      Brentford vs Crystal Palace

      Brentford 1 Palace 1

      Brentford1
      Janelt90'+6'
      Palace1
      Eze69'
      Sat 18 Feb 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueGtech Community Stadium

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Vieira makes two changes, with Andersen returning and Lokonga making his first start.
      • Olise forces Raya into a flying save with a well-struck effort from distance.
      • Norgaard and Mbuemo fire narrowly wide in quick succession.
      • HT: Brentford 0-0 Palace
      • Eze nods Palace into the lead from Olise’s delightful cross.
      • Brentford push for an equaliser as Palace threaten on the break.
      • Janelt heads home in stoppage time to deny Palace.
      • FT: Brentford 1-1 Palace

      Palace, adorned in their black third kit for the first time, looked confident and composed in possession, and stroked the ball around nicely against an aggressive Brentford defence.

      Their best attempt in the first-half, however, were from distance: Michael Olise stung the palms of David Raya with a rasping left-footed effort, and Joachim Andersen’s far-post header pushed away.

      The hosts were dangerous in their own right. Christian Norgaard fired narrowly wide with Guaita rooted to the spot, while Bryan Mbuemo rounded two defenders to create space before aiming to pick out the bottom corner; it was a mere few inches away.

      Both sides continued to push after the break, and Jeff Schlupp came close with a header after Ivan Toney’s penalty appeals had been waved away at the other end.

      It was the substitute who found the breakthrough, however, as Ebere Eze made an instant impact from the bench. It was a well-worked goal, Doucouré finding Olise, who cut in onto his left and dinked a delightful ball into Eze, who had the simplest of headed finishes from six-yards out.

      Both managers made plenty of changes as an intense battle developed in the driving rain, and Brentford pushed hard late on to find the equaliser.

      Disaster struck with virtually the final kick of the game, as Vitaly Janelt powered home a header in the sixth minute of stoppage time – Palace barely had time to kick-off before the final whistle blew.

      It meant frustration for Patrick Vieira after his side’s confident display, but the points were shared.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Brentford 1, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+6'

      Brentford Goal

      Brentford
      Goal!
      Brentford
      Vitaly
      Janelt(27)
      Vitaly Janelt
      Goal! Brentford 1, Crystal Palace 1. Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Bryan Mbeumo with a cross.
      90'+1'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      90'+1'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace).
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shandon Baptiste.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      86'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kevin Schade (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mikkel Damsgaard.
      83'

      Substitution

      Brentford
      Christian Nørgaard
      Christian
      Nørgaard(6)
      off
      Shandon Baptiste
      Shandon
      Baptiste(26)
      on
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kevin Schade (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mathias Jensen with a cross.
      82'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      off
      Chris Richards
      Chris
      Richards(26)
      on
      82'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      off
      Naouirou Ahamada
      Naouirou
      Ahamada(29)
      on
      80'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace).
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      76'

      Substitution

      Brentford
      Rico Henry
      Rico
      Henry(3)
      off
      Vitaly Janelt
      Vitaly
      Janelt(27)
      on
      76'

      Substitution

      Brentford
      Aaron Hickey
      Aaron
      Hickey(2)
      off
      Keane Lewis-Potter
      Keane
      Lewis-Potter(23)
      on
      75'

      Yellow Card

      Nørgaard(6)
      Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) is shown the yellow card.
      74'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      73'

      free kick won

      Kevin Schade (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      69'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze
      Goal! Brentford 0, Crystal Palace 1. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Hickey.
      63'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      Albert
      Sambi Lokonga(8)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      on
      63'

      Substitution

      Brentford
      Yoane Wissa
      Yoane
      Wissa(11)
      off
      Kevin Schade
      Kevin
      Schade(9)
      on
      63'

      Substitution

      Brentford
      Josh Dasilva
      Josh
      Dasilva(10)
      off
      Mikkel Damsgaard
      Mikkel
      Damsgaard(24)
      on
      62'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mathias Jensen with a headed pass.
      59'

      free kick won

      Aaron Hickey (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      58'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      offside

      Offside, Brentford. Ben Mee tries a through ball, but Yoane Wissa is caught offside.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mathias Jensen with a cross following a set piece situation.
      53'

      free kick won

      Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      50'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
      47'

      free kick won

      Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      46'

      free kick won

      Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Brentford 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      offside

      Offside, Brentford. Josh Dasilva tries a through ball, but Ivan Toney is caught offside.
      41'

      offside

      Offside, Brentford. Ethan Pinnock tries a through ball, but Ivan Toney is caught offside.
      40'

      free kick won

      Josh Dasilva (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      37'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      35'

      Yellow Card

      Andersen(16)
      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      35'

      free kick won

      Yoane Wissa (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      35'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      34'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      corner

      Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      31'

      free kick won

      Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      30'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ivan Toney (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mathias Jensen.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Mee.
      27'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      26'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bryan Mbeumo.
      19'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      18'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rico Henry.
      14'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Aaron Hickey (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yoane Wissa.
      13'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      Yellow Card

      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      13'

      free kick won

      Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David Raya.
      11'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      9'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Nørgaard.
      7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
      6'

      free kick won

      Josh Dasilva (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Albert Sambi Lokonga tries a through ball, but Joachim Andersen is caught offside.
      3'

      Yellow Card

      Mee(16)
      Ben Mee (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      3'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      substitution icon82'
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      35'
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      13'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      7
      Michael Olise
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      8
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      MF
      substitution icon63'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      substitution icon80'

      Substitutes

      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      substitution icon63'
      69'
      18
      James McArthur
      19
      Will Hughes
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon80'
      26
      Chris Richards
      substitution icon82'
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      substitution icon80'
      41
      Joe Whitworth
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      David Raya
      GK
      2
      Aaron Hickey
      DF
      substitution icon76'
      3
      Rico Henry
      DF
      substitution icon76'
      5
      Ethan Pinnock
      DF
      16
      Ben Mee
      DF
      3'
      8
      Mathias Jensen
      MF
      6
      Christian Nørgaard
      MF
      75'
      substitution icon83'
      10
      Josh Dasilva
      MF
      substitution icon63'
      11
      Yoane Wissa
      S
      substitution icon63'
      19
      Bryan Mbeumo
      S
      17
      Ivan Toney
      S

      Substitutes

      9
      Kevin Schade
      substitution icon63'
      13
      Zanka
      20
      Kristoffer Ajer
      23
      Keane Lewis-Potter
      substitution icon76'
      24
      Mikkel Damsgaard
      substitution icon63'
      26
      Shandon Baptiste
      substitution icon83'
      27
      Vitaly Janelt
      substitution icon76'
      90'+6'
      30
      Mads Roerslev
      34
      Matthew Cox
      Brentford

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      59%
      41%
      Total shots
      12
      10
      Shots on target
      5
      4
      Corners
      2
      6
      Passes completed
      426
      280
      Free kicks
      8
      10
      Offsides
      3
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4553
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      8
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Crosses
      9
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      64
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Tackles
      4
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      AVL
      2-4
      ARS
      WOL
      0-1
      BOU
      FOR
      1-1
      MCI
      EVE
      1-0
      LEE
      CHE
      0-1
      SOU
      BHA
      0-1
      FUL
      NEW
      0-2
      LIV

