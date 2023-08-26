Skip navigation
      Brentford vs Crystal Palace

      Brentford 1 Palace 1

      Brentford1
      Schade18'
      Palace1
      Andersen76'
      Sat 26 Aug 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueGtech Community Stadium

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      7
      3
      96
      34
      +62
      91
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      28
      5
      5
      91
      29
      +62
      89
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      24
      10
      4
      86
      41
      +45
      82
      4
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      20
      8
      10
      76
      61
      +15
      68
      5
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      20
      6
      12
      74
      61
      +13
      66
      6
      CHEChelsea
      38
      18
      9
      11
      77
      63
      +14
      63
      7
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      18
      6
      14
      85
      62
      +23
      60
      8
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      6
      14
      57
      58
      -1
      60
      9
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      14
      10
      14
      60
      74
      -14
      52
      10
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      13
      10
      15
      57
      58
      -1
      49
      11
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      12
      12
      14
      55
      62
      -7
      48
      12
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      9
      16
      54
      67
      -13
      48
      13
      FULFulham
      38
      13
      8
      17
      55
      61
      -6
      47
      14
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      13
      7
      18
      50
      65
      -15
      46
      15
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      9
      16
      40
      51
      -11
      40
      16
      BREBrentford
      38
      10
      9
      19
      56
      65
      -9
      39
      17
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      9
      20
      49
      67
      -18
      32
      18
      LUTLuton Town
      38
      6
      8
      24
      52
      85
      -33
      26
      19
      BURBurnley
      38
      5
      9
      24
      41
      78
      -37
      24
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      3
      7
      28
      35
      104
      -69
      16

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Both sides name unchanged starting XIs
      • Eze fires straight at Flekken early on
      • Schade cuts inside and rifles Brentford ahead on 18 minutes
      • Ayew and Eze enjoy half-chances as Palace look to hit back
      • Wissa heads over and Collins wide from Brentford corners
      • HT: Brentford 1-0 Palace
      • Hosts start second-half sharply, Guéhi making important block
      • Palace begin to pen Brentford back
      • Edouard has free-kick tipped over the bar
      • Flekken produces remarkable double save to deny Lerma and Ayew
      • Andersen beats Flekken to a loose ball to prod in equaliser
      • Brentford forced back and almost net own-goal
      • Both teams press for late winner but run of draws continues
      • FT: Brentford 1-1 Palace

      The curious goal – which saw the Danish defender stretch to beat goalkeeper Mark Flekken to a ball running out of play, turning it over the line – was nonetheless a fair reflection on a dominant second-half Palace display, after Kevin Schade's solo effort saw Brentford go in ahead at half-time.

      The stalemate saw Palace and Brentford become the first two teams in Premier League history to draw their first five meetings in the competition, and was perhaps a fair reflection on proceedings overall - although both sides will feel they could have won it.

      Roy Hodgson named an unchanged starting XI for Palace’s second London derby in the space of six days, as his team sought a first win over their hosts since 1977.

      Just four goals across those meetings between the two sides suggested a tight game was in order – and so the case proved in a stop-start first-half in west London.

      Palace were up against a Brentford team whose free-scoring had caught the eye at Fulham the prior week, but it was defences who were on top for much of the opening period.

      The Eagles’ best early opportunity stemmed from a low Ebere Eze strike after the playmaker had won the ball high – but his low effort did not truly test Flekken.

      After the match had began in glorious sunshine, it was replaced by a sudden torrential downpour – the heavens opening signifying what was to come moments later.

      Pathetic fallacy took prime effect as the first real moment of attacking quality from either side led to Brentford’s opener: Kevin Schade, isolated on the left, jinked between two Palace defenders and rifled in a top-corner finish which left Sam Johnstone with little chance in goal.

      The game remained scrappy, but Jordan Ayew – with a near-post header – and Eze – at the end of a signature slalom run from the left wing – both enjoyed half-chances which went wide of the mark.

      Set-pieces produced the best of the first-half chances, but Brentford's Yoane Wissa and Nathan Collins both wasted decent opportunities to double their lead after escaping their markers.

      Yet where a stop-start first period yielded little goalmouth action, Palace’s performance hugely improved in the second – and they were much the better team for long stretches.

      Having survived a particularly threatening attack immediately after the restart thanks to Marc Guéhi’s smart defending from Rico Henry's pull-back, their chances began to accumulate.

      With Cheick Doucouré and Jefferson Lerma wresting control of the match, Palace’s final-third possession increased and their shot count began to stack up, Ayew having one effort blocked before Eze cut inside and fired over.

      Midway through the second period, persistence from the pressuring Ayew won a free-kick on the edge of the 'D' which Odsonne Edouard curled towards the top corner, forcing Flekken to tip over the bar.

      If that were a good save, Flekken’s next two were remarkable. As Eze’s corner came into the box, Lerma did everything right, heading the ball down towards for the bottom corner, only for Flekken to plunge and get a firm hand to it – before somehow reacting quickly enough to block Ayew’s follow-up strike.

      It looked like it could prove to be a frustrating day in west London for Palace – but then another great Dane took hold of the match.

      Palace's equaliser initially appeared a curious one, but a just reward for Andersen's growing influence as an attacking threat spraying passes out from the back.

