Summary

Vieira makes six changes to his XI, starting with a five man back line.

Palace start strongly, as Mateta stings the palms of Pope in search of an opener.

Newcastle grow into the game as half-time approaches.

HT: Newcastle 0-0 Palace

Ayew fires wide as Palace hit Newcastle on the break.

Wood heads just wide under pressure from Guéhi.

Almirón almost makes an instant impact from the bench, but Johnstone saves well.

FT: Newcastle 0-0 Palace

Newcastle win on penalties.

As knockout round ties go, there is hardly a more difficult task than heading to St James’ Park to face the country’s in-form side, but Palace started the game without fear or intimidation.

Indeed it was the Eagles with the best of the early chances, and twice Jean-Philippe Mateta found space for to fire at goal; the first was high, the second stung the palms of Nick Pope in goal.

The hosts hit back and ended the first-half with the lion’s share of possession, but Sam Johnstone was seldom tested in the Palace goal and there was a growing sense of unease within the stands.

A more familiar pattern was established after the restart as Newcastle dominated the ball, but the Eagles looked dangerous on the break. Jordan Ayew was a constant threat, and drove forwards towards goal before firing narrowly wide; he may have been better off looking for Mateta in support.

Newcastle’s best chances were coming in the air, and Chris Wood headed narrowly wide under pressure from Marc Guéhi before Johnstone was called into action from the resulting corner.

Eddie Howe strengthened from the bench, bringing on Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron in quick succession, and they almost made an immediate impact: Trippier found Almiron in behind, but Johnstone got down well to save.

Newcastle pushed for a winner but to no avail, and with the game finishing goalless the tie was decided on penalties.

The hosts had a chance to win it through Bruno after misses from Milivojevic and Mateta, but he skied his penalty over the crossbar. Ebiowei was denied, however, and Newcastle progressed by the barest of margins.