Crystal Palace's home ground since 1924 and is famous around the world for having one of the finest atmospheres in European football.
- Secure your tickets early and watch the Premier League in style
- South London's number one football club
- The home of Ted lasso and AFC Richmond
- A stone's throw from central London and Gatwick airport
- A match ticket, and entertainment beyond the 90 minutes
- Inclusive fine dining and a range of drinks throughout your day
- The best seats in the house
The 2010 Club was incredible. The service, food, and comfort were beyond anything we had done before and we've done a lot of experiences!—Evan Goldring
Speroni’s Restaurant
Named in honour of our iconic Argentinian goalkeeper, the restaurant emanates the warmth and charm that made Julian Speroni a legendary figure at the club.
- Impress friends and family with match build-up from Palace legends
- Chances to win exclusive prices, such as signed merchandise
Legends Restaurant
The only lounge that directly overlooks the pitch, Legends Restaurant is the perfect place to experience the Premier League's best atmosphere, whilst enjoying a delicious meal with a beautiful view.
- Inclusive drinks and fine dining
- Pre-match entertainment from club legends
The 2010 Club
Enjoy a Premier League Premium experience like no other. A first class lounge perfect for entertaining friends and family with Directors' Box seating, allowing you to be within touching distance of the dugouts.
- Exclusive and intimate environment with a sparkling and canapé reception
- Inclusive drinks and fine dining menu that mirrors our Boardroom offering
Executive Boxes
Your own private space overlooking the pitch, an Executive Box is perfect for a group of friends and family to enjoy the Premier League.
- Your own exclusive and private environment
- Inclusive drinks and fine dining in view of the Selhurst Park pitch
- 10 or 20-person boxes available