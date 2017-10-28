Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Watch The Highlights Of The West Ham Draw
Palace 2 West Ham 2
Palace2
Milivojevic50'
Zaha90'+7'
West Ham2
Hernández Balcázar31'
Ayew43'
- Report: Crystal Palace 2-2 West Ham United
Latest videosView all videos
- 12:37
- 16:04Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham | Palace TV+16:04Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham | Palace TV+Match Action
- 106:33The Full 90: Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham | Palace TV+106:33The Full 90: Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham | Palace TV+First-team
- 02:04
- 10:11Post-match Press Conference: West ham (H)10:11Post-match Press Conference: West ham (H)Press Conferences
- 02:31Two-minute highlights: Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham02:31Two-minute highlights: Crystal Palace 5-2 West HamMatch Action
- 98:36The Full 90: West Ham v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+98:36The Full 90: West Ham v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 11:17Extended Highlights: West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+11:17Extended Highlights: West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 02:46Match Action: West Ham United 1-1 Crystal Palace02:46Match Action: West Ham United 1-1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 06:25Post-Match Press Conference: West Ham (a)06:25Post-Match Press Conference: West Ham (a)Press Conferences
- 01:15Chris Richards speaks to Palace TV after stepping into midfield
- 04:32Roy Hodgson gives his thoughts on the draw at West Ham04:32Roy Hodgson gives his thoughts on the draw at West HamInterviews
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
4
2
106
27
+79
100
2
MUNManchester United
38
25
6
7
68
28
+40
81
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
8
7
74
36
+38
77
4
LIVLiverpool
38
21
12
5
84
38
+46
75
5
CHEChelsea
38
21
7
10
62
38
+24
70
6
ARSArsenal
38
19
6
13
74
51
+23
63
7
BURBurnley
38
14
12
12
36
39
-3
54
8
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
58
-14
49
9
LEILeicester City
38
12
11
15
56
60
-4
47
10
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
8
18
39
47
-8
44
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
11
16
45
55
-10
44
12
BOUBournemouth
38
11
11
16
45
61
-16
44
13
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
12
16
48
68
-20
42
14
WATWatford
38
11
8
19
44
64
-20
41
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
13
16
34
54
-20
40
16
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
9
10
19
28
58
-30
37
17
SOUSouthampton
38
7
15
16
37
56
-19
36
18
SWASwansea City
38
8
9
21
28
56
-28
33
19
STOStoke City
38
7
12
19
35
68
-33
33
20
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
6
13
19
31
56
-25
31
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, West Ham United 2.
90'+7'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, West Ham United 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
90'+6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
90'+4'
free kick won
Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mark Noble.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is too high following a corner.
90'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
90'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
90'
start delay
Delay in match Joe Hart (West Ham United) because of an injury.
90'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Declan Rice.
88'
free kick won
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
free kick won
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
85'
Yellow Card
Masuaku(26)
Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
85'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Angelo Ogbonna.
84'
Yellow Card
Dann(6)
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
84'
free kick won
Chicharito (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
83'
offside
Offside, West Ham United. Manuel Lanzini tries a through ball, but Michail Antonio is caught offside.
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
82'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mark Noble.
81'
free kick won
Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
80'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Timothy Fosu-Mensah tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
80'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
79'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
78'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
77'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Arthur Masuaku.
77'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
76'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
76'
Substitution
José Miguel
da Rocha Fonte(4)off
Declan
Rice(41)on
74'
start delay
Delay in match José Fonte (West Ham United) because of an injury.
72'
free kick won
José Fonte (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
free kick won
Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
69'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
67'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
66'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
65'
start delay
Delay in match Chicharito (West Ham United) because of an injury.
65'
free kick won
Chicharito (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
64'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
62'
free kick won
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
62'
Substitution
Pablo
Zabaleta(5)off
Michail
Antonio(30)on
61'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Timothy Fosu-Mensah tries a through ball, but Bakary Sako is caught offside.
60'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
Substitution
Joel
Ward(2)off
Bakary
Sako(26)on
59'
free kick won
Chicharito (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pablo Zabaleta.
58'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
57'
free kick won
André Ayew (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
55'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Hart.
55'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. José Fonte (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini with a cross following a corner.
54'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
53'
free kick won
Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
post
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
50'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 2. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
49'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend draws a foul in the penalty area.
48'
free kick won
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Ward.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
47'
free kick won
André Ayew (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
Substitution
Aaron
Cresswell(3)off
Arthur
Masuaku(26)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 2.
