Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Team News: Kelly and Cabaye Start Against Liverpool
Palace 1 Liverpool 2
Palace1
Milivojevic13'
Liverpool2
Mané49'
Mohamed Salah84'
- 03:29
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
4
2
106
27
+79
100
2
MUNManchester United
38
25
6
7
68
28
+40
81
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
8
7
74
36
+38
77
4
LIVLiverpool
38
21
12
5
84
38
+46
75
5
CHEChelsea
38
21
7
10
62
38
+24
70
6
ARSArsenal
38
19
6
13
74
51
+23
63
7
BURBurnley
38
14
12
12
36
39
-3
54
8
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
58
-14
49
9
LEILeicester City
38
12
11
15
56
60
-4
47
10
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
8
18
39
47
-8
44
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
11
16
45
55
-10
44
12
BOUBournemouth
38
11
11
16
45
61
-16
44
13
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
12
16
48
68
-20
42
14
WATWatford
38
11
8
19
44
64
-20
41
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
13
16
34
54
-20
40
16
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
9
10
19
28
58
-30
37
17
SOUSouthampton
38
7
15
16
37
56
-19
36
18
SWASwansea City
38
8
9
21
28
56
-28
33
19
STOStoke City
38
7
12
19
35
68
-33
33
20
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
6
13
19
31
56
-25
31
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 2.
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
88'
Substitution
Aaron
Wan-Bissaka(29)off
Timothy
Fosu-Mensah(24)on
86'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.
84'
Liverpool Goal
Goal!
Mohamed Salah(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
82'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
77'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.
75'
free kick won
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
73'
Substitution
Yohan
Cabaye(7)off
Ruben
Loftus-Cheek(8)on
70'
Substitution
Adam
Lallana(20)off
Dejan
Lovren(6)on
70'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
68'
start delay
Delay in match Adam Lallana (Liverpool) because of an injury.
65'
Substitution
Georginio
Wijnaldum(5)off
Adam
Lallana(20)on
64'
Substitution
Sadio
Mané(19)off
Alex
Oxlade-Chamberlain(21)on
64'
free kick won
Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Loris Karius.
62'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
59'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend following a fast break.
58'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a headed pass.
57'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
free kick won
James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by James McArthur.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by James Milner with a headed pass.
49'
Liverpool Goal
Goal!
Sadio
Mané(19)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 1. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Milner with a cross.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 0.
45'
Yellow Card
McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'
free kick won
James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a cross.
43'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
43'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
43'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
41'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
38'
miss
Attempt missed. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James Milner with a cross.
38'
Yellow Card
Benteke(17)
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
38'
free kick won
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
free kick won
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
34'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
free kick won
James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
offside
Offside, Liverpool. Roberto Firmino tries a through ball, but Sadio Mané is caught offside.
29'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Milner with a cross.
29'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
29'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
28'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
26'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'
Yellow Card
Mané(19)
Sadio Mané (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.
23'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
15'
free kick won
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
13'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 0. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
12'
Yellow Card
Karius(1)
Loris Karius (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
12'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Virgil van Dijk following a corner.
11'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a cross.
11'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
8'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Loris Karius.
8'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a through ball.
2'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Substitutes
14
Lee Chung-yong
Starting lineup
1
Loris Karius
GK
12'
32
Joel Matip
DF
26
Andrew Robertson
DF
4
Virgil van Dijk
DF
66
Trent Alexander-Arnold
DF
14
Jordan Henderson
MF
7
James Milner
MF
5
Georginio Wijnaldum
MF
65'
19
Sadio Mané
S
24'
49'
64'
11
Mohamed Salah
S
84'
9
Roberto Firmino
S
Substitutes
2
Nathaniel Clyne
6
Dejan Lovren
70'
18
Alberto Moreno
20
Adam Lallana
65'
70'
21
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
64'
22
Simon Mignolet
28
Danny Ings
Team stats
Possession
32%
68%
Total shots
6
16
Shots on target
3
6
Corners
4
6
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
6
6
Offsides
0
0
WBA
1-2
BUR
MUN
2-0
SWA
BHA
0-2
LEI
NEW
1-0
HUD
WAT
2-2
BOU
WHU
3-0
SOU
EVE
1-3
MCI
WBA
1-2
BUR
MUN
2-0
SWA
BHA
0-2
LEI
NEW
1-0
HUD
WAT
2-2
BOU
WHU
3-0
SOU
EVE
1-3
MCI
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.