Oxford United vs Crystal Palace

Oxford 0 Palace 2

Oxford0
Palace2
Édouard71'
Milivojevic90'
Tue 23 Aug 18:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

League CupThe Kassam Stadium

Full-Time
ACCESS ALL OVER | Oxford United (A)

Match Action

Palace TV

Match Action

ACCESS ALL OVER | Oxford United (A)

11:27

Match Summary

  • Patrick Vieira makes nine changes for this clash, handing debuts to Sam Johnstone, Kaden Rodney and Killian Phillips
  • In a quiet first-half, neither side creates a major chance, but Odsonne Edouard comes closest with a header just past the post
  • Sam Johnstone denies Cameron Brannagan from 20 yards
  • Half-time: Oxford United 0-0 Crystal Palace
  • Palace look somewhat brighter in the second-half and step-up their efforts following a few substitutions
  • Eberechi Eze looks lively and sparks an offensively improved display from the visitors
  • After a few close chances, Edouard takes the lead by striking low past Eddie McGinty
  • With minutes left on the clock Luka Milivojević converts from the spot to ensure League Cup progression
  • Full-time: Oxford United 0-2 Crystal Palace

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Oxford United 0, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+4'

free kick won

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'

free kick won

Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+2'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Oisin Smyth.
90'+1'

free kick won

Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic
Goal! Oxford United 0, Crystal Palace 2. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
90'

Yellow Card

Smyth(25)
Oisin Smyth (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card.
88'

penalty won

Penalty Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew draws a foul in the penalty area.
87'

free kick won

Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
84'

miss

Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
83'

free kick won

Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'

miss

Attempt missed. Matty Taylor (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Cameron Brannagan with a cross following a set piece situation.
82'

free kick won

Tyler Goodrham (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
80'

Yellow Card

Brannagan(8)
Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
80'

free kick won

Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
79'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
77'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
77'

Substitution

Oxford United
John
Mousinho(15)
off
Tyler
Goodrham(27)
on
76'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Odsonne Édouard
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
off
Jordan Ayew
Jordan
Ayew(9)
on
76'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Michael Olise
Michael
Olise(7)
off
Malcolm Ebiowei
Malcolm
Ebiowei(23)
on
71'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
Odsonne Édouard
Goal! Oxford United 0, Crystal Palace 1. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a through ball.
70'

Substitution

Oxford United
Lewis Bate
Lewis
Bate(14)
off
Slavi
Spasov(29)
on
69'

miss

Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a set piece situation.
69'

Yellow Card

Long(2)
Sam Long (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
69'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
67'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes.
65'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
off
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi
Eze(10)
on
65'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Kaden
Rodney(78)
off
Tyrick Mitchell
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)
on
64'

free kick won

Sam Long (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
63'

Substitution

Oxford United
Billy
Bodin(7)
off
Kyle
Joseph(22)
on
63'

Substitution

Oxford United
Joshua
Johnson(24)
off
Oisin
Smyth(25)
on
63'

Substitution

Oxford United
Gatlin
O'Donkor(39)
off
Matty
Taylor(9)
on
61'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
58'

Yellow Card

Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
58'

free kick won

Gatlin O'Donkor (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'

free kick won

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
57'

free kick won

Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'

Yellow Card

Johnson(24)
Joshua Johnson (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
55'

free kick won

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54'

miss

Attempt missed. Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
54'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Edward McGinty.
53'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam Long.
51'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Killian Phillips
Killian
Phillips(55)
off
Jeffrey Schlupp
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
on
51'

Yellow Card

Bate(14)
Lewis Bate (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
51'

free kick won

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Oxford United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'

free kick won

Sam Long (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Kaden Rodney tries a through ball, but Killian Phillips is caught offside.
44'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Bate.
40'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Bate.
40'

free kick won

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'

free kick won

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
33'

miss

Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne with a cross.
29'

free kick won

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'

free kick won

Gatlin O'Donkor (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
26'

Yellow Card

Mateta(14)
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
26'

free kick won

John Mousinho (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by John Mousinho.
21'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
20'

free kick won

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam Long.
16'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
13'

miss

Attempt missed. Gatlin O'Donkor (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Steve Seddon with a cross.
10'

free kick won

Billy Bodin (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
9'

miss

Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kaden Rodney with a cross.
8'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by John Mousinho.
6'

Yellow Card

McGinty(21)
Edward McGinty (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
6'

free kick won

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
5'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'

miss

Attempt missed. Lewis Bate (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Billy Bodin.
3'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
1'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

21
Sam Johnstone
GK
17
Nathaniel Clyne
DF
6
Marc Guéhi
DF
26
Chris Richards
DF
78
Kaden Rodney
DF
substitution icon65'
55
Killian Phillips
MF
substitution icon51'
19
Will Hughes
MF
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
58'
90'
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
26'
substitution icon65'
22
Odsonne Édouard
S
71'
substitution icon76'
7
Michael Olise
S
substitution icon76'

Substitutes

3
Tyrick Mitchell
substitution icon65'
9
Jordan Ayew
substitution icon76'
10
Eberechi Eze
substitution icon65'
13
Vicente Guaita
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
substitution icon51'
23
Malcolm Ebiowei
substitution icon76'
28
Cheick Oumar Doucouré
45
Jack Wells-Morrison
47
David Boateng

Starting lineup

21
Edward McGinty
GK
6'
16
Ciaron Brown
DF
26
James Golding
DF
15
John Mousinho
DF
substitution icon77'
42
Steve Seddon
DF
2
Sam Long
DF
69'
8
Cameron Brannagan
MF
80'
24
Joshua Johnson
MF
55'
substitution icon63'
14
Lewis Bate
MF
51'
substitution icon70'
39
Gatlin O'Donkor
S
substitution icon63'
7
Billy Bodin
S
substitution icon63'

Substitutes

4
Stuart Findlay
9
Matty Taylor
substitution icon63'
12
Jodi Jones
13
Simon Eastwood
22
Kyle Joseph
substitution icon63'
25
Oisin Smyth
substitution icon63'
90'
27
Tyler Goodrham
substitution icon77'
29
Slavi Spasov
substitution icon70'
32
Yoav Sade
Oxford United

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
31%
69%
Shots on target
1
4
Shots off target
3
5
Corners
0
6
Passes completed
153
463
Free kicks
7
23
Offsides
0
1

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
6069
Marc Guéhi
Marc Guéhi
Duels won
9
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Crosses
5
Michael Olise
Michael Olise
Touches
81
Nathaniel Clyne
Nathaniel Clyne
Tackles
1
Nathaniel Clyne
Nathaniel Clyne
WAL
0-1
CHA
SHR
0-1
BUR
SH W
3-0
ROCH
WOL
2-1
PNE
WAT
0-2
MKD
STO
0-0
LEI
STE
1-0
PET
ROT
0-1
MOR
NOR
2-2
BOU
NEW
3-2
POR
GRIM
0-3
FOR
GIL
0-0
EXE
FLE
0-1
EVE
DER
1-0
WBA
CRA
2-0
FUL
COL
0-2
BRE
CAM
0-3
SOU
BRA
1-2
BLA
BOL
1-4
AVL
BAR
2-2
LIN

