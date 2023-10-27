Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Two Palace matches rearranged in October
Palace Spurs
Palace
Spurs
The Full 90 | Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur | PalaceTV+
Match action: Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur
Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur
Patrick Vieira faces the press after home defeat
Ward reacts to Spurs defeat
Vieira on 'brutal' result
Full 90: Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
Extended Highlights: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Crystal Palace
Hodgson speaks to the press after narrow loss to Spurs
Match action: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Crystal Palace
Andersen on loss in north London
The manager reflects on hard-fought defeat
Premier League
Head-To-Head
Games played
20
2
Total wins
15
3
Draws
3
Form
WOL
3 - 2
(H)
W
W
(A)
2 - 5
BUR
BRE
1 - 1
(A)
D
W
(A)
0 - 2
BOU
ARS
0 - 1
(H)
L
W
(H)
2 - 0
MUN
SHU
0 - 1
(A)
W
D
(A)
2 - 2
BRE
FOR
1 - 1
(H)
D
W
(A)
1 - 4
LEE
Season so far
7
Position
2
2
Won
3
1
Drawn
1
1
Lost
0
1.25
Average goals scored
2.75
1.00
Average goals conceded
1.00
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
4
4
0
0
11
2
+9
12
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
4
3
1
0
11
4
+7
10
3
LIVLiverpool
4
3
1
0
9
3
+6
10
4
WHUWest Ham United
4
3
1
0
9
4
+5
10
5
ARSArsenal
4
3
1
0
8
4
+4
10
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
4
3
0
1
12
6
+6
9
7
CRYCrystal Palace
4
2
1
1
5
4
+1
7
8
BREBrentford
4
1
3
0
8
5
+3
6
9
FORNottingham Forest
4
2
0
2
6
6
0
6
10
AVLAston Villa
4
2
0
2
8
9
-1
6
11
MUNManchester United
4
2
0
2
5
7
-2
6
12
CHEChelsea
4
1
1
2
5
5
0
4
13
FULFulham
4
1
1
2
4
10
-6
4
14
NEWNewcastle United
4
1
0
3
7
7
0
3
15
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
4
1
0
3
4
8
-4
3
16
BOUBournemouth
4
0
2
2
4
8
-4
2
17
SHUSheffield United
4
0
1
3
4
7
-3
1
18
EVEEverton
4
0
1
3
2
8
-6
1
19
LUTLuton Town
3
0
0
3
2
9
-7
0
20
BURBurnley
3
0
0
3
3
11
-8
0