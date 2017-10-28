Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

      Palace 2 West Ham 2

      Palace2
      Milivojevic50'
      Zaha90'+7'
      West Ham2
      Hernández Balcázar31'
      Ayew43'
      Sat 28 Oct 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      4
      2
      106
      27
      +79
      100
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      25
      6
      7
      68
      28
      +40
      81
      3
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      8
      7
      74
      36
      +38
      77
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      21
      12
      5
      84
      38
      +46
      75
      5
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      7
      10
      62
      38
      +24
      70
      6
      ARSArsenal
      38
      19
      6
      13
      74
      51
      +23
      63
      7
      BURBurnley
      38
      14
      12
      12
      36
      39
      -3
      54
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      58
      -14
      49
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      11
      15
      56
      60
      -4
      47
      10
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      8
      18
      39
      47
      -8
      44
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      11
      16
      45
      55
      -10
      44
      12
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      11
      16
      45
      61
      -16
      44
      13
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      12
      16
      48
      68
      -20
      42
      14
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      8
      19
      44
      64
      -20
      41
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      13
      16
      34
      54
      -20
      40
      16
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      9
      10
      19
      28
      58
      -30
      37
      17
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      7
      15
      16
      37
      56
      -19
      36
      18
      SWASwansea City
      38
      8
      9
      21
      28
      56
      -28
      33
      19
      STOStoke City
      38
      7
      12
      19
      35
      68
      -33
      33
      20
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      6
      13
      19
      31
      56
      -25
      31

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, West Ham United 2.
      90'+7'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, West Ham United 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
      90'+6'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
      90'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mark Noble.
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is too high following a corner.
      90'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
      90'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      90'

      start delay

      Delay in match Joe Hart (West Ham United) because of an injury.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Declan Rice.
      88'

      free kick won

      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      87'

      free kick won

      Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      85'

      Yellow Card

      Masuaku(26)
      Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      85'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Angelo Ogbonna.
      84'

      Yellow Card

      Dann(6)
      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      84'

      free kick won

      Chicharito (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      83'

      offside

      Offside, West Ham United. Manuel Lanzini tries a through ball, but Michail Antonio is caught offside.
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mark Noble.
      81'

      free kick won

      Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      80'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Timothy Fosu-Mensah tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      80'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
      79'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      78'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Arthur Masuaku.
      77'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
      76'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      76'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      José Miguel
      da Rocha Fonte(4)
      off
      Declan
      Rice(41)
      on
      74'

      start delay

      Delay in match José Fonte (West Ham United) because of an injury.
      72'

      free kick won

      José Fonte (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      free kick won

      Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
      67'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      66'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      65'

      start delay

      Delay in match Chicharito (West Ham United) because of an injury.
      65'

      free kick won

      Chicharito (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      64'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      62'

      free kick won

      Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      62'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Pablo
      Zabaleta(5)
      off
      Michail
      Antonio(30)
      on
      61'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Timothy Fosu-Mensah tries a through ball, but Bakary Sako is caught offside.
      60'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      off
      Bakary
      Sako(26)
      on
      59'

      free kick won

      Chicharito (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pablo Zabaleta.
      58'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      57'

      free kick won

      André Ayew (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Hart.
      55'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. José Fonte (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini with a cross following a corner.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      53'

      free kick won

      Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      post

      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      50'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 2. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      49'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend draws a foul in the penalty area.
      48'

      free kick won

      Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Ward.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
      47'

      free kick won

      André Ayew (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Aaron
      Cresswell(3)
      off
      Arthur
      Masuaku(26)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 2.
      45'+5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Dann with a headed pass following a corner.
      45'+4'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by José Fonte.
      45'+3'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      45'+3'

      start delay

      Delay in match André Ayew (West Ham United) because of an injury.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      André Ayew (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      free kick won

      Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      West Ham United Goal

      West Ham United
      Goal!
      West Ham United
      André
      Ayew(20)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 2. André Ayew (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
      42'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
      39'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      38'

      start delay

      Delay in match Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      37'

      Yellow Card

      Zabaleta(5)
      Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      37'

      free kick won

      Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      36'

      free kick won

      Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by José Fonte.
      36'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
      36'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek with a headed pass.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a corner.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini with a cross following a corner.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      33'

      free kick won

      Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      31'

      West Ham United Goal

      West Ham United
      Goal!
      West Ham United
      Javier
      Hernández Balcázar(17)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 1. Chicharito (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
      28'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      25'

      free kick won

      André Ayew (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      20'

      free kick won

      Edimilson Fernandes (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      15'

      free kick won

      Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      14'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      13'

      start delay

      Delay in match Edimilson Fernandes (West Ham United) because of an injury.
      13'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Yohan Cabaye tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      11'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Patrick
      van Aanholt(3)
      off
      Timothy
      Fosu-Mensah(24)
      on
      10'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      10'

      start delay

      Delay in match Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
      3'

      free kick won

      Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Julian Speroni
      GK
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      84'
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      substitution icon11'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      substitution icon60'
      8
      Ruben Loftus-Cheek
      MF
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      50'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      90'+7'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S

      Substitutes

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      24
      Timothy Fosu-Mensah
      substitution icon11'
      26
      Bakary Sako
      substitution icon60'
      27
      Damien Delaney
      34
      Martin Kelly
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      25
      Joe Hart
      GK
      4
      José Fonte
      DF
      substitution icon76'
      21
      Angelo Ogbonna
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      5
      Pablo Zabaleta
      MF
      37'
      substitution icon62'
      3
      Aaron Cresswell
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      16
      Mark Noble
      MF
      31
      Edimilson Fernandes
      MF
      10
      Manuel Lanzini
      MF
      20
      André Ayew
      S
      43'
      17
      Chicharito
      S
      31'

      Substitutes

      7
      Marko Arnautovic
      9
      Andy Carroll
      13
      Adrián
      14
      Pedro Obiang
      26
      Arthur Masuaku
      substitution icon45'
      85'
      30
      Michail Antonio
      substitution icon62'
      41
      Declan Rice
      substitution icon76'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      West Ham United
      Possession
      56%
      44%
      Total shots
      20
      6
      Shots on target
      9
      2
      Corners
      11
      2
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      15
      18
      Offsides
      0
      0
      MUN
      1-0
      TOT
      LIV
      3-0
      HUD
      ARS
      2-1
      SWA
      WAT
      0-1
      STO
      WBA
      2-3
      MCI
      BOU
      0-1
      CHE

