Barnet vs Crystal Palace

Barnet 1 Palace 0

Barnet1
Senior84'
Palace0
Tue 11 Jul 18:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Other Club FriendliesThe Hive Stadium

Full-Time

Information

Match Summary

SUMMARY

  • Hodgson shares minutes with separate XIs in each half
  • O’Brien and Rodney make key interceptions for Palace
  • Phillips curls narrowly wide after quarter-of-an-hour
  • Banks volleys wide following chipped Riedewald pass
  • Reece-Johnson slides ball past far post for Barnet
  • HT: Barnet 0-0 Palace
  • Plange sees low shot across goal tipped round the post
  • Whitworth denies Kabamba with his feet
  • Senior settles the game for Barnet with late curling strike
  • Edouard sees late effort blocked
  • FT: Barnet 1-0 Palace

With Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson’s international players having only returned to training a day prior, their omission from the squad for the first pre-season match of 2023/24 presented opportunities for a wide range of players, young and old, to impress.

Barnet were playing their third pre-season game in a week and, understandably, appeared a touch sharper in the opening stages, forcing 22-year-old Palace defender Jake O’Brien to be on his toes to make a stretching headed clearance inside the opening seconds.

Moments later, fellow Academy product Kaden Rodney was also in the right place at the right time to head away a deep cross as a Barnet forward lurked menacingly.

Palace’s clearest opportunity of the first half arrived after 13 minutes. A delightful threaded pass from Scott Banks – who impressed on loan at Bradford City last season – allowed Jean-Phillippe Mateta to stretch his legs, seeing off the challenge of two defenders before squaring to Killian Phillips.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international provided Shrewsbury Town with a bustling goalscoring presence from midfield in the second half of last season, and came close to opening Palace’s account for the year with a curling effort – narrowly wide of the far post.

Banks came close moments later with a volleyed effort from Jaïro Riedewald’s chipped pass over the top, but chances were proving hard to come by at The Hive, with both teams competing well.

Barnet had the better of the attacking opportunities in the remainder of the half and maybe ought to have gone ahead shortly before half-time, but Reece Hall-Johnson’s slide-rule finish whistled past Remi Matthews’ far post.

A fully-changed Palace XI emerged for the second half, with senior first-team players Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Will Hughes and Odsonne Edouard joined by an array of young talents from the Eagles’ Academy.

A raft of changes for both teams at the interval led to a reinjection of energy and, with it, pace in the game, Barnet’s Sam Beard driving over from range.

And it was such pace which saw Luke Plange have Palace’s best effort of the match so far, sprinting in behind to meet a Jesurun Rak-Sakyi chipped pass. The young forward fired an accurate low strike across goal, but was denied by the fingertips of Barnet ‘keeper Laurie Walker.

Barnet responded with Beard’s looping header dropping beyond the far post, before Joe Whitworth – who became Palace’s youngest-ever Premier League goalkeeper last season – denied Nicke Kabamba with his feet after the forward capitalised on a loose touch to run clean in on goal.

As proved the case in the first half, early pre-season legs began to tire as the half wore on and energy levels noticeably dropped – but there was still time for a moment of magic to settle proceedings.

Off the bench for the second half, Barnet’s sprightly winger Senior collected a pass between the lines 40 yards from goal, turned and – shaping his body brilliantly – curled an impressive effort right into the top corner, leaving Whitworth with no chance at all,

There was still time for one final Palace opportunity in the closing moments as Plange’s first-time cross appeared to have dropped invitingly for Edouard to shoot on the penalty spot, only for the Frenchman to be closed down.

But although Palace slipped to defeat against a Barnet team more advanced in their own pre-season preparations, the run-out proved a valuable exercise for an Eagles side only days into their 23/24 training.

