Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Palace Man City

Palace
Crystal Palace
Man City
Manchester City
Sat 11 Mar 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Crystal Palace
Manchester City
Crystal Palace

Head-To-Head

Manchester City
Games played
18
3
Total wins
12
3
Draws
3
Crystal Palace

Form

Manchester City
MUN
MUN
1 - 0
(H)
W
W
(H)
3 - 2
AVL
AVL
EVE
EVE
3 - 2
(A)
L
D
(A)
2 - 2
WHU
WHU
AVL
AVL
1 - 1
(A)
D
W
(A)
1 - 5
WOL
WOL
WAT
WAT
1 - 0
(H)
W
W
(H)
5 - 0
NEW
NEW
SOU
SOU
1 - 2
(A)
W
W
(A)
0 - 4
LEE
LEE
Crystal Palace

Season so far

Manchester City
7
Position
13
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
AVLAston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BOUBournemouth
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
BREBrentford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CHEChelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
CRYCrystal Palace
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
EVEEverton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
FULFulham
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
LEELeeds United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
LEILeicester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
LIVLiverpool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
MCIManchester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
MUNManchester United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
NEWNewcastle United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
FORNottingham Forest
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
SOUSouthampton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18
TOTTottenham Hotspur
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19
WHUWest Ham United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0