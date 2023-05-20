Edouard reveals feelings on draw with Fulham
Fulham 2 Palace 2
Fulham2
Mitrovic45'+5' 61'
Palace2
Édouard34'
Ward83'
Latest videos
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
28
5
5
94
33
+61
89
2
ARSArsenal
38
26
6
6
88
43
+45
84
3
MUNManchester United
38
23
6
9
58
43
+15
75
4
NEWNewcastle United
38
19
14
5
68
33
+35
71
5
LIVLiverpool
38
19
10
9
75
47
+28
67
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
18
8
12
72
53
+19
62
7
AVLAston Villa
38
18
7
13
51
46
+5
61
8
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
18
6
14
70
63
+7
60
9
BREBrentford
38
15
14
9
58
46
+12
59
10
FULFulham
38
15
7
16
55
53
+2
52
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
12
15
40
49
-9
45
12
CHEChelsea
38
11
11
16
38
47
-9
44
13
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
11
8
19
31
58
-27
41
14
WHUWest Ham United
38
11
7
20
42
55
-13
40
15
BOUBournemouth
38
11
6
21
37
71
-34
39
16
FORNottingham Forest
38
9
11
18
38
68
-30
38
17
EVEEverton
38
8
12
18
34
57
-23
36
18
LEILeicester City
38
9
7
22
51
68
-17
34
19
LEELeeds United
38
7
10
21
48
78
-30
31
20
SOUSouthampton
38
6
7
25
36
73
-37
25
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Fulham 2, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+3'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Will Hughes following a set piece situation.
90'+1'
Yellow Card
Robinson(33)
Antonee Robinson (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+1'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'
miss
Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
88'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
87'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze following a corner.
85'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo.
85'
Yellow Card
João Palhinha(26)
João Palhinha (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
84'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
83'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Joel
Ward(2)
Goal! Fulham 2, Crystal Palace 2. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
83'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
83'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
82'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Issa Diop.
81'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Issa Diop.
80'
Substitution
Odsonne
Édouard(22)off
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)on
80'
Substitution
Tom
Cairney(10)off
Manor
Solomon(11)on
80'
Substitution
Harry
Wilson(8)off
Bobby
De Cordova-Reid(14)on
79'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Guéhi with a through ball.
78'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
77'
free kick won
Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
75'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Issa Diop.
74'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
74'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
72'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
71'
Yellow Card
Adarabioyo(4)
Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.
71'
free kick won
Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
corner
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Willian with a cross following a corner.
66'
corner
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
66'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Willian (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
66'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
65'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
61'
Fulham Goal
Goal!
Aleksandar
Mitrovic(9)
Goal! Fulham 2, Crystal Palace 1. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Willian with a cross following a set piece situation.
61'
free kick won
Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
59'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
53'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Willian (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
51'
free kick won
Kenny Tete (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
49'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace).
46'
miss
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Harrison Reed.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Fulham 1, Crystal Palace 1.
45'+5'
Fulham Goal
Goal!
Aleksandar
Mitrovic(9)
Goal! Fulham 1, Crystal Palace 1. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
45'+3'
penalty won
Penalty Fulham. Harry Wilson draws a foul in the penalty area.
45'+3'
free kick won
João Palhinha (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Cairney with a cross.
45'+2'
corner
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
44'
free kick won
Harrison Reed (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
42'
offside
Offside, Fulham. João Palhinha tries a through ball, but Willian is caught offside.
42'
free kick won
Issa Diop (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
offside
Offside, Fulham. Kenny Tete tries a through ball, but Harrison Reed is caught offside.
39'
corner
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Joel Ward.
36'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
34'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
Goal! Fulham 0, Crystal Palace 1. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a through ball following a fast break.
34'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian with a cross.
34'
corner
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
33'
free kick won
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
29'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Harry Wilson (Fulham).
28'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian.
28'
free kick won
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
25'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.
24'
corner
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
21'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
free kick won
Antonee Robinson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
free kick won
Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
miss
Attempt missed. Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
14'
free kick won
Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
11'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
11'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Harry Wilson (Fulham).
9'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
free kick won
Kenny Tete (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
5'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
3'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
2
Joel Ward
DF
83'
22
Odsonne Édouard
S
34'
80'
Starting lineup
17
Bernd Leno
GK
33
Antonee Robinson
DF
90'+1'
2
Kenny Tete
DF
4
Tosin Adarabioyo
DF
71'
31
Issa Diop
DF
26
João Palhinha
MF
85'
8
Harry Wilson
MF
80'
10
Tom Cairney
MF
80'
20
Willian
MF
6
Harrison Reed
MF
9
Aleksandar Mitrovic
S
45'+5'
61'
Substitutes
1
Marek Rodák
5
Shane Duffy
7
Neeskens Kebano
11
Manor Solomon
80'
12
Cédric Soares
14
Bobby De Cordova-Reid
80'
28
Sasa Lukic
30
Carlos Vinícius
38
Luke Harris
Team stats
Possession
50%
51%
Total shots
11
11
Shots on target
4
5
Corners
7
4
Passes completed
265
291
Free kicks
12
13
Offsides
2
2
Top performing palace players
TOT
1-3
BRE
WOL
1-1
EVE
LIV
1-1
AVL
BOU
0-1
MUN
FOR
1-0
ARS
Latest videos
Starting lineup
2
Joel Ward
DF
83'
22
Odsonne Édouard
S
34'
80'
Starting lineup
17
Bernd Leno
GK
33
Antonee Robinson
DF
90'+1'
2
Kenny Tete
DF
4
Tosin Adarabioyo
DF
71'
31
Issa Diop
DF
26
João Palhinha
MF
85'
8
Harry Wilson
MF
80'
10
Tom Cairney
MF
80'
20
Willian
MF
6
Harrison Reed
MF
9
Aleksandar Mitrovic
S
45'+5'
61'
Substitutes
1
Marek Rodák
5
Shane Duffy
7
Neeskens Kebano
11
Manor Solomon
80'
12
Cédric Soares
14
Bobby De Cordova-Reid
80'
28
Sasa Lukic
30
Carlos Vinícius
38
Luke Harris
Team stats
Possession
50%
51%
Total shots
11
11
Shots on target
4
5
Corners
7
4
Passes completed
265
291
Free kicks
12
13
Offsides
2
2
Top performing palace players
TOT
1-3
BRE
WOL
1-1
EVE
LIV
1-1
AVL
BOU
0-1
MUN
FOR
1-0
ARS
