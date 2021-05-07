Whether you're in Speroni's Restaurant, The 2010 Club or Legends Restaurant you'll have the opportunity to mix with Palace legends from all generations.
Learn more below about the Palace legends who regularly host lounges at Selhurst Park.
A cult hero amongst south Londoners, Ambrose wrote his name into Palace lore time and time again with his remarkable right boot. Renowned for an ability to startle the opposition with breathtaking free-kicks and long-range drives, the Palace icon epitomised his knack for showcasing moments of the sublime with a Goal of the Season strike against Manchester United. He can also be credited with preventing relegation in 2010 as his composed effort kept Palace up on the final day of the season.
Having swiftly risen through the Palace Academy ranks, Morrison went on to become a firm fan favourite on the Selhurst Park terraces - a status earned through each of his 112 career goals in red and blue. Having also played regularly for the Republic of Ireland, Morrison is one of the most esteemed faces to have featured for the Eagles since the turn of the millennium.
The Hungarian may be best known to many for his famous baggy grey jogging bottoms, but having appeared for the club over 100 times, the 'keeper is one of the longest serving in Palace's history. Plus, his 106 caps make him one of Hungary's most capped players.
Crystal Palace's most played player, Cannon's is a name readily offered as the club's greatest ever servant. And though the accolade is often too freely afforded to long-serving players, the gifted defender's career in south London spanned 16 seasons and 660 matches, making him an indisputable club legend in all respects.
McKenzie graduated from the esteemed Crystal Palace Academy, making his debut during the 1995/1996 season and would go on to make just shy of 100 appearances for the club. Following spells at teams such as Norwich City and Charlton Athletic, the forward retired in 2013 and turned his hand to boxing in which he won eight of 11 bouts.
As well as our legendary matchday hosts, our Premium lounges are also often visited by some of the most notable names in the game. Iconic Palace figures such as Steve Coppell and Mark Bright, as well as England manager Gareth Southgate, are regular visitors to the Directors' Box on matchdays.