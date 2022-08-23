Skip navigation
      Oxford United vs Crystal Palace

      Oxford 0 Palace 2

      Oxford0
      Palace2
      Édouard71'
      Milivojevic90'
      Tue 23 Aug 18:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      League CupThe Kassam Stadium

      Full-Time
      ACCESS ALL OVER | Oxford United (A)

      Match Action

      Palace TV

      Match Action

      ACCESS ALL OVER | Oxford United (A)

      11:27

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0104
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Match Summary

      • Patrick Vieira makes nine changes for this clash, handing debuts to Sam Johnstone, Kaden Rodney and Killian Phillips
      • In a quiet first-half, neither side creates a major chance, but Odsonne Edouard comes closest with a header just past the post
      • Sam Johnstone denies Cameron Brannagan from 20 yards
      • Half-time: Oxford United 0-0 Crystal Palace
      • Palace look somewhat brighter in the second-half and step-up their efforts following a few substitutions
      • Eberechi Eze looks lively and sparks an offensively improved display from the visitors
      • After a few close chances, Edouard takes the lead by striking low past Eddie McGinty
      • With minutes left on the clock Luka Milivojević converts from the spot to ensure League Cup progression
      • Full-time: Oxford United 0-2 Crystal Palace

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Oxford United 0, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Oisin Smyth.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic
      Goal! Oxford United 0, Crystal Palace 2. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
      89'

      Yellow Card

      Ebiowei(23)
      Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      88'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew draws a foul in the penalty area.
      86'

      free kick won

      Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      83'

      free kick won

      Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Matty Taylor (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Cameron Brannagan with a cross following a set piece situation.
      82'

      free kick won

      Tyler Goodrham (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      80'

      Yellow Card

      Brannagan(8)
      Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      80'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      79'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
      77'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      76'

      Substitution

      Oxford United
      John
      Mousinho(15)
      off
      Tyler
      Goodrham(27)
      on
      76'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      on
      76'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      off
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      Malcolm
      Ebiowei(23)
      on
      71'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard
      Goal! Oxford United 0, Crystal Palace 1. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a through ball.
      70'

      Substitution

      Oxford United
      Lewis Bate
      Lewis
      Bate(14)
      off
      Slavi
      Spasov(29)
      on
      69'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a set piece situation.
      69'

      Yellow Card

      Long(2)
      Sam Long (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      69'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      67'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes.
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      on
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Kaden Rodney
      Kaden
      Rodney(78)
      off
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      on
      64'

      free kick won

      Sam Long (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      63'

      Substitution

      Oxford United
      Billy
      Bodin(7)
      off
      Kyle
      Joseph(22)
      on
      63'

      Substitution

      Oxford United
      Joshua
      Johnson(24)
      off
      Oisin
      Smyth(25)
      on
      63'

      Substitution

      Oxford United
      Gatlin
      O'Donkor(39)
      off
      Matty
      Taylor(9)
      on
      61'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      58'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      58'

      free kick won

      Gatlin O'Donkor (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      57'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      55'

      Yellow Card

      Johnson(24)
      Joshua Johnson (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      55'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Edward McGinty.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam Long.
      51'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Killian Phillips
      Killian
      Phillips(55)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      51'

      Yellow Card

      Bate(14)
      Lewis Bate (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      51'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Oxford United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Sam Long (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Kaden Rodney tries a through ball, but Killian Phillips is caught offside.
      44'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Bate.
      40'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Bate.
      40'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne with a cross.
      29'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      free kick won

      Gatlin O'Donkor (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      26'

      Yellow Card

      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      25'

      free kick won

      John Mousinho (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by John Mousinho.
      21'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
      20'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      16'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam Long.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gatlin O'Donkor (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Steve Seddon with a cross.
      10'

      free kick won

      Billy Bodin (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kaden Rodney with a cross.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by John Mousinho.
      6'

      Yellow Card

      McGinty(21)
      Edward McGinty (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      6'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      5'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lewis Bate (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Billy Bodin.
      3'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      1'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      21
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      26
      Chris Richards
      DF
      78
      Kaden Rodney
      DF
      substitution icon65'
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      55
      Killian Phillips
      MF
      substitution icon51'
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      58'
      90'
      7
      Michael Olise
      S
      substitution icon76'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      71'
      substitution icon76'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      26'
      substitution icon65'

