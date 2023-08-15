What food and drink is there?
Our menus are crafted differently for each matchday by our AA Rosette-accredited Head Chef, Will Britton.
Will carefully designs each course across our lounges using the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients.
Recent menus have included herb crumb plaice with olive crushed potatoes, aubergine cannelloni and a roast chicken supreme.
We also serve inclusive drinks with most packages and have fully stocked bars in each area.
These include our Palace Wine, which comes in white, red and rosé, handpicked by former co-Chairman Stephen Browett, and Palace Ale, a hugely popular hit with guests.
Which legends could I meet?
We have some of the biggest names in club history working in our lounges.
These include Jim Cannon, John Salako and Vince Hilaire.
Others icons involved in recent years include Darren Ambrose, Steve Coppell, Andrew Johnson, Gabor Kiraly, Attilio Lombardo, Clinton Morrison, Keith Millen and Alan Smith have also hosted, providing guests with a truly unique chance to meet club legends.
How do I enquire?
It’s easy to view our range of options and speak to the team. You can explore our packages or get in touch in the below ways. A member of our team will ensure your needs are met and that you’re given personal treatment throughout.