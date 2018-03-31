Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

      Palace 1 Liverpool 2

      Palace1
      Milivojevic13'
      Liverpool2
      Mané49'
      Mohamed Salah84'
      Sat 31 Mar 11:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      • Matchday Guide: Liverpool
        Matchday Guide: Liverpool
        Matchday Guide: Liverpool
        Matchday Guide: Liverpool
        Club
        3 mins read
      • Post Liverpool | Martin Kelly
        Post Liverpool | Martin Kelly
        01:42
        Post Liverpool | Martin Kelly
        01:42
        Post Liverpool | Martin Kelly
        Interviews

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      4
      2
      106
      27
      +79
      100
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      25
      6
      7
      68
      28
      +40
      81
      3
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      8
      7
      74
      36
      +38
      77
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      21
      12
      5
      84
      38
      +46
      75
      5
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      7
      10
      62
      38
      +24
      70
      6
      ARSArsenal
      38
      19
      6
      13
      74
      51
      +23
      63
      7
      BURBurnley
      38
      14
      12
      12
      36
      39
      -3
      54
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      58
      -14
      49
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      11
      15
      56
      60
      -4
      47
      10
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      8
      18
      39
      47
      -8
      44
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      11
      16
      45
      55
      -10
      44
      12
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      11
      16
      45
      61
      -16
      44
      13
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      12
      16
      48
      68
      -20
      42
      14
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      8
      19
      44
      64
      -20
      41
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      13
      16
      34
      54
      -20
      40
      16
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      9
      10
      19
      28
      58
      -30
      37
      17
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      7
      15
      16
      37
      56
      -19
      36
      18
      SWASwansea City
      38
      8
      9
      21
      28
      56
      -28
      33
      19
      STOStoke City
      38
      7
      12
      19
      35
      68
      -33
      33
      20
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      6
      13
      19
      31
      56
      -25
      31

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 2.
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Aaron
      Wan-Bissaka(29)
      off
      Timothy
      Fosu-Mensah(24)
      on
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.
      84'

      Liverpool Goal

      Liverpool
      Goal!
      Liverpool
      Mohamed Salah(11)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.
      75'

      free kick won

      Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      73'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      off
      Ruben
      Loftus-Cheek(8)
      on
      70'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Adam
      Lallana(20)
      off
      Dejan
      Lovren(6)
      on
      70'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      68'

      start delay

      Delay in match Adam Lallana (Liverpool) because of an injury.
      65'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Georginio
      Wijnaldum(5)
      off
      Adam
      Lallana(20)
      on
      64'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Sadio
      Mané(19)
      off
      Alex
      Oxlade-Chamberlain(21)
      on
      64'

      free kick won

      Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Loris Karius.
      62'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      59'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend following a fast break.
      58'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a headed pass.
      57'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      free kick won

      James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by James McArthur.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by James Milner with a headed pass.
      49'

      Liverpool Goal

      Liverpool
      Goal!
      Liverpool
      Sadio
      Mané(19)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 1. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Milner with a cross.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 0.
      45'

      Yellow Card

      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'

      free kick won

      James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a cross.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      43'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      43'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
      41'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
      38'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James Milner with a cross.
      38'

      Yellow Card

      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      38'

      free kick won

      Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      free kick won

      Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
      34'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      free kick won

      James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      offside

      Offside, Liverpool. Roberto Firmino tries a through ball, but Sadio Mané is caught offside.
      29'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Milner with a cross.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      29'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
      28'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
      26'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      24'

      Yellow Card

      Mané(19)
      Sadio Mané (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.
      23'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
      15'

      free kick won

      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      15'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      13'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 0. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      12'

      Yellow Card

      Karius(1)
      Loris Karius (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      12'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Virgil van Dijk following a corner.
      11'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a cross.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Loris Karius.
      8'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a through ball.
      2'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      substitution icon88'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      45'
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      substitution icon73'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      13'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      38'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S

      Substitutes

      8
      Ruben Loftus-Cheek
      substitution icon73'
      14
      Lee Chung-yong
      16
      Diego Cavalieri
      23
      Pape Souaré
      24
      Timothy Fosu-Mensah
      substitution icon88'
      27
      Damien Delaney
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      Loris Karius
      GK
      12'
      32
      Joel Matip
      DF
      26
      Andrew Robertson
      DF
      4
      Virgil van Dijk
      DF
      66
      Trent Alexander-Arnold
      DF
      14
      Jordan Henderson
      MF
      7
      James Milner
      MF
      5
      Georginio Wijnaldum
      MF
      substitution icon65'
      19
      Sadio Mané
      S
      24'
      49'
      substitution icon64'
      11
      Mohamed Salah
      S
      84'
      9
      Roberto Firmino
      S

      Substitutes

      2
      Nathaniel Clyne
      6
      Dejan Lovren
      substitution icon70'
      18
      Alberto Moreno
      20
      Adam Lallana
      substitution icon65'
      substitution icon70'
      21
      Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
      substitution icon64'
      22
      Simon Mignolet
      28
      Danny Ings
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Liverpool
      Possession
      32%
      68%
      Total shots
      6
      16
      Shots on target
      3
      6
      Corners
      4
      6
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      6
      6
      Offsides
      0
      0
      WBA
      1-2
      BUR
      MUN
      2-0
      SWA
      BHA
      0-2
      LEI
      NEW
      1-0
      HUD
      WAT
      2-2
      BOU
      WHU
      3-0
      SOU
      EVE
      1-3
      MCI

