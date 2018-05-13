Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs West Bromwich Albion

      Palace 2 West Brom 0

      Palace2
      Zaha70'
      van Aanholt78'
      West Brom0
      Sun 13 May 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      4
      2
      106
      27
      +79
      100
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      25
      6
      7
      68
      28
      +40
      81
      3
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      8
      7
      74
      36
      +38
      77
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      21
      12
      5
      84
      38
      +46
      75
      5
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      7
      10
      62
      38
      +24
      70
      6
      ARSArsenal
      38
      19
      6
      13
      74
      51
      +23
      63
      7
      BURBurnley
      38
      14
      12
      12
      36
      39
      -3
      54
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      58
      -14
      49
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      11
      15
      56
      60
      -4
      47
      10
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      8
      18
      39
      47
      -8
      44
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      11
      16
      45
      55
      -10
      44
      12
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      11
      16
      45
      61
      -16
      44
      13
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      12
      16
      48
      68
      -20
      42
      14
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      8
      19
      44
      64
      -20
      41
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      13
      16
      34
      54
      -20
      40
      16
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      9
      10
      19
      28
      58
      -30
      37
      17
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      7
      15
      16
      37
      56
      -19
      36
      18
      SWASwansea City
      38
      8
      9
      21
      28
      56
      -28
      33
      19
      STOStoke City
      38
      7
      12
      19
      35
      68
      -33
      33
      20
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      6
      13
      19
      31
      56
      -25
      31

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, West Bromwich Albion 0.
      88'

      free kick won

      Daniel Sturridge (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      85'

      free kick won

      Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      85'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Lee Chung-yong(14)
      on
      83'

      free kick won

      Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Patrick
      van Aanholt(3)
      off
      Pape
      Souaré(23)
      on
      81'

      Yellow Card

      Gibbs(3)
      Kieran Gibbs (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      81'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      81'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James McClean (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Sturridge.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      78'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Patrick
      van Aanholt(3)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, West Bromwich Albion 0. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      74'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      73'

      Substitution

      West Bromwich Albion
      Jay
      Rodriguez(19)
      off
      Daniel
      Sturridge(15)
      on
      73'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McClean (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hal Robson-Kanu.
      71'

      Substitution

      West Bromwich Albion
      Salomón
      Rondón(9)
      off
      Hal
      Robson-Kanu(4)
      on
      71'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      70'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Bromwich Albion 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      68'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      on
      68'

      Yellow Card

      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      67'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      62'

      Substitution

      West Bromwich Albion
      Grzegorz
      Krychowiak(20)
      off
      Nacer
      Chadli(22)
      on
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha following a fast break.
      58'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      free kick won

      Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Brunt.
      56'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      55'

      Yellow Card

      Dawson(25)
      Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      55'

      free kick won

      Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ahmed Hegazi.
      50'

      free kick won

      Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
      48'

      Yellow Card

      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      48'

      free kick won

      James McClean (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, West Bromwich Albion 0.
      45'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Brunt(11)
      Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      free kick won

      Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      free kick won

      Grzegorz Krychowiak (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      offside

      Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Salomón Rondón tries a through ball, but Jay Rodriguez is caught offside.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) header from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Brunt with a cross.
      39'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      38'

      start delay

      Delay in match Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      35'

      free kick won

      Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      free kick won

      Jay Rodriguez (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
      26'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kieran Gibbs.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ahmed Hegazi.
      18'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
      17'

      free kick won

      Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      free kick won

      Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      16'

      free kick won

      Grzegorz Krychowiak (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      12'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McClean (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Grzegorz Krychowiak (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
      7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
      5'

      free kick won

      Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Allan Nyom.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      78'
      substitution icon82'
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      48'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      8
      Ruben Loftus-Cheek
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      68'
      substitution icon68'
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      70'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S
      substitution icon85'

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      14
      Lee Chung-yong
      substitution icon85'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      17
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon68'
      23
      Pape Souaré
      substitution icon82'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      Ben Foster
      GK
      3
      Kieran Gibbs
      DF
      81'
      25
      Craig Dawson
      DF
      55'
      26
      Ahmed Hegazi
      DF
      2
      Nyom
      DF
      14
      James McClean
      MF
      11
      Chris Brunt
      MF
      45'+2'
      19
      Jay Rodriguez
      MF
      substitution icon73'
      8
      Jake Livermore
      MF
      9
      Salomón Rondón
      S
      substitution icon71'
      20
      Grzegorz Krychowiak
      S
      substitution icon62'

      Substitutes

      4
      Hal Robson-Kanu
      substitution icon71'
      13
      Boaz Myhill
      15
      Daniel Sturridge
      substitution icon73'
      17
      Oliver Burke
      22
      Nacer Chadli
      substitution icon62'
      23
      Gareth McAuley
      45
      Jonathan Leko
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      West Bromwich Albion
      Possession
      59%
      41%
      Total shots
      11
      7
      Shots on target
      5
      1
      Corners
      4
      2
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      11
      8
      Offsides
      0
      0
      SWA
      1-2
      STO
      BUR
      1-2
      BOU
      SOU
      0-1
      MCI
      MUN
      1-0
      WAT
      LIV
      4-0
      BHA
      HUD
      0-1
      ARS
      WHU
      3-1
      EVE
      TOT
      5-4
      LEI
      NEW
      3-0
      CHE