45'+5'
miss
Attempt missed. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Dann with a headed pass following a corner.
45'+4'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by José Fonte.
45'+3'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
45'+3'
start delay
Delay in match André Ayew (West Ham United) because of an injury.
45'+2'
free kick won
André Ayew (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
free kick won
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
West Ham United Goal
Goal!
André
Ayew(20)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 2. André Ayew (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
42'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
39'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
38'
start delay
Delay in match Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
37'
Yellow Card
Zabaleta(5)
Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
37'
free kick won
Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
36'
free kick won
Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by José Fonte.
36'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
36'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek with a headed pass.
35'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a corner.
35'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini with a cross following a corner.
33'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
33'
free kick won
Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
31'
West Ham United Goal
Goal!
Javier
Hernández Balcázar(17)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 1. Chicharito (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
28'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
25'
free kick won
André Ayew (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'
free kick won
Edimilson Fernandes (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'
free kick won
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
14'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
13'
start delay
Delay in match Edimilson Fernandes (West Ham United) because of an injury.
13'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Yohan Cabaye tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
11'
Substitution
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)off
Timothy
Fosu-Mensah(24)on
10'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
10'
start delay
Delay in match Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
3'
free kick won
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
2
Joel Ward
DF
60'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
90'+7'
Starting lineup
25
Joe Hart
GK
4
José Fonte
DF
76'
21
Angelo Ogbonna
DF
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
DF
5
Pablo Zabaleta
MF
37'
62'
3
Aaron Cresswell
MF
45'
16
Mark Noble
MF
31
Edimilson Fernandes
MF
10
Manuel Lanzini
MF
20
André Ayew
S
43'
17
Chicharito
S
31'
Substitutes
7
Marko Arnautovic
9
Andy Carroll
13
Adrián
14
Pedro Obiang
26
Arthur Masuaku
45'
85'
30
Michail Antonio
62'
41
Declan Rice
76'
Team stats
Possession
56%
44%
Total shots
20
6
Shots on target
9
2
Corners
11
2
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
15
18
Offsides
0
0
MUN
1-0
TOT
LIV
3-0
HUD
ARS
2-1
SWA
WAT
0-1
STO
WBA
2-3
MCI
BOU
0-1
CHE
- Watch The Highlights Of The West Ham Draw
- Report: Crystal Palace 2-2 West Ham United
Latest videosView all videos
- 12:37
- 16:04Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham | Palace TV+16:04Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham | Palace TV+Match Action
- 106:33The Full 90: Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham | Palace TV+106:33The Full 90: Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham | Palace TV+First-team
- 02:04
- 10:11Post-match Press Conference: West ham (H)10:11Post-match Press Conference: West ham (H)Press Conferences
- 02:31Two-minute highlights: Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham02:31Two-minute highlights: Crystal Palace 5-2 West HamMatch Action
- 98:36The Full 90: West Ham v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+98:36The Full 90: West Ham v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 11:17Extended Highlights: West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+11:17Extended Highlights: West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 02:46Match Action: West Ham United 1-1 Crystal Palace02:46Match Action: West Ham United 1-1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 06:25Post-Match Press Conference: West Ham (a)06:25Post-Match Press Conference: West Ham (a)Press Conferences
- 01:15Chris Richards speaks to Palace TV after stepping into midfield
- 04:32Roy Hodgson gives his thoughts on the draw at West Ham04:32Roy Hodgson gives his thoughts on the draw at West HamInterviews
Starting lineup
2
Joel Ward
DF
60'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
90'+7'
Starting lineup
25
Joe Hart
GK
4
José Fonte
DF
76'
21
Angelo Ogbonna
DF
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
DF
5
Pablo Zabaleta
MF
37'
62'
3
Aaron Cresswell
MF
45'
16
Mark Noble
MF
31
Edimilson Fernandes
MF
10
Manuel Lanzini
MF
20
André Ayew
S
43'
17
Chicharito
S
31'
Substitutes
7
Marko Arnautovic
9
Andy Carroll
13
Adrián
14
Pedro Obiang
26
Arthur Masuaku
45'
85'
30
Michail Antonio
62'
41
Declan Rice
76'
Team stats
Possession
56%
44%
Total shots
20
6
Shots on target
9
2
Corners
11
2
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
15
18
Offsides
0
0
MUN
1-0
TOT
LIV
3-0
HUD
ARS
2-1
SWA
WAT
0-1
STO
WBA
2-3
MCI
BOU
0-1
CHE
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
4
2
106
27
+79
100
2
MUNManchester United
38
25
6
7
68
28
+40
81
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
8
7
74
36
+38
77
4
LIVLiverpool
38
21
12
5
84
38
+46
75
5
CHEChelsea
38
21
7
10
62
38
+24
70
6
ARSArsenal
38
19
6
13
74
51
+23
63
7
BURBurnley
38
14
12
12
36
39
-3
54
8
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
58
-14
49
9
LEILeicester City
38
12
11
15
56
60
-4
47
10
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
8
18
39
47
-8
44
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
11
16
45
55
-10
44
12
BOUBournemouth
38
11
11
16
45
61
-16
44
13
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
12
16
48
68
-20
42
14
WATWatford
38
11
8
19
44
64
-20
41
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
13
16
34
54
-20
40
16
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
9
10
19
28
58
-30
37
17
SOUSouthampton
38
7
15
16
37
56
-19
36
18
SWASwansea City
38
8
9
21
28
56
-28
33
19
STOStoke City
38
7
12
19
35
68
-33
33
20
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
6
13
19
31
56
-25
31
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, West Ham United 2.
