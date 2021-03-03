Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

      Palace 0 Man Utd 0

      Palace0
      Man Utd0
      Wed 03 Mar 20:15(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Palace start fast as Benteke volleys over from close range.
      • Vicente Guaita saves spectacularly from Nemanja Matic’s deflected effort.
      • Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood see low efforts flash just wide.
      • Spectacular Joel Ward defending prevents a tap-in for Edinson Cavani
      • HT: Palace 0-0 Man Utd
      • Palace come out positively, winning a flurry of corners after the restart.
      • Milivojevic’s free-kick clips the wall from close range.
      • Daniel James misses a golden opportunity minutes after coming on.
      • FT: Palace 0-0 Man Utd

      Palace took no note of the visitors’ league position and started on the front foot, with Luka Milivojevic and James McCarthy doing a sterling job of breaking up the play in midfield. Jordan Ayew looked a threat on the break, running purposefully at the Man Utd defence.

      The Eagles created the first real chance of the game. After Andros Townsend sent an inviting free-kick into the area that evaded everyone in red and blue, he picked up the ball on the right. His cross was slightly behind Christian Benteke, who adjusted his body cleverly to wrap his foot around the ball, but couldn’t keep the volley down.

      While Townsend was threatening on the right, Ayew was a danger on the left, combining with Patrick van Aanholt to skip past a weak Fred challenge and force a corner.

      CRYMUN Guaita save.jpg

      Man Utd grew into the game and soon began to see more of the ball. Mason Greenwood was at the centre of the action on the wing, delivering a sensational cross that evaded both Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford.

      From the resulting loose ball, Bruno Fernandes set up Nemanja Matic, his deflected strike forcing Guaita into a stunning reaction save. From the resulting corner Harry Maguire’s header fell into the path of Cavani, but he poked the ball over the crossbar from close range.

      The visitors continued to create chances – Rashford and Greenwood driving shots just past Guaita’s post – but Palace were a constant presence on the break.

      Moments before half-time it looked as though the deadlock would be broken, the Eagle’s rescued by a spectacular clearance from Joel Ward. Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross was inch-perfect, evading Cheikhou Kouyate and Gary Cahill as Cavani waited to tap home at the far post; Ward slid in at full-stretch and hooked the ball away, preventing a certain goal.

      Palace came out positively after the restart, winning a flurry of corners as they pushed forwards. Benteke saw an acrobatic overhead kick blocked, while Milivojevic’s free-kick clipped the wall from just outside the penalty area.

      CRYMUN Ayew Wan-Bissaka.jpg

      The fog descended on Selhurst as the game wore on, reducing visibility for both sides – but it didn’t stop Eberechi Eze finding Ayew in behind, only for Benteke to miscue his effort from the pull-back.

      Much like in the first-half, the visitors grew into the game as the minutes progressed, and saw more of the ball in the final stages.

      Moments after coming on, Daniel James had a golden opportunity to give Man Utd the lead, picked out by Luke Shaw for a free header six yards out. He failed to make any connection however, and the chance was wasted.

      Greenwood continued to be the biggest source of discomfort for the Palace defence, his curling shot flashing past the upright with Guaita rooted to the spot.

      They kept pouring forward, but it was Palace who almost won it at the death. Van Aanholt was released in behind, but his shot was blocked by Dean Henderson who stood tall. Replays showed he may have been ruled offside.

      With both teams left to rue their missed opportunities, it ended goalless, securing another hard-fought clean sheet for Palace and a third Premier League game unbeaten.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Cahill, Kouyate, van Aanholt, Milivojevic, McCarthy (Riedewald, 62), Townsend, Eze (Schlupp, 84), Ayew, Benteke.

      Subs: Butland (GK), Dann, Mateta, Wickham, Batshuayi, Kelly, Hannam.

      Man Utd: Henderson (GK), Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Fred (McTominay, 74), Matic, Greenwood, Bruno, Rashford, Cavani (James, 77).