      • Matchday Guide: Liverpool
        Matchday Guide: Liverpool
        Matchday Guide: Liverpool
        Matchday Guide: Liverpool
        Club
        3 mins read
      • Post Liverpool | Martin Kelly
        Post Liverpool | Martin Kelly
        01:42
        Post Liverpool | Martin Kelly
        01:42
        Post Liverpool | Martin Kelly
        Interviews

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      substitution icon88'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      45'
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      substitution icon73'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      13'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      38'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S

      Substitutes

      8
      Ruben Loftus-Cheek
      substitution icon73'
      14
      Lee Chung-yong
      16
      Diego Cavalieri
      23
      Pape Souaré
      24
      Timothy Fosu-Mensah
      substitution icon88'
      27
      Damien Delaney
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      Loris Karius
      GK
      12'
      32
      Joel Matip
      DF
      26
      Andrew Robertson
      DF
      4
      Virgil van Dijk
      DF
      66
      Trent Alexander-Arnold
      DF
      14
      Jordan Henderson
      MF
      7
      James Milner
      MF
      5
      Georginio Wijnaldum
      MF
      substitution icon65'
      19
      Sadio Mané
      S
      24'
      49'
      substitution icon64'
      11
      Mohamed Salah
      S
      84'
      9
      Roberto Firmino
      S

      Substitutes

      2
      Nathaniel Clyne
      6
      Dejan Lovren
      substitution icon70'
      18
      Alberto Moreno
      20
      Adam Lallana
      substitution icon65'
      substitution icon70'
      21
      Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
      substitution icon64'
      22
      Simon Mignolet
      28
      Danny Ings
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Liverpool
      Possession
      32%
      68%
      Total shots
      6
      16
      Shots on target
      3
      6
      Corners
      4
      6
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      6
      6
      Offsides
      0
      0
      WBA
      1-2
      BUR
      MUN
      2-0
      SWA
      BHA
      0-2
      LEI
      NEW
      1-0
      HUD
      WAT
      2-2
      BOU
      WHU
      3-0
      SOU
      EVE
      1-3
      MCI
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      4
      2
      106
      27
      +79
      100
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      25
      6
      7
      68
      28
      +40
      81
      3
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      8
      7
      74
      36
      +38
      77
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      21
      12
      5
      84
      38
      +46
      75
      5
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      7
      10
      62
      38
      +24
      70
      6
      ARSArsenal
      38
      19
      6
      13
      74
      51
      +23
      63
      7
      BURBurnley
      38
      14
      12
      12
      36
      39
      -3
      54
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      58
      -14
      49
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      11
      15
      56
      60
      -4
      47
      10
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      8
      18
      39
      47
      -8
      44
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      11
      16
      45
      55
      -10
      44
      12
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      11
      16
      45
      61
      -16
      44
      13
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      12
      16
      48
      68
      -20
      42
      14
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      8
      19
      44
      64
      -20
      41
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      13
      16
      34
      54
      -20
      40
      16
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      9
      10
      19
      28
      58
      -30
      37
      17
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      7
      15
      16
      37
      56
      -19
      36
      18
      SWASwansea City
      38
      8
      9
      21
      28
      56
      -28
      33
      19
      STOStoke City
      38
      7
      12
      19
      35
      68
      -33
      33
      20
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      6
      13
      19
      31
      56
      -25
      31

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 2.
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Aaron
      Wan-Bissaka(29)
      off
      Timothy
      Fosu-Mensah(24)
      on
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.
      84'

      Liverpool Goal

      Liverpool
      Goal!
      Liverpool
      Mohamed Salah(11)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.
      75'

      free kick won

      Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      73'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      off
      Ruben
      Loftus-Cheek(8)
      on
      70'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Adam
      Lallana(20)
      off
      Dejan
      Lovren(6)
      on
      70'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      68'

      start delay

      Delay in match Adam Lallana (Liverpool) because of an injury.
      65'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Georginio
      Wijnaldum(5)
      off
      Adam
      Lallana(20)
      on
      64'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Sadio
      Mané(19)
      off
      Alex
      Oxlade-Chamberlain(21)
      on
      64'

      free kick won

      Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Loris Karius.
      62'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      59'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend following a fast break.
      58'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a headed pass.
      57'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      free kick won

      James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by James McArthur.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by James Milner with a headed pass.
      49'

      Liverpool Goal

      Liverpool
      Goal!
      Liverpool
      Sadio
      Mané(19)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 1. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Milner with a cross.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 0.
      45'

      Yellow Card

      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'

      free kick won

      James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a cross.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      43'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      43'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
      41'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
      38'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James Milner with a cross.
      38'

      Yellow Card

      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      38'

      free kick won

      Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      free kick won

      Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
      34'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      free kick won

      James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      offside

      Offside, Liverpool. Roberto Firmino tries a through ball, but Sadio Mané is caught offside.
      29'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Milner with a cross.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      29'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
      28'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
      26'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      24'

      Yellow Card

      Mané(19)
      Sadio Mané (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.
      23'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
      15'

      free kick won

      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      15'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      13'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 0. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      12'

      Yellow Card

      Karius(1)
      Loris Karius (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      12'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Virgil van Dijk following a corner.
      11'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a cross.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Loris Karius.
      8'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a through ball.
      2'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.