90'+7'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, West Ham United 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
90'+6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
90'+4'
free kick won
Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mark Noble.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is too high following a corner.
90'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
90'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
90'
start delay
Delay in match Joe Hart (West Ham United) because of an injury.
90'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Declan Rice.
88'
free kick won
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
free kick won
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
85'
Yellow Card
Masuaku(26)
Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
85'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Angelo Ogbonna.
84'
Yellow Card
Dann(6)
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
84'
free kick won
Chicharito (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
83'
offside
Offside, West Ham United. Manuel Lanzini tries a through ball, but Michail Antonio is caught offside.
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
82'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mark Noble.
81'
free kick won
Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
80'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Timothy Fosu-Mensah tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
80'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
79'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
78'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
77'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Arthur Masuaku.
77'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
76'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
76'
Substitution
José Miguel
da Rocha Fonte(4)off
Declan
Rice(41)on
74'
start delay
Delay in match José Fonte (West Ham United) because of an injury.
72'
free kick won
José Fonte (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
free kick won
Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
69'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
67'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
66'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
65'
start delay
Delay in match Chicharito (West Ham United) because of an injury.
65'
free kick won
Chicharito (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
64'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
62'
free kick won
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
62'
Substitution
Pablo
Zabaleta(5)off
Michail
Antonio(30)on
61'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Timothy Fosu-Mensah tries a through ball, but Bakary Sako is caught offside.
60'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
Substitution
Joel
Ward(2)off
Bakary
Sako(26)on
59'
free kick won
Chicharito (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pablo Zabaleta.
58'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
57'
free kick won
André Ayew (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
55'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Hart.
55'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. José Fonte (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini with a cross following a corner.
54'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
53'
free kick won
Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
post
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
50'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 2. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
49'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend draws a foul in the penalty area.
48'
free kick won
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Ward.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
47'
free kick won
André Ayew (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
Substitution
Aaron
Cresswell(3)off
Arthur
Masuaku(26)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 2.
45'+5'
miss
Attempt missed. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Dann with a headed pass following a corner.
45'+4'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by José Fonte.
45'+3'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
45'+3'
start delay
Delay in match André Ayew (West Ham United) because of an injury.
45'+2'
free kick won
André Ayew (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
free kick won
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
West Ham United Goal
Goal!
André
Ayew(20)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 2. André Ayew (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
42'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
39'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
38'
start delay
Delay in match Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
37'
Yellow Card
Zabaleta(5)
Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
37'
free kick won
Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
36'
free kick won
Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by José Fonte.
36'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
36'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek with a headed pass.
35'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a corner.
35'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini with a cross following a corner.
33'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
33'
free kick won
Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
31'
West Ham United Goal
Goal!
Javier
Hernández Balcázar(17)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 1. Chicharito (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
28'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
25'
free kick won
André Ayew (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'
free kick won
Edimilson Fernandes (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'
free kick won
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
14'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
13'
start delay
Delay in match Edimilson Fernandes (West Ham United) because of an injury.
13'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Yohan Cabaye tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
11'
Substitution
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)off
Timothy
Fosu-Mensah(24)on
10'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
10'
start delay
Delay in match Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
3'
free kick won
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.