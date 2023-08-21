Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Two matches moved in August & September
Palace Arsenal
Palace
Arsenal
Premier League
Head-To-Head
Games played
20
3
Total wins
11
6
Draws
6
Form
FOR
1 - 1
(H)
D
W
(H)
5 - 0
WOL
FUL
2 - 2
(A)
D
L
(A)
1 - 0
FOR
BOU
2 - 0
(H)
W
L
(H)
0 - 3
BHA
TOT
1 - 0
(A)
L
W
(A)
0 - 2
NEW
WHU
4 - 3
(H)
W
W
(H)
3 - 1
CHE
Season so far
8
Position
1
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
AVLAston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BOUBournemouth
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
BREBrentford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
BURBurnley
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
CHEChelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
CRYCrystal Palace
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
EVEEverton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
FULFulham
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
LIVLiverpool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
LUTLuton Town
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
MCIManchester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
MUNManchester United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
NEWNewcastle United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
FORNottingham Forest
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
SHUSheffield United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18
TOTTottenham Hotspur
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19
WHUWest Ham United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0