Palace first-half XI: Matthews (GK); Clyne, Tomkins, O’Brien, Rodney, Phillips, Ahamada, Riedewald, Ebiowei, Mateta, Banks

Palace second-half XI: Whitworth (GK); Ward, Balmer, Grehan, Mitchell, Hughes (Boateng, 89), Ozoh (Gordon, 89), Wells-Morrison, Edouard, Rak-Sakyi, Plange

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Barnet 1, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+4'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+3'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dominic Revan.
90'+3'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
90'

free kick won

Trialist C (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
88'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Will Hughes
Will
Hughes(19)
off
John-Kymani Gordon
John-Kymani
Gordon(37)
on
88'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
David Ozoh
David
Ozoh(52)
off
Malachi Boateng
Malachi
Boateng(35)
on
88'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
86'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).
85'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'

Barnet Goal

Barnet
Goal!
Barnet
Courtney
Senior(7)
Goal! Barnet 1, Crystal Palace 0. Courtney Senior (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Beard.
83'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Kofi Balmer tries a through ball, but Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is caught offside.
82'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Marvin Armstrong.
81'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sam Granville (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
81'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Dominic Revan (Barnet) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Courtney Senior with a cross.
80'

corner

Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Joel Ward.
80'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Courtney Senior (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Granville.
76'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi tries a through ball, but Luke Plange is caught offside.
76'

miss

Attempt missed. Callum Stead (Barnet) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Courtney Senior with a cross following a corner.
75'

free kick won

Sam Beard (Barnet) wins a free kick on the left wing.
73'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
71'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace).
71'

Yellow Card

C(15)
Trialist C (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
70'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
69'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
67'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Will Hughes tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
65'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
64'

free kick won

Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Joe Whitworth tries a through ball, but Luke Plange is caught offside.
63'

miss

Attempt missed. Trialist A (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Courtney Senior following a corner.
63'

corner

Corner, Barnet. Conceded by David Ozoh.
62'

miss

Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross following a corner.
62'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Marvin Armstrong.
61'

free kick won

Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'

free kick won

Sam Beard (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Moussa Diarra (Barnet) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
55'

miss

Attempt missed. Callum Stead (Barnet) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dominic Revan with a cross.
55'

free kick won

Marvin Armstrong (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'

free kick won

Callum Stead (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'

free kick won

Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Marvin Armstrong.
52'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
51'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Laurie Walker.
51'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Luke Plange (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
49'

free kick won

Trialist C (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'

Substitution

Barnet
Jerome
Okimo(6)
off
Trialist
B(21)
on
45'

Substitution

Barnet
Danny
Collinge(13)
off
Sam
Granville(92)
on
45'

Substitution

Barnet
Adebola
Oluwo(10)
off
Marvin
Armstrong(5)
on
45'

Substitution

Barnet
Reece
Hall-Johnson(2)
off
Trialist
C(15)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jake
O'Brien(32)
off
Luke Plange
Luke
Plange(48)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Malcolm Ebiowei
Malcolm
Ebiowei(23)
off
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(49)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
off
Odsonne Édouard
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Naouirou Ahamada
Naouirou
Ahamada(29)
off
Jack Wells-Morrison
Jack
Wells-Morrison(40)
on
45'

Substitution

Barnet
Ben
Coker(3)
off
Moussa
Diarra(44)
on
45'

Substitution

Barnet
Harry
Pritchard(16)
off
Callum
Stead(8)
on
45'

Substitution

Barnet
Sam
Barratt(25)
off
Dominic
Revan(24)
on
45'

Substitution

Barnet
Zak
Brunt(22)
off
Trialist
A(82)
on
45'

Substitution

Barnet
Nicke
Kabamba(9)
off
Sam
Beard(23)
on
45'

Substitution

Barnet
Idris
Kanu(11)
off
Courtney
Senior(7)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Scott Banks
Scott
Banks(33)
off
David Ozoh
David
Ozoh(52)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Killian
Phillips(34)
off
Will Hughes
Will
Hughes(19)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Kaden Rodney
Kaden
Rodney(51)
off
Tyrick Mitchell
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James Tomkins
James
Tomkins(5)
off
Seán
Grehan(42)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jairo Riedewald
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
off
Kofi Balmer
Kofi
Balmer(30)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Nathaniel Clyne
Nathaniel
Clyne(17)
off
Joel Ward
Joel
Ward(2)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Remi Matthews
Remi
Matthews(31)
off
Joe Whitworth
Joe
Whitworth(41)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Barnet 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'