      Substitutes

      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      substitution icon65'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon76'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      substitution icon65'
      13
      Vicente Guaita
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon51'
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      substitution icon76'
      89'
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      45
      Jack Wells-Morrison
      47
      David Boateng

      Starting lineup

      21
      Edward McGinty
      GK
      6'
      16
      Ciaron Brown
      DF
      2
      Sam Long
      DF
      69'
      26
      James Golding
      DF
      42
      Steve Seddon
      DF
      15
      John Mousinho
      DF
      substitution icon76'
      8
      Cameron Brannagan
      MF
      80'
      14
      Lewis Bate
      MF
      51'
      substitution icon70'
      24
      Joshua Johnson
      MF
      55'
      substitution icon63'
      7
      Billy Bodin
      S
      substitution icon63'
      39
      Gatlin O'Donkor
      S
      substitution icon63'

      Substitutes

      4
      Stuart Findlay
      9
      Matty Taylor
      substitution icon63'
      12
      Jodi Jones
      13
      Simon Eastwood
      22
      Kyle Joseph
      substitution icon63'
      25
      Oisin Smyth
      substitution icon63'
      27
      Tyler Goodrham
      substitution icon76'
      29
      Slavi Spasov
      substitution icon70'
      32
      Yoav Sade
      Oxford United

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      31%
      69%
      Total shots
      5
      12
      Shots on target
      1
      4
      Corners
      0
      6
      Passes completed
      158
      463
      Free kicks
      7
      23
      Offsides
      0
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      6170
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      9
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Crosses
      5
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      81
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Tackles
      2
      Chris Richards
      Chris Richards
      WAL
      0-1
      CHA
      SHR
      0-1
      BUR
      SH W
      3-0
      ROCH
      WOL
      2-1
      PNE
      WAT
      0-2
      MKD
      STO
      0-0
      LEI
      STE
      1-0
      PET
      ROT
      0-1
      MOR
      NOR
      2-2
      BOU
      NEW
      3-2
      POR
      GRIM
      0-3
      FOR
      GIL
      0-0
      EXE
      FLE
      0-1
      EVE
      DER
      1-0
      WBA
      CRA
      2-0
      FUL
      COL
      0-2
      BRE
      CAM
      0-3
      SOU
      BRA
      1-2
      BLA
      BOL
      1-4
      AVL
      BAR
      2-2
      LIN

      ACCESS ALL OVER | Oxford United (A)

      Match Action

      Palace TV

      Match Action

      ACCESS ALL OVER | Oxford United (A)

      11:27

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0104
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      21
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      26
      Chris Richards
      DF
      78
      Kaden Rodney
      DF
      substitution icon65'
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      55
      Killian Phillips
      MF
      substitution icon51'
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      58'
      90'
      7
      Michael Olise
      S
      substitution icon76'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      71'
      substitution icon76'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      26'
      substitution icon65'

      Substitutes

      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      substitution icon65'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon76'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      substitution icon65'
      13
      Vicente Guaita
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon51'
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      substitution icon76'
      89'
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      45
      Jack Wells-Morrison
      47
      David Boateng

      Starting lineup

      21
      Edward McGinty
      GK
      6'
      16
      Ciaron Brown
      DF
      2
      Sam Long
      DF
      69'
      26
      James Golding
      DF
      42
      Steve Seddon
      DF
      15
      John Mousinho
      DF
      substitution icon76'
      8
      Cameron Brannagan
      MF
      80'
      14
      Lewis Bate
      MF
      51'
      substitution icon70'
      24
      Joshua Johnson
      MF
      55'
      substitution icon63'
      7
      Billy Bodin
      S
      substitution icon63'
      39
      Gatlin O'Donkor
      S
      substitution icon63'

      Substitutes

      4
      Stuart Findlay
      9
      Matty Taylor
      substitution icon63'
      12
      Jodi Jones
      13
      Simon Eastwood
      22
      Kyle Joseph
      substitution icon63'
      25
      Oisin Smyth
      substitution icon63'
      27
      Tyler Goodrham
      substitution icon76'
      29
      Slavi Spasov
      substitution icon70'
      32
      Yoav Sade
      Oxford United

