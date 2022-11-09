Skip navigation
      Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

      Newcastle Utd 0 Palace 0

      Newcastle Utd0
      Palace0
      Wed 09 Nov 19:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      League CupSt. James' Park

      Full-Time
      Match Summary

      Summary

      • Vieira makes six changes to his XI, starting with a five man back line.
      • Palace start strongly, as Mateta stings the palms of Pope in search of an opener.
      • Newcastle grow into the game as half-time approaches.
      • HT: Newcastle 0-0 Palace
      • Ayew fires wide as Palace hit Newcastle on the break.
      • Wood heads just wide under pressure from Guéhi.
      • Almirón almost makes an instant impact from the bench, but Johnstone saves well.
      • FT: Newcastle 0-0 Palace
      • Newcastle win on penalties.

      As knockout round ties go, there is hardly a more difficult task than heading to St James’ Park to face the country’s in-form side, but Palace started the game without fear or intimidation.

      Indeed it was the Eagles with the best of the early chances, and twice Jean-Philippe Mateta found space for to fire at goal; the first was high, the second stung the palms of Nick Pope in goal.

      The hosts hit back and ended the first-half with the lion’s share of possession, but Sam Johnstone was seldom tested in the Palace goal and there was a growing sense of unease within the stands.

      A more familiar pattern was established after the restart as Newcastle dominated the ball, but the Eagles looked dangerous on the break. Jordan Ayew was a constant threat, and drove forwards towards goal before firing narrowly wide; he may have been better off looking for Mateta in support.

      Newcastle’s best chances were coming in the air, and Chris Wood headed narrowly wide under pressure from Marc Guéhi before Johnstone was called into action from the resulting corner.

      Eddie Howe strengthened from the bench, bringing on Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron in quick succession, and they almost made an immediate impact: Trippier found Almiron in behind, but Johnstone got down well to save.

      Newcastle pushed for a winner but to no avail, and with the game finishing goalless the tie was decided on penalties.

      The hosts had a chance to win it through Bruno after misses from Milivojevic and Mateta, but he skied his penalty over the crossbar. Ebiowei was denied, however, and Newcastle progressed by the barest of margins.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Newcastle United 0(3), Crystal Palace 0(2).
      90'+8'

      Penalty Shootout ends

      Penalty Shootout ends, Newcastle United 0(3), Crystal Palace 0(2).
      90'+7'

      penalty saved

      Penalty saved! Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
      90'+7'

      penalty miss

      Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) right footed shot is just a bit too high. Bruno Guimarães should be disappointed.
      90'+6'

      penalty saved

      Penalty saved! Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
      90'+5'

      penalty saved

      Penalty saved! Sven Botman (Newcastle United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the top centre of the goal.
      90'+4'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Newcastle United 0(3), Crystal Palace 0(2). Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      90'+4'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Newcastle United 0(3), Crystal Palace 0(1). Joelinton (Newcastle United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
      90'+3'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Newcastle United 0(2), Crystal Palace 0(1). Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      90'+2'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Newcastle United 0(2), Crystal Palace 0. Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
      90'+1'

      penalty saved

      Penalty saved! Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
      90'+1'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Newcastle United 0(1), Crystal Palace 0. Chris Wood (Newcastle United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

      Penalty-Shootout

      Penalty Shootout begins Newcastle United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Hughes(19)
      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matt Targett.
      90'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Matt Targett (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Miguel Almirón.
      87'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jairo Riedewald tries a through ball, but Joel Ward is caught offside.
      86'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Jonjo
      Shelvey(8)
      off
      Joe
      Willock(28)
      on
      86'

      free kick won

      Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      85'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Will Hughes.
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joelinton (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Miguel Almirón.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      81'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      81'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kieran Trippier.
      78'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Elliot
      Anderson(32)
      off
      Miguel
      Almirón(24)
      on
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      off
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      Malcolm
      Ebiowei(23)
      on
      76'

      free kick won

      Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      73'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Chris Wood (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a set piece situation.
      72'

      free kick won

      Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      71'

      free kick won

      Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Sean
      Longstaff(36)
      off
      Bruno Guimarães(39)
      on
      66'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Dan
      Burn(33)
      off
      Sven
      Botman(4)
      on
      66'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Javier
      Manquillo(19)
      off
      Kieran
      Trippier(2)
      on
      63'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dan Burn (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matt Targett with a cross following a corner.
      62'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Will Hughes.
      62'

      free kick won

      Joelinton (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      60'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joelinton.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      55'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Dan Burn (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Allan Saint-Maximin with a cross.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      54'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Elliot Anderson (Newcastle United) header from very close range is blocked.
      53'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James Tomkins following a fast break.
      49'

      free kick won

      Chris Wood (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
      46'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Chris Wood (Newcastle United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Newcastle United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Elliot Anderson (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      44'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      42'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      42'

      free kick won

      Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      41'

      free kick won

      Matt Targett (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins tries a through ball, but Joel Ward is caught offside.
      39'

      Yellow Card

      Anderson(32)
      Elliot Anderson (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      39'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      37'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      free kick won

      Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      offside

      Offside, Newcastle United. Jonjo Shelvey tries a through ball, but Allan Saint-Maximin is caught offside.
      34'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
      32'

      free kick won

      Chris Wood (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      31'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      31'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      30'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Elliot Anderson (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Longstaff.
      26'

      free kick won

      Chris Wood (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nick Pope.
      22'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      13'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Elliot Anderson.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonjo Shelvey.
      7'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jamaal Lascelles.

      Kick-Off

      Starting lineup

      21
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      42'
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      90'+2'
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      MF
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      substitution icon78'
      7
      Michael Olise
      S
      substitution icon78'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S

      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      substitution icon78'
      41
      Joe Whitworth
      43
      Kofi Balmer
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon78'
      45
      John-Kymani Gordon
      55
      Killian Phillips
      76
      Adler Nascimento
      77
      David Ozoh
      78
      Kaden Rodney

      Starting lineup

      22
      Nick Pope
      GK
      19
      Javier Manquillo
      DF
      substitution icon66'
      6
      Jamaal Lascelles
      DF
      13
      Matt Targett
      DF
      33
      Dan Burn
      DF
      substitution icon66'
      36
      Sean Longstaff
      MF
      substitution icon66'
      7
      Joelinton
      MF
      8
      Jonjo Shelvey
      MF
      substitution icon86'
      10
      Allan Saint-Maximin
      S
      32
      Elliot Anderson
      S
      39'
      substitution icon78'
      20
      Chris Wood
      S

      2
      Kieran Trippier
      substitution icon66'
      4
      Sven Botman
      substitution icon66'
      5
      Fabian Schär
      12
      Jamal Lewis
      18
      Loris Karius
      23
      Jacob Murphy
      24
      Miguel Almirón
      substitution icon78'
      28
      Joe Willock
      substitution icon86'
      39
      Bruno Guimarães
      substitution icon66'
      Newcastle United

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      66%
      34%
      Total shots
      13
      6
      Shots on target
      4
      3
      Corners
      4
      5
      Passes completed
      492
      212
      Free kicks
      13
      12
      Offsides
      1
      4

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3644
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      8
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      3
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Touches
      55
      Will Hughes
      Will Hughes
      Tackles
      4
      James Tomkins
      James Tomkins
      WOL
      1-0
      LEE
      WHU
      2-2
      BLA
      SOU
      1-1
      SH W
      FOR
      2-0
      TOT
      ARS
      1-3
      BHA
      MCI
      2-0
      CHE
      LIV
      0-0
      DER