      Subs: Grant (GK), Lindelof, Amad, Telles, Williams, Tuanzebe, Shoretire.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 0.
      90'+3'

      Yellow Card

      Riedewald(44)
      Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester United. Luke Shaw tries a through ball, but Marcus Rashford is caught offside.
      90'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a through ball.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luke Shaw (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a headed pass.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(25)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      83'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Daniel James (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross.
      77'

      free kick won

      Eric Bailly (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      76'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Edinson
      Cavani(7)
      off
      Daniel James
      Daniel
      James(21)
      on
      74'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Fred(17)
      off
      Scott
      McTominay(39)
      on
      69'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester United. Harry Maguire tries a through ball, but Marcus Rashford is caught offside.
      69'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fred.
      67'

      free kick won

      Harry Maguire (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      62'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      off
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      59'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
      59'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      58'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      54'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Eric Bailly.
      50'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James McCarthy with a cross following a corner.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bruno Fernandes.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      48'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      46'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by James McCarthy.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 0.
      42'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      38'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Gary Cahill is caught offside.
      38'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      36'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marcus Rashford with a cross.
      26'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      23'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Edinson Cavani.
      20'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Fred (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      16'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Shaw.
      15'

      free kick won

      Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Manchester United) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Marcus Rashford following a corner.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      13'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
      11'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      8'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
      7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      6'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      substitution icon84'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      substitution icon62'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      20
      Christian Benteke
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      6
      Scott Dann
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon84'
      21
      Connor Wickham
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      34
      Martin Kelly
      38
      Reece Hannam
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon62'
      90'+3'

      Starting lineup

      26
      Dean Henderson
      GK
      5
      Harry Maguire
      DF
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      23
      Luke Shaw
      DF
      3
      Eric Bailly
      DF
      10
      Marcus Rashford
      MF
      11
      Mason Greenwood
      MF
      31
      Nemanja Matic
      MF
      17
      Fred
      MF
      substitution icon74'
      18
      Bruno Fernandes
      MF
      7
      Edinson Cavani
      S
      substitution icon76'

      Substitutes

      2
      Victor Lindelöf
      13
      Lee Grant
      19
      Amad Diallo
      21
      Daniel James
      substitution icon76'
      27
      Alex Telles
      33
      Brandon Williams
      38
      Axel Tuanzebe
      39
      Scott McTominay
      substitution icon74'
      74
      Shola Shoretire
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Manchester United
      Possession
      37%
      63%
      Total shots
      8
      11
      Shots on target
      2
      1
      Corners
      4
      6
      Passes completed
      277
      518
      Free kicks
      13
      4
      Offsides
      1
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4348
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Duels won
      12
      Christian Benteke
      Christian Benteke
      Crosses
      4
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      73
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Tackles
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      SHU
      1-0
      AVL
      BUR
      1-1
      LEI

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      substitution icon84'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      substitution icon62'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      20
      Christian Benteke
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      6
      Scott Dann
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon84'
      21
      Connor Wickham
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      34
      Martin Kelly
      38
      Reece Hannam
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon62'
      90'+3'

      Starting lineup

      26
      Dean Henderson
      GK
      5
      Harry Maguire
      DF
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      23
      Luke Shaw
      DF
      3
      Eric Bailly
      DF
      10
      Marcus Rashford
      MF
      11
      Mason Greenwood
      MF
      31
      Nemanja Matic
      MF
      17
      Fred
      MF
      substitution icon74'
      18
      Bruno Fernandes
      MF
      7
      Edinson Cavani
      S
      substitution icon76'

      Substitutes

      2
      Victor Lindelöf
      13
      Lee Grant
      19
      Amad Diallo
      21
      Daniel James
      substitution icon76'
      27
      Alex Telles
      33
      Brandon Williams
      38
      Axel Tuanzebe
      39
      Scott McTominay
      substitution icon74'
      74
      Shola Shoretire
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Manchester United
      Possession
      37%
      63%
      Total shots
      8
      11
      Shots on target
      2
      1
      Corners
      4
      6
      Passes completed
      277
      518
      Free kicks
      13
      4
      Offsides
      1
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4348
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Duels won
      12
      Christian Benteke
      Christian Benteke
      Crosses
      4
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      73
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Tackles
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      SHU
      1-0
      AVL
      BUR
      1-1
      LEI
