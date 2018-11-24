Watch Highlights Of Palace's Draw At United
Man Utd 0 Palace 0
Man Utd0
Palace0
- Sakho: ‘We Can Be Proud Of The Job We Did Today’
- Report: Manchester United 0-0 Crystal Palace
- 01:13
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
2
4
95
23
+72
98
2
LIVLiverpool
38
30
7
1
89
22
+67
97
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
9
8
63
39
+24
72
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
2
13
67
39
+28
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
21
7
10
73
51
+22
70
6
MUNManchester United
38
19
9
10
65
54
+11
66
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
16
9
13
47
46
+1
57
8
EVEEverton
38
15
9
14
54
46
+8
54
9
LEILeicester City
38
15
7
16
51
48
+3
52
10
WHUWest Ham United
38
15
7
16
52
55
-3
52
11
WATWatford
38
14
8
16
52
59
-7
50
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
14
7
17
51
53
-2
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
42
48
-6
45
14
BOUBournemouth
38
13
6
19
56
70
-14
45
15
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
45
68
-23
40
16
SOUSouthampton
38
9
12
17
45
65
-20
39
17
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
9
20
35
60
-25
36
18
CARCardiff City
38
10
4
24
34
69
-35
34
19
FULFulham
38
7
5
26
34
81
-47
26
20
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
3
7
28
22
76
-54
16
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Manchester United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+5'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+4'
free kick won
Alexis Sánchez (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
90'+1'
Substitution
Wilfried
Zaha(11)off
Jordan
Ayew(14)on
90'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
89'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
89'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
88'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)on
87'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
83'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
83'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matteo Darmian with a cross.
83'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mamadou Sakho.
79'
free kick won
Ashley Young (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
77'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Max Meyer tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
76'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nemanja Matic.
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
75'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
71'
Yellow Card
Young(18)
Ashley Young (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
71'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
71'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
69'
start delay
Delay in match Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
68'
Substitution
Paul
Pogba(6)off
Alexis
Sánchez(7)on
66'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
63'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
60'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
60'
Substitution
Juan
Mata(8)off
Marcus
Rashford(10)on
60'
Substitution
Jesse
Lingard(14)off
Marouane
Fellaini(27)on
60'
start delay
Delay in match Matteo Darmian (Manchester United) because of an injury.
59'
free kick won
Matteo Darmian (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
offside
Offside, Manchester United. Ashley Young tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
57'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ashley Young (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
55'
free kick won
Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
52'
free kick won
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
free kick won
Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
47'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
46'
free kick won
Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Manchester United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
free kick won
Matteo Darmian (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
43'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Cheikhou Kouyaté is caught offside.
42'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
40'
free kick won
Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
40'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Juan Mata.
40'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
38'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Max Meyer.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
34'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ashley Young.
30'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.
30'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
28'
miss
Attempt missed. Chris Smalling (Manchester United) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Mata with a cross following a set piece situation.
27'
Yellow Card
Sakho(12)
Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
27'
free kick won
Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
26'
free kick won
Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha following a fast break.
24'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
23'
start delay
Delay in match Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
22'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
21'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
20'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
18'
miss
Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.
17'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Max Meyer.
16'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
15'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
Yellow Card
Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
8'
free kick won
Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
7'
offside
Offside, Manchester United. Matteo Darmian tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
3'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku with a headed pass.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
90'+1'
Starting lineup
1
David de Gea
GK
12
Chris Smalling
DF
2
Victor Lindelöf
DF
18
Ashley Young
DF
71'
36
Matteo Darmian
DF
31
Nemanja Matic
MF
14
Jesse Lingard
MF
60'
6
Paul Pogba
MF
68'
8
Juan Mata
S
60'
11
Anthony Martial
S
9
Romelu Lukaku
S
Substitutes
4
Phil Jones
7
Alexis Sánchez
68'
10
Marcus Rashford
60'
13
Lee Grant
17
Fred
25
Antonio Valencia
27
Marouane Fellaini
60'
Team stats
Possession
60%
40%
Total shots
12
13
Shots on target
5
2
Corners
10
3
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
11
11
Offsides
0
0
WAT
0-3
LIV
EVE
1-0
CAR
FUL
3-2
SOU
WHU
0-4
MCI
BHA
1-1
LEI
TOT
3-1
CHE
