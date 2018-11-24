Skip navigation
      Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

      Man Utd 0 Palace 0

      Man Utd0
      Palace0
      Sat 24 Nov 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueOld Trafford

      Full-Time

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Manchester United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Alexis Sánchez (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      90'+1'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      Jordan
      Ayew(14)
      on
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      89'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      89'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      87'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
      83'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      83'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matteo Darmian with a cross.
      83'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mamadou Sakho.
      79'

      free kick won

      Ashley Young (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      77'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Max Meyer tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nemanja Matic.
      76'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      71'

      Yellow Card

      Young(18)
      Ashley Young (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      71'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      71'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      69'

      start delay

      Delay in match Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      68'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Paul
      Pogba(6)
      off
      Alexis
      Sánchez(7)
      on
      66'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      63'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      60'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      60'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Juan
      Mata(8)
      off
      Marcus
      Rashford(10)
      on
      60'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Jesse
      Lingard(14)
      off
      Marouane
      Fellaini(27)
      on
      60'

      start delay

      Delay in match Matteo Darmian (Manchester United) because of an injury.
      59'

      free kick won

      Matteo Darmian (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester United. Ashley Young tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
      57'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ashley Young (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      55'

      free kick won

      Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      52'

      free kick won

      Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      free kick won

      Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      47'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      46'

      free kick won

      Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Manchester United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      free kick won

      Matteo Darmian (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      43'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Cheikhou Kouyaté is caught offside.
      42'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      40'

      free kick won

      Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Juan Mata.
      40'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Max Meyer.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
      34'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ashley Young.
      30'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.
      30'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
      28'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Chris Smalling (Manchester United) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Mata with a cross following a set piece situation.
      27'

      Yellow Card

      Sakho(12)
      Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      27'

      free kick won

      Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      26'

      free kick won

      Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha following a fast break.
      24'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      23'

      start delay

      Delay in match Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      22'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      18'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.
      17'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Max Meyer.
      16'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
      15'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      8'

      free kick won

      Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      7'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester United. Matteo Darmian tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
      3'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku with a headed pass.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Kick-Off

