Crystal Palace vs West Bromwich Albion

Van Aanholt Praises Team Effort On & Off The Pitch
Palace 2 West Brom 0
Palace2
Zaha70'
van Aanholt78'
West Brom0
Vote For Your Man of the Match From Season Finale
Report: Crystal Palace 2-0 West Bromwich Albion
Gallery: Crystal Palace 2-0 West Bromwich Albion
- Buy A 24 Hour Pass To Listen To Match Commentary
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
4
2
106
27
+79
100
2
MUNManchester United
38
25
6
7
68
28
+40
81
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
8
7
74
36
+38
77
4
LIVLiverpool
38
21
12
5
84
38
+46
75
5
CHEChelsea
38
21
7
10
62
38
+24
70
6
ARSArsenal
38
19
6
13
74
51
+23
63
7
BURBurnley
38
14
12
12
36
39
-3
54
8
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
58
-14
49
9
LEILeicester City
38
12
11
15
56
60
-4
47
10
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
8
18
39
47
-8
44
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
11
16
45
55
-10
44
12
BOUBournemouth
38
11
11
16
45
61
-16
44
13
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
12
16
48
68
-20
42
14
WATWatford
38
11
8
19
44
64
-20
41
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
13
16
34
54
-20
40
16
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
9
10
19
28
58
-30
37
17
SOUSouthampton
38
7
15
16
37
56
-19
36
18
SWASwansea City
38
8
9
21
28
56
-28
33
19
STOStoke City
38
7
12
19
35
68
-33
33
20
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
6
13
19
31
56
-25
31
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, West Bromwich Albion 0.
88'
free kick won
Daniel Sturridge (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
85'
free kick won
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
85'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)off
Lee Chung-yong(14)on
83'
free kick won
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
Substitution
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)off
Pape
Souaré(23)on
81'
Yellow Card
Gibbs(3)
Kieran Gibbs (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
81'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
81'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James McClean (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Sturridge.
80'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
78'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, West Bromwich Albion 0. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
74'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
73'
Substitution
Jay
Rodriguez(19)off
Daniel
Sturridge(15)on
73'
miss
Attempt missed. James McClean (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hal Robson-Kanu.
71'
Substitution
Salomón
Rondón(9)off
Hal
Robson-Kanu(4)on
71'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
70'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Bromwich Albion 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
68'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Christian
Benteke(17)on
68'
Yellow Card
McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
67'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
62'
Substitution
Grzegorz
Krychowiak(20)off
Nacer
Chadli(22)on
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha following a fast break.
58'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
free kick won
Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
57'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Brunt.
56'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
55'
Yellow Card
Dawson(25)
Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
55'
free kick won
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
54'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ahmed Hegazi.
50'
free kick won
Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
miss
Attempt missed. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
48'
Yellow Card
Tomkins(5)
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
48'
free kick won
James McClean (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, West Bromwich Albion 0.
45'+2'
Yellow Card
Brunt(11)
Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+1'
free kick won
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
free kick won
Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
free kick won
Grzegorz Krychowiak (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
offside
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Salomón Rondón tries a through ball, but Jay Rodriguez is caught offside.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) header from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Brunt with a cross.
39'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
38'
start delay
Delay in match Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
35'
free kick won
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
free kick won
Jay Rodriguez (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
26'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
23'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kieran Gibbs.
22'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ahmed Hegazi.
18'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
17'
free kick won
Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
free kick won
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
16'
free kick won
Grzegorz Krychowiak (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
12'
miss
Attempt missed. James McClean (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
12'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Grzegorz Krychowiak (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
7'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
5'
free kick won
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Allan Nyom.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
78'
82'
18
James McArthur
MF
68'
68'
Substitutes
14
Lee Chung-yong
85'
Starting lineup
1
Ben Foster
GK
3
Kieran Gibbs
DF
81'
25
Craig Dawson
DF
55'
26
Ahmed Hegazi
DF
2
Nyom
DF
14
James McClean
MF
11
Chris Brunt
MF
45'+2'
19
Jay Rodriguez
MF
73'
8
Jake Livermore
MF
9
Salomón Rondón
S
71'
20
Grzegorz Krychowiak
S
62'
Substitutes
4
Hal Robson-Kanu
71'
13
Boaz Myhill
15
Daniel Sturridge
73'
17
Oliver Burke
22
Nacer Chadli
62'
23
Gareth McAuley
45
Jonathan Leko
Team stats
Possession
59%
41%
Total shots
11
7
Shots on target
5
1
Corners
4
2
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
11
8
Offsides
0
0
SWA
1-2
STO
BUR
1-2
BOU
SOU
0-1
MCI
MUN
1-0
WAT
LIV
4-0
BHA
HUD
0-1
ARS
WHU
3-1
EVE
TOT
5-4
LEI
NEW
3-0
CHE
