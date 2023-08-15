A setting certain to amaze and inspire: your own private space overlooking the pitch at Selhurst Park, an Executive Box is the ideal way to entertain clients or share special moments with family and friends.

Choose from a range of box set-ups and sizes, as well as food and drink packages, to make our home feel like yours.

Key features:

The ultimate way to enrich a Premier League fixture

Your own private box for 10 or 20 people

Variety of different layouts available, flexible to your needs

Three-course dining and light bites

Inclusive drinks package, such as Palace Wine white, red and rosé

Private balcony with panoramic views – an incredible vantage point over Selhurst

Find out more about Executive Boxes here.

Where are our lounges located?

Our lounges are located in both the Main Stand and Whitehorse Lane end.

Legends Restaurant and the Executive Boxes have balcony seating in the Whitehorse Lane end.

Speroni’s Restaurant and The 2010 Club are situated with Directors’ Box seating on the halfway line.

How much do the lounges cost?

Speroni’s: from £325 + VAT

from £325 + VAT Legends: from £225 + VAT

from £225 + VAT The 2010 Club: from £350 + VAT

from £350 + VAT Executive Boxes: from £3,250 + VAT (10 people)

What do guests say?

Here are just a handful of our testimonies from our guests:

"That was the best we have ever experienced and believe me, we have visited quite a few football clubs."<br> - Christian Maurer

"The whole experience was fantastic and we were well looked after. The food was amazing!"<br> - Darren Holloway

"The food was excellent and the facilities superb. Darren Ambrose was in fine form. I will certainly recommend Legends Restaurant."<br> - John S Cushnie