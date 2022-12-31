Skip navigation
      Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

      Bournemouth 0 Palace 2

      Bournemouth0
      Palace2
      Ayew19'
      Eze36'
      Sat 31 Dec 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueVitality Stadium

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Summary

      How it happened:

      • Vieira makes two changes, with Ward and Guéhi replacing Mitchell and Tomkins.
      • Doucouré test the ‘keeper from the edge of the penalty area.
      • Ayew nods Palace in front from a corner.
      • Eze doubles the advantage from a well-worked corner.
      • HT: Bournemouth 0-2 Palace
      • Guaita saves well from Solanke.
      • Zaha is inches from adding Palace's third.
      • FT: Bournemouth 0-2 Palace

      After disappointment against Fulham on Boxing Day, Patrick Vieira demanded bravery and enthusiasm from his players – and that’s exactly what he got from the opening exchanges.

      Several times Palace pinned the hosts back inside their own final third, forcing errors and winning the ball high up field. They were confident in possession and firm in defence; Marc Guéhi in particular demonstrated his considerable composure as he robbed a goal-bound Dominic Solanke of possession.

      For all their improvement in open play, it was from set-pieces that Palace were finding particular joy. Jordan Ayew, who was excellent all afternoon, scored the first, nodding home from six-yards after a delicious delivery.

      With the momentum behind them it was only a matter of time before the advantage was doubled. This time it was Ebere Eze, hovering in space on the edge of the area and sweeping home when picked out by Michael Olise.

      Bournemouth showed more attacking intent after the break and came close when Kieffer Moore forced Vicente Guaita into a stinging save; he flashed a header narrowly wide shortly afterwards.

      Palace should have added to their tally, with Zaha agonisingly close to prodding home from six-yards out before seeing his effort blocked by a last-ditch challenge.

      It was a vastly improved performance from Vieira’s men from start to finish, and a well deserved three points to conclude 2022.

      Bournemouth: Travers (GK), Cook (Lowe, 80), Kelly, Lerma, Solanke, Smith, Moore (Christie, 80), Senesi, Billing (Dembélé, 38), Anthony, Zemura (Rothwell, 70).

      Subs: Plain (GK), Stephens, Mepham, Stacey, Pearson.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Guéhi, Andersen, Clyne, Doucouré, Schlupp, Eze (Edouard, 74), Ayew (Mateta, 74), Zaha, Olise (Hughes, 88).

      Subs: Butland (GK), Ebiowei, Richards, Riedewald, Gordon, Ozoh.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      offside

      Offside, Bournemouth. Lloyd Kelly tries a through ball, but Dominic Solanke is caught offside.
      90'

      Yellow Card

      Senesi(25)
      Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      89'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Smith.
      89'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      89'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      on
      87'

      Yellow Card

      Andersen(16)
      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      87'

      free kick won

      Siriki Dembélé (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      85'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Siriki Dembélé (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dominic Solanke.
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      80'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Jaidon
      Anthony(32)
      off
      Ryan
      Christie(10)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Lewis
      Cook(4)
      off
      Jamal
      Lowe(18)
      on
      80'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      75'

      free kick won

      Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      72'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Jordan
      Zemura(33)
      off
      Joe
      Rothwell(14)
      on
      69'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jordan Zemura.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.
      67'

      Yellow Card

      Solanke(9)
      Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      67'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      64'

      free kick won

      Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jaidon Anthony with a cross following a set piece situation.
      62'

      free kick won

      Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mark Travers.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top right corner.
      54'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      53'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
      53'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Siriki Dembélé.
      50'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      48'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Siriki Dembélé with a cross.
      47'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 2.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      42'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Siriki Dembélé.
      38'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Philip
      Billing(29)
      off
      Siriki Dembélé
      Siriki
      Dembélé(20)
      on
      36'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze
      Goal! Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 2. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise following a corner.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Philip Billing.
      35'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      free kick won

      Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      29'

      free kick won

      Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      27'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      26'

      Yellow Card

      Anthony(32)
      Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      26'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      25'

      Yellow Card

      Kelly(5)
      Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.
      24'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      23'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Philip Billing (Bournemouth).
      22'

      free kick won

      Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew
      Goal! Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 1. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
      18'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.
      18'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      17'

      free kick won

      Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      16'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      16'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      16'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
      16'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.
      14'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      13'

      free kick won

      Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      8'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      5'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      4'

      free kick won

      Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      4'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      87'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      36'
      substitution icon74'
      7
      Michael Olise
      MF
      substitution icon88'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      19'
      substitution icon74'

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon74'
      19
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon88'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon74'
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      26
      Chris Richards
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      45
      John-Kymani Gordon
      77
      David Ozoh

      Starting lineup

      1
      Mark Travers
      GK
      15
      Adam Smith
      DF
      25
      Marcos Senesi
      DF
      90'
      5
      Lloyd Kelly
      DF
      25'
      33
      Jordan Zemura
      DF
      substitution icon70'
      8
      Jefferson Lerma
      MF
      32
      Jaidon Anthony
      MF
      26'
      substitution icon80'
      4
      Lewis Cook
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      29
      Philip Billing
      MF
      substitution icon38'
      21
      Kieffer Moore
      S
      9
      Dominic Solanke
      S
      67'

      Substitutes

      3
      Jack Stephens
      6
      Chris Mepham
      10
      Ryan Christie
      substitution icon80'
      14
      Joe Rothwell
      substitution icon70'
      17
      Jack Stacey
      18
      Jamal Lowe
      substitution icon80'
      20
      Siriki Dembélé
      substitution icon38'
      22
      Ben Pearson
      45
      Cameron Plain
      Bournemouth

