      Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

      Villa 3 Palace 1

      Villa3
      Durán87'
      Douglas Luiz90'+8'
      Bailey90'+11'
      Palace1
      Édouard47'
      Sat 16 Sep 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueVilla Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      7
      3
      96
      34
      +62
      91
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      28
      5
      5
      91
      29
      +62
      89
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      24
      10
      4
      86
      41
      +45
      82
      4
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      20
      8
      10
      76
      61
      +15
      68
      5
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      20
      6
      12
      74
      61
      +13
      66
      6
      CHEChelsea
      38
      18
      9
      11
      77
      63
      +14
      63
      7
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      18
      6
      14
      85
      62
      +23
      60
      8
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      6
      14
      57
      58
      -1
      60
      9
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      14
      10
      14
      60
      74
      -14
      52
      10
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      13
      10
      15
      57
      58
      -1
      49
      11
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      12
      12
      14
      55
      62
      -7
      48
      12
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      9
      16
      54
      67
      -13
      48
      13
      FULFulham
      38
      13
      8
      17
      55
      61
      -6
      47
      14
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      13
      7
      18
      50
      65
      -15
      46
      15
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      9
      16
      40
      51
      -11
      40
      16
      BREBrentford
      38
      10
      9
      19
      56
      65
      -9
      39
      17
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      9
      20
      49
      67
      -18
      32
      18
      LUTLuton Town
      38
      6
      8
      24
      52
      85
      -33
      26
      19
      BURBurnley
      38
      5
      9
      24
      41
      78
      -37
      24
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      3
      7
      28
      35
      104
      -69
      16

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Palace make two changes, Richards and Hughes starting for Guéhi and Lerma
      • Tight opening sees few chances at Villa Park
      • Johnstone denies Watkins when clean through
      • Mateta introduced with Ayew injured after 25 minutes
      • Diaby goal ruled out for offside following VAR review
      • Cash misses two big chances before the break
      • HT: Villa 0-0 Palace
      • Mateta squares for Edouard to give Palace early second-half lead
      • Ward nods wide from close range
      • Mitchell and Hughes produce heroic blocks and Watkins hits post
      • Martinez denies Eze lob at the other end
      • Duran volleys Villa level on 87 minutes
      • Watkins wins 97th-minute penalty, converted by Luiz
      • Bailey scores Villa’s third on the counter-attack deep into injury-time
      • FT: Villa 3-1 Palace

      Palace had looked set for another eye-catching result this season when Odsonne Edouard’s composed finish put his team into the lead early in the second-half at Villa Park, but a crashing half-volley from Jhon Durán drew Villa level with three minutes remaining of the regulation 90.

      An injury-time penalty from Douglas Luiz – awarded following a lengthy VAR review after Ollie Watkins was tackled by Chris Richards – and a late tap-in from Leon Bailey saw the score-line completely transformed in injury-time.

      The conclusion to the match was harsh on Palace, who, in challenging circumstances, deserved something from an improved second-half performance – but ultimately could not prevent the hosts from extending their impressive home record.

      It was communicated ahead of kick-off that Roy Hodgson had been taken unwell earlier in the day, and was not at Villa Park for the game. The manager was in contact with Paddy McCarthy, who took the team assisted by Ray Lewington.

      Hodgson had noted in his pre-match press conference that two Palace players had picked up injuries over the international break, with Marc Guéhi and Jefferson Lerma replaced by Chris Richards and Will Hughes – the Eagles’ first starting XI changes in the Premier League this season.

      It was an opening quarter of few chances. Unai Emery’s Villa seemed content to enjoy the majority of possession in their own half, the first real opportunity only arriving after the 20-minute mark. Sam Johnstone did superbly to deny Watkins after the forward had raced onto a ball over the top and was clean through.

      Just a fortnight after he had put Wolverhampton Wanderers to the sword, Jean-Philippe Mateta was called upon from the bench again when former Villa player Jordan Ayew was forced off with an injury after 25 minutes.

      The hosts continued to dominate the ball, but Palace threatened on the break – albeit whilst absorbing waves of pressure over the remainder of the half.

      And while Moussa Diaby’s impressive finish from a long ball forwards was rightly ruled out for offside by VAR, the hosts ought to have taken the lead before the break as Villa’s Matty Cash missed two gilt-edged chances from close range in quick succession.

