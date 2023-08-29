Skip navigation
Plymouth Argyle vs Crystal Palace

Plymouth 2 Palace 4

Plymouth2
Waine6'
Cundle46'
Palace4
Édouard58'
Mateta61' 62' 83'
Tue 29 Aug 18:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

League CupHome Park

Full-Time
Match Summary

SUMMARY:

  • Hodgson makes seven changes, including a first start of the season for Rak-Sakyi.
  • Waine puts Plymouth ahead just five minutes in, smashing home from close-range.
  • Plymouth strike the woodwork as they attempt to double their lead.
  • Miller goes close just before half-time, with Plymouth four-on-three
  • HT: Plymouth 1-0 Palace
  • The hosts make it two straight from the restart through Cundle’s wonderful curling effort.
  • Palace hit back through Edouard, after excellent work from Eze and Ayew.
  • Mateta equalises from close-range.
  • The Frenchman adds a second just seconds later to complete the comeback.
  • Mateta completes his hattrick to send Palace into the third round.
  • FT: Plymouth 2-4 Palace

Palace’s task was made more difficult by Plymouth’s start, and the hosts’ first attack led to the opening goal. It came from a delicious ball in by Tyreik Wright, nodded back goalwards by Callum Wright and smashed home from close range by Ben Waine. Work for Palace to do.

The response was almost instantaneous as the Eagles had the ball in the back of the net thanks to a fine finish from Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – rifled into the top corner with real aplomb – but the offside flag cut short any celebrations.

Rak-Sakyi was certainly proving difficult for the men in green to handle and he came close to creating the equaliser on the half-hour mark, showing signature quick feet to jink around the defender and prod goalwards; Jean-Philippe Mateta was sliding in but was agonisingly short of making contact at the far-post.

Plymouth should have been further ahead at the break, with Mickel Miller slicing wide when he could have sent a teammate through – but they didn’t rue their profligacy for long. Just seconds after the restart, Luke Cundle found space on the edge of the box and picked out the top cor

Game over? Not a bit of it. Hodgson rolled the dice with a triple change, introducing Jeff Schlupp, Ebere Eze and Jordan Ayew.

Then, chaos broke loose. First Edouard nudged Palace back into contention, stabbing home from Ayew’s driven cross – much like on the opening day at Bramall Lane – after some excellent work from Eze.

Then, Eze was the provider, finding Mateta to finish from close-range to draw Palace level just three minutes later.

Were they done there? Not at all. Straight from kick-off, Schlupp found Mateta to smash home his second and Palace’s third, and send the away end into raptures. The three substitutes had each got an assist, and the game had been turned on its head.

With Plymouth still threatening – Johnstone was called into a fine save from Waine’s long-range effort – Palace had to put the game beyond doubt.

They did so soon after. Of course it was Jean-Philippe Mateta, smashing home from the angle to complete his hattrick. Of course it was Ebere Eze to find him, earning his second assist in the process.

This Palace team does not know when it’s beaten. Now, the third round draw awaits.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Clyne, Tomkins (Guéhi, 84), Richards, Mitchell, Riedewald (Eze, 56), Lerma, Ahamada (Schlupp, 56), Rak-Sakyi (Ayew, 56), Mateta, Edouard.

Subs: Matthews (GK), Ward, Grehan, Wells-Morrison, Gordon.

Plymouth: Burton (GK), Pleguezuelo, Scar, Butcher, C. Wright, Miller (Mumba, 71), Warrington (Issaka, 80), T. Wright (Azaz, 71), Waine (Hardie, 80), Cundle (Whittaker, 71), Kesler-Hayden.

Subs: Hazard (GK), Gillesphey, Edwards, Randell.

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 2, Crystal Palace 4.
90'+5'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dan Scarr.
90'+5'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.
90'+3'

miss

Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard following a fast break.
90'+2'

miss

Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high from a direct free kick.
90'+2'

Yellow Card

Scarr(6)
Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+2'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
89'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'

miss

Attempt missed. Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Hardie following a fast break.
88'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Callum Wright.
85'

corner

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
85'

miss

Attempt missed. Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Morgan Whittaker.
84'

Yellow Card

Mateta(14)
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
84'

free kick won

Julio Pleguezuelo (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James Tomkins
James
Tomkins(5)
off
Marc Guéhi
Marc
Guéhi(6)
on
83'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 2, Crystal Palace 4. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze following a fast break.
81'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
80'

Substitution

Plymouth Argyle
Ben
Waine(23)
off
Ryan
Hardie(9)
on
80'

Substitution

Plymouth Argyle
Lewis
Warrington(16)
off
Frederick
Issaka(35)
on
79'

