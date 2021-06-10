There's nothing quite like the feeling of experiencing a buzzing Selhurst Park - a Premium matchday elevates the experience to the next level, with incredible hospitality in our Premium lounges before, during and after the game.
It’s like no hospitality I’ve ever experienced and really did feel like a top London bar.Stuart Taylor
The produce served to you is locally sourced, curated by our Executive Chef who you'll see on a matchday walking around the lounges to discuss the dishes you'll enjoy.
Julien has been fantastic and talks passionately about his food which has been of the highest standard.The MacNamara's
Nothing is more important than making you feel at home in your lounge, whether that be on a match-by-match or seasonal basis. Our staff take great pride in forming connections with the guests in their lounges.
Seasonal Premium experiences are now on sale for the 2021/22 campaign, allowing you to enjoy first-class service and entertainment all season.
If you have a specific game or celebration in mind for next season, enquire now to speak to our expert team.
Speroni’s restaurant
Named in honour of our iconic Argentinian shot stopper, the restaurant emanates the warmth and charm that made Julian Speroni such a legendary figure at the club.
- Warm and vibrant atmosphere with match build-up from Palace legends
- Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
Legends Restaurant
The only lounge that directly overlooks the pitch - Legends Restaurant is the perfect place to soak up the matchday build-up.
- Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
- Pre-match entertainment from club legends
The 2010 Club
Enjoy a Premier League Premium experience like no other - a first class lounge with VIP Directors' Box seating allowing you to be within touching distance of the dugouts.
- Exclusive and intimate environment with a sparkling and canape reception
- Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
Executive boxes
Your own private space overlooking the pitch - an Executive Box is the perfect way to entertain clients or share special moments with friends and family.
- Your own exclusive and private environment with views of the Selhurst Park pitch
- Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
- Optional use of your box on non-matchdays
- 10 or 20-person boxes available