      As has proven the case so often this season, Palace’s display notably picked up after the break – and within two minutes of the restart, they took the lead.

      Just as against Wolves, goalscorer Mateta turned provider for Edouard, driving past Pau Torres on the halfway line and squaring for his compatriot. Edouard looked up and, spotting Villa ‘keeper Emiliano Martinez slipping momentarily, placed a low effort past the Argentinian for his fifth goal in six games this season.

      Seconds later, a powerful run from Edouard propelled the striker into the box but, as he shaped to shoot, this time he was denied by Ezri Konsa on the cover.

      The match opened up into an end-to-end affair, both teams showing plenty of pace and intent on the break – as well as last-ditch defending at the other end.

      It was Palace who had the next big opportunity. After Mateta’s clever movement won Palace a corner, Eze delivered to the back post, Joachim Andersen headed back across goal – and Joel Ward, unsighted but reacting sharply six yards out, couldn’t quite twist his body sharply enough to divert the ball between the posts.

      The chances kept on flowing – but only a combination of outstanding defending and a touch of good fortune prevented Watkins from levelling the scores moments later.

      Close-range blocks from Mitchell and Hughes denied the forward, before his curling effort led to a combination of the woodwork and the back of Johnstone’s head maintaining Palace's lead.

      Eze kept on threatening at the other end, and after being picked out by Cheick Doucouré, his lobbed volley was denied by the back-pedalling Martinez.

      Yet, with three minutes remaining, it was Villa who took the next big opportunity. Picked out by a cross-field pass, Lucas Digne dug out a cross which reached substitute Durán inside the box. In one sweeping motion, the attacker chested down and crashed in a half-volley to draw the hosts level.

      Regardless, Palace looked full value for a hard-fought draw – but two injury-time twists were to condemn them to just a second defeat so far this season.

      Watkins turned inside the box and was tackled on the slide by Richards, who made contact with the ball. After a lengthy review of the footage on the pitchside monitor, referee Darren England judged the challenge to be an illegal one, and up stepped Douglas Luiz to convert from the spot in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

      Then, as Palace pressed for an equaliser and poured bodies forwards, a long ball forwards freed Diaby to square for Leon Bailey, who could scarcely miss from six yards out.

      Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell, Hughes, Doucouré (Rak-Sakyi, 90+9), Ayew (Mateta, 25), Eze, Schlupp, Edouard (Ahamada, 90)

      Subs: Henderson (GK), Matthews (GK); Holding, Clyne, Riedewald, Ebiowei

      Aston Villa: Martinez (GK), Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Kamara (Tielemans, 58), Luiz, McGinn (Durán, 71), Diaby, Zaniolo (Bailey, 57), Watkins (Dendoncker, 90+10)

      Subs: Olsen (GK), Marschall (GK), Chambers, Lenglet, Moreno

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Aston Villa 3, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+15'

      Yellow Card

      Durán(24)
      Jhon Durán (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+15'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+14'

      Yellow Card

      Bailey(31)
      Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+14'

      free kick won

      Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+12'

      free kick won

      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+11'

      Aston Villa Goal

      Aston Villa
      Goal!
      Aston Villa
      Leon
      Bailey(31)
      Goal! Aston Villa 3, Crystal Palace 1. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Moussa Diaby following a fast break.
      90'+10'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Ollie
      Watkins(11)
      off
      Leander
      Dendoncker(32)
      on
      90'+9'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Doucouré
      Cheick
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      Jesurun
      Rak-Sakyi(49)
      on
      90'+8'

      Yellow Card

      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+8'

      Aston Villa Goal

      Aston Villa
      Goal!
      Aston Villa
      Douglas Luiz(6)
      Goal! Aston Villa 2, Crystal Palace 1. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
      90'+4'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Penalty Aston Villa.
      90'+3'

      penalty won

      Penalty Aston Villa. Ollie Watkins draws a foul in the penalty area.
      90'+2'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      90'+1'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Chris Richards (Crystal Palace).
      90'

      free kick won

      Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Naouirou Ahamada
      Naouirou
      Ahamada(29)
      on
      87'

