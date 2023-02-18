Brentford 1 Palace 1
Match Summary
Summary:
- Vieira makes two changes, with Andersen returning and Lokonga making his first start.
- Olise forces Raya into a flying save with a well-struck effort from distance.
- Norgaard and Mbuemo fire narrowly wide in quick succession.
- HT: Brentford 0-0 Palace
- Eze nods Palace into the lead from Olise’s delightful cross.
- Brentford push for an equaliser as Palace threaten on the break.
- Janelt heads home in stoppage time to deny Palace.
- FT: Brentford 1-1 Palace
Palace, adorned in their black third kit for the first time, looked confident and composed in possession, and stroked the ball around nicely against an aggressive Brentford defence.
Their best attempt in the first-half, however, were from distance: Michael Olise stung the palms of David Raya with a rasping left-footed effort, and Joachim Andersen’s far-post header pushed away.
The hosts were dangerous in their own right. Christian Norgaard fired narrowly wide with Guaita rooted to the spot, while Bryan Mbuemo rounded two defenders to create space before aiming to pick out the bottom corner; it was a mere few inches away.
Both sides continued to push after the break, and Jeff Schlupp came close with a header after Ivan Toney’s penalty appeals had been waved away at the other end.
It was the substitute who found the breakthrough, however, as Ebere Eze made an instant impact from the bench. It was a well-worked goal, Doucouré finding Olise, who cut in onto his left and dinked a delightful ball into Eze, who had the simplest of headed finishes from six-yards out.
Both managers made plenty of changes as an intense battle developed in the driving rain, and Brentford pushed hard late on to find the equaliser.
Disaster struck with virtually the final kick of the game, as Vitaly Janelt powered home a header in the sixth minute of stoppage time – Palace barely had time to kick-off before the final whistle blew.
It meant frustration for Patrick Vieira after his side’s confident display, but the points were shared.
