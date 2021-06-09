What are the club's opening hours?

Monday to Friday: Club Reception: 8.30am - 5pm Club Shop: 9am - 5.30pm Box Office: 9am - 5.30pm Saturday - Home matchdays: Club Reception: 9am until 30mins after full-time Club Shop: 9am until kick-off and then 60mins after full-time Box Office: 9am until kick-off and half an hour after full-time Saturday - Away matchdays: Club Reception: Closed Club Shop: 9.00am - 5.30pm Box Office: 9.30am - 12.30pm

Do you offer work experience/internships?

When possible, we offer work experience opportunities to students between the ages of 14-16 years, and for a period of one-two weeks, dependent on availability. To apply, email recruitment@cpfc.co.uk.

How do I apply for a job at CPFC?

Check out all vacancies by clicking here. For general recruitment enquiries, please email recruitment@cpfc.co.uk.

I’d like to request something for a charity auction or support. How can I do so?

Contact charities@cpfc.co.uk with as much information as possible.

I’d like to purchase commentary to a CPFC match. How can I do so?