Monday to Friday:
Club Reception: 8.30am - 5pm Club Shop: 9am - 5.30pm Box Office: 9am - 5.30pm
Saturday - Home matchdays:
Club Reception: 9am until 30mins after full-time Club Shop: 9am until kick-off and then 60mins after full-time Box Office: 9am until kick-off and half an hour after full-time
Saturday - Away matchdays:
Club Reception: Closed Club Shop: 9.00am - 5.30pm Box Office: 9.30am - 12.30pm
When possible, we offer work experience opportunities to students between the ages of 14-16 years, and for a period of one-two weeks, dependent on availability.
To apply, email recruitment@cpfc.co.uk.
For general recruitment enquiries, please email recruitment@cpfc.co.uk.
We provide a paid commentary service which will be available in the 2021/22 season. More information will follow soon.