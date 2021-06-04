Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
MEET THE TEAM

MEET THE TEAM

020 8768 6011

Our team take pride in ensuring everything you could wish for during your Premium Matchday Experience is delivered.

Get in touch today and your call will be taken by one of the team below.

Barry Webber

Commercial Director

  • Barry.Webber@cpfc.co.uk
  • 020 8634 5453
Chris Woods
Chris Woods

Head of Commercial

  • Chris.Woods@cpfc.co.uk
  • 020 8768 6011
Charlotte Carter
Charlotte Carter

Premium Sales Manager

  • Charlotte.Carter@cpfc.co.uk
  • 020 8634 5457
Liam Connery
Liam Connery

Account Manager

  • Liam.Connery@cpfc.co.uk
  • 020 8768 6004
Holly Britton

Events Manager

  • Holly.Britton@cpfc.co.uk
  • 020 8768 6013