Yellow Card

Butcher(7)
Matt Butcher (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
79'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Matt Butcher (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bali Mumba.
77'

corner

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
76'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ben Waine (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Callum Wright.
74'

miss

Attempt missed. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Bali Mumba following a corner.
73'

corner

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.
73'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
73'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Waine.
72'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by James Tomkins.
72'

miss

Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Richards following a corner.
72'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bali Mumba.
71'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kaine Kesler-Hayden.
71'

Substitution

Plymouth Argyle
Mickel
Miller(14)
off
Bali Mumba
Bali
Mumba(2)
on
71'

Substitution

Plymouth Argyle
Tyreik
Wright(19)
off
Finn
Azaz(18)
on
70'

Substitution

Plymouth Argyle
Luke
Cundle(28)
off
Morgan
Whittaker(10)
on
65'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Julio Pleguezuelo.
65'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
62'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 2, Crystal Palace 3. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
61'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 2, Crystal Palace 2. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
60'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dan Scarr.
59'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kaine Kesler-Hayden.
58'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
Odsonne Édouard
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 2, Crystal Palace 1. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
56'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Naouirou Ahamada
Naouirou
Ahamada(29)
off
Jeffrey Schlupp
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
on
55'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jairo Riedewald
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
off
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi
Eze(10)
on
55'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(49)
off
Jordan Ayew
Jordan
Ayew(9)
on
53'

miss

Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
51'

free kick won

Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'

corner

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
48'

free kick won

Callum Wright (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
46'

Plymouth Argyle Goal

Plymouth Argyle
Goal!
Plymouth Argyle
Luke
Cundle(28)
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 2, Crystal Palace 0. Luke Cundle (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Callum Wright.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 1, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
45'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Mickel Miller (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Matt Butcher.
45'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald with a cross.
44'

free kick won

Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
43'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
42'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Tyreik Wright (Plymouth Argyle).
41'

free kick won

Tyreik Wright (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
40'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kaine Kesler-Hayden.
36'

free kick won

Matt Butcher (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
36'

miss

Attempt missed. Lewis Warrington (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
36'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Matt Butcher (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Cundle.
34'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
32'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Naouirou Ahamada.
29'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
28'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Tyreik Wright (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
28'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Warrington.
26'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ben Waine (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
21'

corner

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by James Tomkins.
20'

miss

Attempt missed. Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lewis Warrington with a cross following a corner.
19'

corner

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
16'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
13'

miss

Attempt missed. Lewis Warrington (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
11'

free kick won

James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Jefferson Lerma tries a through ball, but Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is caught offside.
9'

free kick won

Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'

Plymouth Argyle Goal

Plymouth Argyle
Goal!
Plymouth Argyle
Ben
Waine(23)
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 1, Crystal Palace 0. Ben Waine (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner.
6'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Callum Wright (Plymouth Argyle) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Tyreik Wright with a cross.
4'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Jefferson Lerma tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
1'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Naouirou Ahamada.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Sam Johnstone
GK
17
Nathaniel Clyne
DF
26
Chris Richards
DF
5
James Tomkins
DF
substitution icon84'
3
Tyrick Mitchell
DF
44
Jairo Riedewald
MF
substitution icon55'
29
Naouirou Ahamada
MF
substitution icon56'
8
Jefferson Lerma
MF
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
61'
62'
83'
84'
49
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
S
substitution icon55'
22
Odsonne Édouard
S
58'

Substitutes

2
Joel Ward
6
Marc Guéhi
substitution icon84'
9
Jordan Ayew
substitution icon55'
10
Eberechi Eze
substitution icon55'
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
substitution icon56'
31
Remi Matthews
37
John-Kymani Gordon
40
Jack Wells-Morrison
42
Seán Grehan

Starting lineup

25
Callum Burton
GK
29
Kaine Kesler-Hayden
DF
14
Mickel Miller
DF
substitution icon71'
5
Julio Pleguezuelo
DF
6
Dan Scarr
DF
90'+2'
28
Luke Cundle
MF
46'
substitution icon70'
7
Matt Butcher
MF
79'
16
Lewis Warrington
MF
substitution icon80'
19
Tyreik Wright
S
substitution icon71'
23
Ben Waine
S
6'
substitution icon80'
11
Callum Wright
S

Substitutes

2
Bali Mumba
substitution icon71'
3
Macaulay Gillesphey
8
Joe Edwards
9
Ryan Hardie
substitution icon80'
10
Morgan Whittaker
substitution icon70'
18
Finn Azaz
substitution icon71'
20
Adam Randell
21
Conor Hazard
35
Frederick Issaka
substitution icon80'
Plymouth Argyle

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
52%
48%
Total shots
17
16
Shots on target
3
5
Corners
6
9
Passes completed
441
406
Free kicks
5
9
Offsides
0
3

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
6065
Chris Richards
Chris Richards
Duels won
10
Jordan Ayew
Jordan Ayew
Crosses
7
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi Eze
Touches
83
Chris Richards
Chris Richards
Tackles
5
Jefferson Lerma
Jefferson Lerma
