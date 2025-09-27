Skip navigation

      It has been a busy week for Jo Potter's Eagles, beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 away last Sunday before a battling 2-1 defeat to London City Lionesses in the Subway Women's League Cup on Wednesday.

      This weekend will see Palace Women on the road again, as they make the long journey up to the North East to face Durham.

      You can watch the game via the BWSL2 live stream below!

      Is the match being broadcast?

      The game this Sunday, 28th September kicks off at 12:00 BST at Maiden Castle Sports Centre in Durham and will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, embedded above!

      If you can't watch the game, the best place to follow all the action live on matchday is via our Palace Women X channel and Instagram channel, with live updates and content throughout the afternoon.

      You can also follow via the official Crystal Palace App, through which goal updates and other important notifications are delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.

      Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action. Even from ahead of matchday, and after the full-time whistle, you can follow all the action, with previews, reaction and video all in one place.

      The Opposition

      Durham are one of only two clubs in the top two tiers of professional women's football that are not affiliated with a professional men's team, with London City Lionesses being the other.

      Since their formation in 2014, Durham have been an ever-present force in the second tier of English women's football, achieving their highest league finish of second place in the 2020-21 season.

      Goals have been a guarantee whenever Palace face Durham, with 16 goals scored in the last two meetings between the sides.

      Fans will remember when Palace Women achieved a record-breaking win against the Wildcats in 2023, with the Eagles winning 9-1 in Sutton.

      Durham's Beth Hepple broke a record of her own recently - scoring her 100th goal for the club in a 2-1 home defeat to Charlton on Sunday, 14th September.

      Factfile

      • Manager: Adam Furness
      • Nickname: The Wildcats
      • Ground: Maiden Castle Sports Centre
      • Founded: 2014 (11 years ago)

      Match Details

      • Durham Women v Crystal Palace
      • Sunday, 28th September (12:00 BST)
      • Barclays Women's Super League 2
      • Maiden Castle Sports Centre

      Related News