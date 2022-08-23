Patrick Vieira makes nine changes for this clash, handing debuts to Sam Johnstone, Kaden Rodney and Killian Phillips
In a quiet first-half, neither side creates a major chance, but Odsonne Edouard comes closest with a header just past the post
Sam Johnstone denies Cameron Brannagan from 20 yards
Half-time: Oxford United 0-0 Crystal Palace
Palace look somewhat brighter in the second-half and step-up their efforts following a few substitutions
Eberechi Eze looks lively and sparks an offensively improved display from the visitors
After a few close chances, Edouard takes the lead by striking low past Eddie McGinty
With minutes left on the clock Luka Milivojević converts from the spot to ensure League Cup progression
Full-time: Oxford United 0-2 Crystal Palace
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Oxford United 0, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+4'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
free kick won
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Oisin Smyth.
90'+1'
free kick won
Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
Goal! Oxford United 0, Crystal Palace 2. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
90'
Yellow Card
Smyth(25)
Oisin Smyth (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card.
88'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew draws a foul in the penalty area.
87'
free kick won
Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
84'
miss
Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
83'
free kick won
Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Matty Taylor (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Cameron Brannagan with a cross following a set piece situation.
82'
free kick won
Tyler Goodrham (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
80'
Yellow Card
Brannagan(8)
Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
80'
free kick won
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
79'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
77'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
77'
Substitution
John
Mousinho(15)
off
Tyler
Goodrham(27)
on
76'
Substitution
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
off
Jordan
Ayew(9)
on
76'
Substitution
Michael
Olise(7)
off
Malcolm
Ebiowei(23)
on
71'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
Goal! Oxford United 0, Crystal Palace 1. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a through ball.
70'
Substitution
Lewis
Bate(14)
off
Slavi
Spasov(29)
on
69'
miss
Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a set piece situation.
69'
Yellow Card
Long(2)
Sam Long (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
69'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
67'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes.
65'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
off
Eberechi
Eze(10)
on
65'
Substitution
Kaden
Rodney(78)
off
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)
on
64'
free kick won
Sam Long (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
63'
Substitution
Billy
Bodin(7)
off
Kyle
Joseph(22)
on
63'
Substitution
Joshua
Johnson(24)
off
Oisin
Smyth(25)
on
63'
Substitution
Gatlin
O'Donkor(39)
off
Matty
Taylor(9)
on
61'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
58'
Yellow Card
Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
58'
free kick won
Gatlin O'Donkor (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
57'
free kick won
Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'
Yellow Card
Johnson(24)
Joshua Johnson (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
55'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
54'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Edward McGinty.
53'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam Long.
51'
Substitution
Killian
Phillips(55)
off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
on
51'
Yellow Card
Bate(14)
Lewis Bate (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
51'
free kick won
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Oxford United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'
free kick won
Sam Long (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Kaden Rodney tries a through ball, but Killian Phillips is caught offside.
44'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Bate.
40'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Bate.
40'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
free kick won
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne with a cross.
29'
free kick won
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
free kick won
Gatlin O'Donkor (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
26'
Yellow Card
Mateta(14)
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
26'
free kick won
John Mousinho (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by John Mousinho.
21'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
20'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam Long.
16'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
13'
miss
Attempt missed. Gatlin O'Donkor (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Steve Seddon with a cross.
10'
free kick won
Billy Bodin (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
9'
miss
Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kaden Rodney with a cross.
8'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by John Mousinho.
6'
Yellow Card
McGinty(21)
Edward McGinty (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
6'
free kick won
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
5'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'
miss
Attempt missed. Lewis Bate (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Billy Bodin.
3'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
1'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
