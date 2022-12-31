Bournemouth 0 Palace 2
Match Summary
How it happened:
- Vieira makes two changes, with Ward and Guéhi replacing Mitchell and Tomkins.
- Doucouré test the ‘keeper from the edge of the penalty area.
- Ayew nods Palace in front from a corner.
- Eze doubles the advantage from a well-worked corner.
- HT: Bournemouth 0-2 Palace
- Guaita saves well from Solanke.
- Zaha is inches from adding Palace's third.
- FT: Bournemouth 0-2 Palace
After disappointment against Fulham on Boxing Day, Patrick Vieira demanded bravery and enthusiasm from his players – and that’s exactly what he got from the opening exchanges.
Several times Palace pinned the hosts back inside their own final third, forcing errors and winning the ball high up field. They were confident in possession and firm in defence; Marc Guéhi in particular demonstrated his considerable composure as he robbed a goal-bound Dominic Solanke of possession.
For all their improvement in open play, it was from set-pieces that Palace were finding particular joy. Jordan Ayew, who was excellent all afternoon, scored the first, nodding home from six-yards after a delicious delivery.
With the momentum behind them it was only a matter of time before the advantage was doubled. This time it was Ebere Eze, hovering in space on the edge of the area and sweeping home when picked out by Michael Olise.
Bournemouth showed more attacking intent after the break and came close when Kieffer Moore forced Vicente Guaita into a stinging save; he flashed a header narrowly wide shortly afterwards.
Palace should have added to their tally, with Zaha agonisingly close to prodding home from six-yards out before seeing his effort blocked by a last-ditch challenge.
It was a vastly improved performance from Vieira’s men from start to finish, and a well deserved three points to conclude 2022.
Bournemouth: Travers (GK), Cook (Lowe, 80), Kelly, Lerma, Solanke, Smith, Moore (Christie, 80), Senesi, Billing (Dembélé, 38), Anthony, Zemura (Rothwell, 70).
Subs: Plain (GK), Stephens, Mepham, Stacey, Pearson.
Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Guéhi, Andersen, Clyne, Doucouré, Schlupp, Eze (Edouard, 74), Ayew (Mateta, 74), Zaha, Olise (Hughes, 88).
Subs: Butland (GK), Ebiowei, Richards, Riedewald, Gordon, Ozoh.
