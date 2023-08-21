Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Palace Arsenal

Palace
Crystal Palace
Arsenal
Arsenal
Mon 21 Aug 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Tickets

Latest videos

View all videos
0112
View all videos
Back to top

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Crystal Palace
Arsenal
Crystal Palace

Head-To-Head

Arsenal
Games played
20
3
Total wins
11
6
Draws
6
Crystal Palace

Form

Arsenal
FOR
FOR
1 - 1
(H)
D
W
(H)
5 - 0
WOL
WOL
FUL
FUL
2 - 2
(A)
D
L
(A)
1 - 0
FOR
FOR
BOU
BOU
2 - 0
(H)
W
L
(H)
0 - 3
BHA
BHA
TOT
TOT
1 - 0
(A)
L
W
(A)
0 - 2
NEW
NEW
WHU
WHU
4 - 3
(H)
W
W
(H)
3 - 1
CHE
CHE
Crystal Palace

Season so far

Arsenal
8
Position
1
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
Back to top
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
AVLAston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BOUBournemouth
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
BREBrentford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
BURBurnley
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
CHEChelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
CRYCrystal Palace
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
EVEEverton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
FULFulham
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
LIVLiverpool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
LUTLuton Town
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
MCIManchester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
MUNManchester United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
NEWNewcastle United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
FORNottingham Forest
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
SHUSheffield United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18
TOTTottenham Hotspur
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19
WHUWest Ham United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0