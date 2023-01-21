Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

      Palace 0 Newcastle Utd 0

      Palace0
      Newcastle Utd0
      Sat 21 Jan 17:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Upcoming palace games

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Summary

      As it happened:

      • Four changes for Palace, with Zaha making his 450th appearance
      • Ward, Schlupp, Ayew and Eze return to starting XI
      • Almirón volleys into the side-netting from early Willock cross
      • Burn and Joelinton force Guaita into simple early saves
      • Newcastle increase the pressure as first-half wears on
      • Mitchell and Guaita combine to block close-range Joelinton volley
      • Édouard and Richards put efforts wide on the stroke of half-time
      • HT: Palace 0-0 Newcastle
      • Guaita denies Wilson early in the second-half
      • Further chances spurned by Newcastle's Guimarães and Botman
      • Vieira makes four changes, bringing on Clyne, Hughes, Olise and Mateta
      • Mateta forces Pope into spectacular fingertip save from close range
      • Newcastle continue to threaten from set-pieces, but Palace hold firm
      • Ozoh comes on to become Palace's youngest-ever Premier League player
      • FT: Palace 0-0 Newcastle

      Buoyed by their midweek draw with Manchester United, but aware of the need to freshen the legs in his side, Patrick Vieira made four changes to his starting XI for the visit of Newcastle.

      Introducing players across the park, in came Ward for Clyne in defence; Schlupp for Hughes in midfield; and Eze and Ayew for Olise and Mateta in attack.

      The game also offered up the occasion of Zaha’s 450th career appearance for Palace, but it was Newcastle who offered the greater attacking threat early on, Miguel Almirón skewing a volley into the side-netting when well found at the back post by Joe Willock.

      The visitors continued to have the better of the cagey opening stages, but created only half-chances as Dan Burn and Joelinton both shot straight at Vicente Guaita from just inside the area.

      Perhaps it was to be expected given that the two sides’ earlier meetings in the season had both ended 0-0, but the contest – full of committed challenges – lacked clear chances.

      As the opening half wore on, Newcastle attempted to step up the tempo with a succession of long balls forward and set-piece deliveries – and it was a corner-kick which nearly presented them with the opening goal.

      Moments after a last-ditch challenge from Zaha denied Almirón the chance to shoot inside the six-yard box, Trippier’s whipped corner landed kindly – via a deflection – for Joelinton to catch on the volley. The strike was fierce, but Mitchell’s brave block took the pace off it, and allowed Guaita to scoop the ball away.

      Palace’s best opportunities came in the final moments of the half as Doucouré’s raking ball over the top appeared to set Zaha clear in behind. The winger was tackled, but it broke kindly for Édouard behind him – the Frenchman’s placed effort deflecting wide.

      From the subsequent corner, Richards did well to rise highest and win the header, but he could not direct his effort on target.

      The second-half began more brightly as a contest, but it was the Magpies who continued to enjoy the clearer opportunities, Wilson heading straight at Guaita when unmarked early on.

      Palace did well to hold firm in the face of Newcastle’s direct attacking style, although Guimarães slashed a half-volley past the far post and Botman headed wide when well-placed.

      The momentum of the half required shifting, particularly when Zaha’s landmark 450th appearance appeared to be cut short by injury, prompting Vieira to make four changes midway through the second-half.

      Those switches appeared to have paid off moments later when a snappy tackle from Hughes and a powerful run from Édouard led to the ball dropping kindly for Mateta near the penalty spot. The substitute's instinctive finish rose flew the top corner but so too, impressively, did Newcastle goalkeeper Pope, whose fingertip save denied Palace in almost unbelievable fashion.

      After soaking up further pressure, it was Palace who finished the brighter of the two teams, further spurred on by the late introduction of Academy product David Ozoh from the bench; at 17-years-old, the midfielder duly became the club’s youngest-ever Premier League player.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward (Clyne 71), Richards, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Schlupp (Hughes 65), Ayew, Eze (Olise 65), Zaha (Mateta 65), Édouard (Ozoh 90)

      Subs: Johnstone (GK), Riedewald, Milivojevic, Wells-Morrison

      Newcastle: Pope (GK), Trippier, Botman, Schär, Burn, Longstaff, Guimarães, Joelinton, Willock (Saint-Maximin 69), Wilson (Isak 69), Almirón (Murphy 86)

      Subs: Dúbravka (GK), Lascelles, Lewis, Manquillo, Anderson, Ritchie

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Newcastle United 0.
      90'+4'

      Yellow Card

      Olise(7)
      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+4'

      Yellow Card

      Joelinton(7)
      Joelinton (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Joelinton (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      David Ozoh
      David
      Ozoh(77)
      on
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Michael Olise.
      88'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexander Isak.
      87'

      Yellow Card

      Doucouré(28)
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      87'

      free kick won

      Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Miguel
      Almirón(24)
      off
      Jacob
      Murphy(23)
      on
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a corner.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      82'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      81'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      80'

      free kick won

      Joelinton (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross.
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Chris Richards.
      76'

      free kick won

      Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      75'

      Yellow Card

      Hughes(19)
      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      74'

      free kick won

      Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nick Pope.
      73'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joel Ward
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      off
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel
      Clyne(17)
      on
      70'

      free kick won

      Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      69'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Joe
      Willock(28)
      off
      Allan
      Saint-Maximin(10)
      on
      69'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Callum
      Wilson(9)
      off
      Alexander
      Isak(14)
      on
      68'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      on
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      on
      64'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      63'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sven Botman (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a corner.
      62'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Chris Richards.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      60'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      59'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).
      57'

      Yellow Card

      Trippier(2)
      Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      57'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      57'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joelinton (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miguel Almirón.
      55'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      53'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Chris Richards.
      50'

      offside

      Offside, Newcastle United. Miguel Almirón tries a through ball, but Kieran Trippier is caught offside.
      47'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      46'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace).

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Newcastle United 0.
      45'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
      45'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kieran Trippier.
      45'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      44'

      free kick won

      Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Willock.
      36'

      free kick won

      Joe Willock (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      36'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joelinton (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a corner.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
      34'

      free kick won

      Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      33'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      32'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace).
      31'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joe Willock (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
      30'

      free kick won

      Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      25'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      20'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joelinton (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabian Schär.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a corner.
      19'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      16'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      free kick won

      Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Dan Burn (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kieran Trippier.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      13'

      free kick won

      Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sean Longstaff.
      11'

      free kick won

      Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joe Willock.
      4'

      Yellow Card

      Guéhi(6)
      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      4'

      free kick won

      Sven Botman (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