      Aston Villa Goal

      Aston Villa
      Goal!
      Aston Villa
      Jhon
      Durán(24)
      Goal! Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 1. Jhon Durán (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross.
      86'

      Yellow Card

      Cash(2)
      Matty Cash (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      86'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      83'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      82'

      free kick won

      Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Cheick Doucouré with a through ball.
      80'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      76'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace).
      76'

      post

      Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
      76'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      76'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      73'

      free kick won

      Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jhon Durán (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Douglas Luiz with a headed pass.
      71'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      John
      McGinn(7)
      off
      Jhon
      Durán(24)
      on
      71'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a headed pass following a corner.
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
      68'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Moussa Diaby with a cross.
      61'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      60'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace).
      59'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      58'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      58'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Boubacar
      Kamara(44)
      off
      Youri
      Tielemans(8)
      on
      57'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Nicolò
      Zaniolo(22)
      off
      Leon
      Bailey(31)
      on
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Will Hughes.
      53'

      Yellow Card

      Hughes(19)
      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      53'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard
      Goal! Aston Villa 0, Crystal Palace 1. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Aston Villa 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolò Zaniolo.
      45'+4'

      Yellow Card

      Zaniolo(22)
      Nicolò Zaniolo (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
      44'

      free kick won

      Nicolò Zaniolo (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ezri Konsa.
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      38'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Matty Cash (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross.
      37'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Matty Cash (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolò Zaniolo.
      35'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Goal Aston Villa 0-0 Crystal Palace.
      34'

      VAR cancelled goal

      GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
      34'

      offside

      Offside, Aston Villa. Pau Torres tries a through ball, but Moussa Diaby is caught offside.
      30'

      free kick won

      Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      29'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      26'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      24'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      23'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).
      22'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Nicolò Zaniolo (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      22'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      20'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).
      19'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolò Zaniolo.
      19'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by John McGinn with a cross following a corner.
      18'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Chris Richards.
      18'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      17'

      Yellow Card

      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      17'

      Yellow Card

      McGinn(7)
      John McGinn (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      17'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      free kick won

      Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      3'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      1'

      free kick won

      Nicolò Zaniolo (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      26
      Chris Richards
      DF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      90'+8'
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      53'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      substitution icon25'
      28
      Cheick Doucouré
      MF
      substitution icon90'+9'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      47'
      substitution icon90'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      S
      17'

      Substitutes

      4
      Rob Holding
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon25'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      substitution icon90'
      30
      Dean Henderson
      31
      Remi Matthews
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      substitution icon90'+9'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Emiliano Martínez
      GK
      14
      Pau Torres
      DF
      12
      Lucas Digne
      DF
      2
      Matty Cash
      DF
      86'
      4
      Ezri Konsa
      DF
      22
      Nicolò Zaniolo
      MF
      45'+4'
      substitution icon57'
      44
      Boubacar Kamara
      MF
      substitution icon58'
      19
      Moussa Diaby
      MF
      7
      John McGinn
      MF
      17'
      substitution icon71'
      6
      Douglas Luiz
      MF
      90'+8'
      11
      Ollie Watkins
      S
      substitution icon90'+10'

      Substitutes

      8
      Youri Tielemans
      substitution icon58'
      15
      Álex Moreno
      16
      Calum Chambers
      17
      Clément Lenglet
      24
      Jhon Durán
      substitution icon71'
      87'
      90'+15'
      25
      Robin Olsen
      31
      Leon Bailey
      substitution icon57'
      90'+11'
      90'+14'
      32
      Leander Dendoncker
      substitution icon90'+10'
      42
      Filip Marschall
      Aston Villa

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      67%
      33%
      Total shots
      16
      6
      Shots on target
      5
      3
      Corners
      4
      2
      Passes completed
      522
      226
      Free kicks
      9
      13
      Offsides
      1
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3338
      Will Hughes
      Will Hughes
      Duels won
      12
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Crosses
      3
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      68
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Tackles
      5
      Will Hughes
      Will Hughes
      WOL
      1-3
      LIV
      WHU
      1-3
      MCI
      TOT
      2-1
      SHU
      MUN
      1-3
      BHA
      FUL
      1-0
      LUT
      NEW
      1-0
      BRE

      Aston Villa