free kick won

Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'

free kick won

Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'

free kick won

Nicke Kabamba (Barnet) wins a free kick on the left wing.
39'

miss

Attempt missed. Zak Brunt (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ben Coker.
37'

free kick won

Adebola Oluwo (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'

miss

Attempt missed. Reece Hall-Johnson (Barnet) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Idris Kanu.
35'

miss

Attempt missed. Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
34'

miss

Attempt missed. Idris Kanu (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ben Coker following a set piece situation.
33'

free kick won

Reece Hall-Johnson (Barnet) wins a free kick on the right wing.
33'

free kick won

Sam Barratt (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'

free kick won

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
27'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake O'Brien.
26'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Reece Hall-Johnson.
25'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne with a cross.
22'

free kick won

Sam Barratt (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'

free kick won

Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Remi Matthews tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
20'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Naouirou Ahamada tries a through ball, but Malcolm Ebiowei is caught offside.
20'

free kick won

Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald with a through ball.
15'

free kick won

Sam Barratt (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
13'

free kick won

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
12'

miss

Attempt missed. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
10'

corner

Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
9'

free kick won

Danny Collinge (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'

free kick won

Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'

free kick won

Nicke Kabamba (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
3'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
2'

free kick won

Nicke Kabamba (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
1'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

31
Remi Matthews
GK
substitution icon45'
32
Jake O'Brien
DF
substitution icon45'
51
Kaden Rodney
DF
substitution icon45'
17
Nathaniel Clyne
DF
substitution icon45'
5
James Tomkins
DF
substitution icon45'
34
Killian Phillips
MF
substitution icon45'
44
Jairo Riedewald
MF
substitution icon45'
33
Scott Banks
MF
substitution icon45'
29
Naouirou Ahamada
MF
substitution icon45'
23
Malcolm Ebiowei
MF
substitution icon45'
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
substitution icon45'

Substitutes

2
Joel Ward
substitution icon45'
3
Tyrick Mitchell
substitution icon45'
19
Will Hughes
substitution icon45'
substitution icon88'
22
Odsonne Édouard
substitution icon45'
30
Kofi Balmer
substitution icon45'
35
Malachi Boateng
substitution icon88'
37
John-Kymani Gordon
substitution icon88'
40
Jack Wells-Morrison
substitution icon45'
41
Joe Whitworth
substitution icon45'
42
Seán Grehan
substitution icon45'
48
Luke Plange
substitution icon45'
49
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
substitution icon45'
52
David Ozoh
substitution icon45'
substitution icon88'

Starting lineup

1
Laurie Walker
GK
6
Jerome Okimo
DF
substitution icon45'
13
Danny Collinge
DF
substitution icon45'
10
Adebola Oluwo
DF
substitution icon45'
2
Reece Hall-Johnson
MF
substitution icon45'
3
Ben Coker
MF
substitution icon45'
25
Sam Barratt
MF
substitution icon45'
11
Idris Kanu
MF
substitution icon45'
16
Harry Pritchard
MF
substitution icon45'
9
Nicke Kabamba
S
substitution icon45'
22
Zak Brunt
S
substitution icon45'

Substitutes

5
Marvin Armstrong
substitution icon45'
7
Courtney Senior
substitution icon45'
84'
8
Callum Stead
substitution icon45'
15
Trialist C
substitution icon45'
71'
21
Trialist B
substitution icon45'
23
Sam Beard
substitution icon45'
24
Dominic Revan
substitution icon45'
44
Moussa Diarra
substitution icon45'
82
Trialist A
substitution icon45'
92
Sam Granville
substitution icon45'
Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
46%
54%
Total shots
11
13
Shots on target
4
3
Corners
3
6
Passes completed
311
367
Free kicks
15
16
Offsides
0
6

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
4452
Seán Grehan
Seán Grehan
Duels won
8
David Ozoh
David Ozoh
Crosses
5
Jack Wells-Morrison
Jack Wells-Morrison
Touches
58
Seán Grehan
Seán Grehan
Tackles
6
David Ozoh
David Ozoh

