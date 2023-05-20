Skip navigation
      Fulham vs Crystal Palace

      Fulham 2 Palace 2

      Fulham2
      Mitrovic45'+5' 61'
      Palace2
      Édouard34'
      Ward83'
      Sat 20 May 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueCraven Cottage

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Fulham 2, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Will Hughes following a set piece situation.
      90'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Robinson(33)
      Antonee Robinson (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
      88'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      87'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze following a corner.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo.
      85'

      Yellow Card

      João Palhinha(26)
      João Palhinha (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      84'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      83'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward
      Goal! Fulham 2, Crystal Palace 2. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
      83'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      83'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Issa Diop.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Issa Diop.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Fulham
      Tom
      Cairney(10)
      off
      Manor
      Solomon(11)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Fulham
      Harry
      Wilson(8)
      off
      Bobby
      De Cordova-Reid(14)
      on
      79'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Guéhi with a through ball.
      78'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      77'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Issa Diop.
      74'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      74'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      72'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      71'

      Yellow Card

      Adarabioyo(4)
      Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.
      71'

      free kick won

      Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Willian with a cross following a corner.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
      66'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Willian (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
      66'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      65'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      61'

      Fulham Goal

      Fulham
      Goal!
      Fulham
      Aleksandar
      Mitrovic(9)
      Goal! Fulham 2, Crystal Palace 1. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Willian with a cross following a set piece situation.
      61'

      free kick won

      Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      59'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
      53'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      52'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Willian (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      51'

      free kick won

      Kenny Tete (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      50'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      49'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace).
      46'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Harrison Reed.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Fulham 1, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+5'

      Fulham Goal

      Fulham
      Goal!
      Fulham
      Aleksandar
      Mitrovic(9)
      Goal! Fulham 1, Crystal Palace 1. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
      45'+3'

      penalty won

      Penalty Fulham. Harry Wilson draws a foul in the penalty area.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      João Palhinha (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Cairney with a cross.
      45'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      44'

      free kick won

      Harrison Reed (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      42'

      offside

      Offside, Fulham. João Palhinha tries a through ball, but Willian is caught offside.
      42'

      free kick won

      Issa Diop (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      offside

      Offside, Fulham. Kenny Tete tries a through ball, but Harrison Reed is caught offside.
      39'

      corner

      Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      36'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
      34'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard
      Goal! Fulham 0, Crystal Palace 1. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a through ball following a fast break.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian with a cross.
      34'

      corner

      Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      33'

      free kick won

      Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      30'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      29'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Harry Wilson (Fulham).
      28'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian.
      28'

      free kick won

      Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      25'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      21'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      free kick won

      Antonee Robinson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      free kick won

      Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
      14'

      free kick won

      Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      11'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      11'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Harry Wilson (Fulham).
      9'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      free kick won

      Kenny Tete (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      5'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      3'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      21
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      83'
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      7
      Michael Olise
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      28
      Cheick Doucouré
      MF
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      34'
      substitution icon80'

      Substitutes

      8
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon80'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      18
      James McArthur
      26
      Chris Richards
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      38
      Tayo Adaramola
      41
      Joe Whitworth
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      17
      Bernd Leno
      GK
      33
      Antonee Robinson
      DF
      90'+1'
      2
      Kenny Tete
      DF
      4
      Tosin Adarabioyo
      DF
      71'
      31
      Issa Diop
      DF
      26
      João Palhinha
      MF
      85'
      8
      Harry Wilson
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      10
      Tom Cairney
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      20
      Willian
      MF
      6
      Harrison Reed
      MF
      9
      Aleksandar Mitrovic
      S
      45'+5'
      61'

      Substitutes

      1
      Marek Rodák
      5
      Shane Duffy
      7
      Neeskens Kebano
      11
      Manor Solomon
      substitution icon80'
      12
      Cédric Soares
      14
      Bobby De Cordova-Reid
      substitution icon80'
      28
      Sasa Lukic
      30
      Carlos Vinícius
      38
      Luke Harris
      Fulham

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      50%
      51%
      Total shots
      11
      11
      Shots on target
      4
      5
      Corners
      7
      4
      Passes completed
      265
      291
      Free kicks
      12
      13
      Offsides
      2
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5267
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Duels won
      13
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      6
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      79
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Tackles
      3
      Will Hughes
      Will Hughes
      TOT
      1-3
      BRE
      WOL
      1-1
      EVE
      LIV
      1-1
      AVL
      BOU
      0-1
      MUN
      FOR
      1-0
      ARS