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      31%
      69%
      Total shots
      5
      12
      Shots on target
      1
      4
      Corners
      0
      6
      Passes completed
      158
      463
      Free kicks
      7
      23
      Offsides
      0
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      6170
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      9
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Crosses
      5
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      81
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Tackles
      2
      Chris Richards
      Chris Richards
      WAL
      0-1
      CHA
      SHR
      0-1
      BUR
      SH W
      3-0
      ROCH
      WOL
      2-1
      PNE
      WAT
      0-2
      MKD
      STO
      0-0
      LEI
      STE
      1-0
      PET
      ROT
      0-1
      MOR
      NOR
      2-2
      BOU
      NEW
      3-2
      POR
      GRIM
      0-3
      FOR
      GIL
      0-0
      EXE
      FLE
      0-1
      EVE
      DER
      1-0
      WBA
      CRA
      2-0
      FUL
      COL
      0-2
      BRE
      CAM
      0-3
      SOU
      BRA
      1-2
      BLA
      BOL
      1-4
      AVL
      BAR
      2-2
      LIN

      Match Summary

      • Patrick Vieira makes nine changes for this clash, handing debuts to Sam Johnstone, Kaden Rodney and Killian Phillips
      • In a quiet first-half, neither side creates a major chance, but Odsonne Edouard comes closest with a header just past the post
      • Sam Johnstone denies Cameron Brannagan from 20 yards
      • Half-time: Oxford United 0-0 Crystal Palace
      • Palace look somewhat brighter in the second-half and step-up their efforts following a few substitutions
      • Eberechi Eze looks lively and sparks an offensively improved display from the visitors
      • After a few close chances, Edouard takes the lead by striking low past Eddie McGinty
      • With minutes left on the clock Luka Milivojević converts from the spot to ensure League Cup progression
      • Full-time: Oxford United 0-2 Crystal Palace

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Oxford United 0, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Oisin Smyth.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic
      Goal! Oxford United 0, Crystal Palace 2. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
      89'

      Yellow Card

      Ebiowei(23)
      Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      88'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew draws a foul in the penalty area.
      86'

      free kick won

      Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      83'

      free kick won

      Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Matty Taylor (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Cameron Brannagan with a cross following a set piece situation.
      82'

      free kick won

      Tyler Goodrham (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      80'

      Yellow Card

      Brannagan(8)
      Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      80'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      79'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
      77'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      76'

      Substitution

      Oxford United
      John
      Mousinho(15)
      off
      Tyler
      Goodrham(27)
      on
      76'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      on
      76'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      off
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      Malcolm
      Ebiowei(23)
      on
      71'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard
      Goal! Oxford United 0, Crystal Palace 1. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a through ball.
      70'

      Substitution

      Oxford United
      Lewis Bate
      Lewis
      Bate(14)
      off
      Slavi
      Spasov(29)
      on
      69'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a set piece situation.
      69'

      Yellow Card

      Long(2)
      Sam Long (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      69'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      67'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes.
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      on
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Kaden Rodney
      Kaden
      Rodney(78)
      off
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      on
      64'

      free kick won

      Sam Long (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      63'

      Substitution

      Oxford United
      Billy
      Bodin(7)
      off
      Kyle
      Joseph(22)
      on
      63'

      Substitution

      Oxford United
      Joshua
      Johnson(24)
      off
      Oisin
      Smyth(25)
      on
      63'

      Substitution

      Oxford United
      Gatlin
      O'Donkor(39)
      off
      Matty
      Taylor(9)
      on
      61'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      58'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      58'

      free kick won

      Gatlin O'Donkor (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      57'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      55'

      Yellow Card

      Johnson(24)
      Joshua Johnson (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      55'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Edward McGinty.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam Long.
      51'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Killian Phillips
      Killian
      Phillips(55)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      51'

      Yellow Card

      Bate(14)
      Lewis Bate (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      51'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Oxford United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Sam Long (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Kaden Rodney tries a through ball, but Killian Phillips is caught offside.
      44'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Bate.
      40'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Bate.
      40'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne with a cross.
      29'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      free kick won

      Gatlin O'Donkor (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      26'

      Yellow Card

      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      25'

      free kick won

      John Mousinho (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by John Mousinho.
      21'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
      20'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      16'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam Long.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gatlin O'Donkor (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Steve Seddon with a cross.
      10'

      free kick won

      Billy Bodin (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kaden Rodney with a cross.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by John Mousinho.
      6'

      Yellow Card

      McGinty(21)
      Edward McGinty (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      6'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      5'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lewis Bate (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Billy Bodin.
      3'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      1'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.