      And when the defender appeared to overcook his touch from Ayew's reverse ball into his path, he somehow still managed to sprint onto it and beat the goalkeeper to it before it crossed the byline, prodding over the line despite the best efforts of a trailing defender.

      It was the least the Eagles deserved for their bright play following the restart, and they almost forced a late winner; a long pass forwards from Andersen led to Ayew volleying wide, and on two occasions, Brentford deflections almost carried Tyrick Mitchell’s cross and Eze’s low shot into their own goal.

      As the clock ticked into injury-time, it was the hosts who perhaps finished the stronger side, but impressive tackling from Guéhi and Joel Ward on Wissa and Rico Henry maintained parity.

      And as the sun re-emerged at full-time, it felt like it shone most prominently on Palace, full value for a point following their spirited second-half fightback.

      Brentford: Flekken (GK), Hickey, Collins, Pinnock, Henry, Janelt, Nørgaard, Jensen (Onyeka, 72), Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade (Lewis-Potter, 80)

      Subs: Balcombe (GK), Zanka, Roerslev, Ajer, Brierley, Yarmolyuk, Olakigbe

      Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Lerma, Ayew, Eze, Schlupp (Ahamada, 71), Edouard (Mateta, 71)

      Subs: Matthews (GK), Clyne, Tomkins, Richards, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi, Gordon

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Brentford 1, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      90'+5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Frank Onyeka (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Keane Lewis-Potter (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      89'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rico Henry.
      89'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      89'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Christian Nørgaard.
      87'

      free kick won

      Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      87'

      free kick won

      Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frank Onyeka with a cross.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Frank Onyeka (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rico Henry with a cross.
      85'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      84'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace).
      84'

      corner

      Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.
      80'

      free kick won

      Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      Substitution

      Brentford
      Kevin Schade
      Kevin
      Schade(9)
      off
      Keane Lewis-Potter
      Keane
      Lewis-Potter(23)
      on
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
      78'

      free kick won

      Frank Onyeka (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      76'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Joachim
      Andersen(16)
      Joachim Andersen
      Goal! Brentford 1, Crystal Palace 1. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      74'

      corner

      Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      74'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Mbeumo with a cross.
      74'

      corner

      Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      71'

      Substitution

      Brentford
      Mathias Jensen
      Mathias
      Jensen(8)
      off
      Frank Onyeka
      Frank
      Onyeka(15)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Naouirou Ahamada
      Naouirou
      Ahamada(29)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mark Flekken.
      70'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      70'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mathias Jensen.
      69'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mark Flekken.
      68'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
      67'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      65'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      64'

      free kick won

      Kevin Schade (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      59'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Mathias Jensen (Brentford).
      59'

      free kick won

      Mathias Jensen (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      57'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      53'

      free kick won

      Yoane Wissa (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rico Henry.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
      52'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      51'

      free kick won

      Kevin Schade (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      49'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Yoane Wissa (Brentford).
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Rico Henry (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bryan Mbeumo with a cross following a corner.
      47'

      corner

      Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Odsonne Édouard.
      46'

      free kick won

      Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      46'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kevin Schade (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Nørgaard.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Brentford 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nathan Collins (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mathias Jensen with a cross following a corner.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      44'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathias Jensen.
      42'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Kevin Schade with a headed pass following a corner.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Eberechi Eze.
      37'

      free kick won

      Aaron Hickey (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.
      34'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Sam Johnstone tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
      32'

      free kick won

      Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      free kick won

      Yoane Wissa (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a cross.
      25'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      23'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      22'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a cross.
      18'

      Brentford Goal

      Brentford
      Goal!
      Brentford
      Kevin
      Schade(9)
      Kevin Schade
      Goal! Brentford 1, Crystal Palace 0. Kevin Schade (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Nørgaard.
      17'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      free kick won

      Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Nørgaard.
      13'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      12'

      offside

      Offside, Brentford. Bryan Mbeumo tries a through ball, but Vitaly Janelt is caught offside.
      9'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      8'

      free kick won

      Aaron Hickey (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      6'

      free kick won

      Rico Henry (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      3'

      offside

      Offside, Brentford. Kevin Schade tries a through ball, but Yoane Wissa is caught offside.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      76'
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      28
      Cheick Doucouré
      MF
      8
      Jefferson Lerma
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      substitution icon71'

      Substitutes

      5
      James Tomkins
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon71'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      26
      Chris Richards
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      substitution icon71'
      31
      Remi Matthews
      37
      John-Kymani Gordon
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

      Starting lineup

      1
      Mark Flekken
      GK
      2
      Aaron Hickey
      DF
      5
      Ethan Pinnock
      DF
      22
      Nathan Collins
      DF
      3
      Rico Henry
      DF
      6
      Christian Nørgaard
      MF
      27
      Vitaly Janelt
      MF
      8
      Mathias Jensen
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      19
      Bryan Mbeumo
      S
      11
      Yoane Wissa
      S
      9
      Kevin Schade
      S
      18'
      substitution icon80'

      Substitutes

      13
      Zanka
      15
      Frank Onyeka
      substitution icon71'
      20
      Kristoffer Ajer
      23
      Keane Lewis-Potter
      substitution icon80'
      30
      Mads Roerslev
      33
      Yehor Yarmolyuk
      37
      Michael Olakigbe
      38
      Ethan Brierley
      40
      Ellery Balcombe
      Brentford

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      60%
      40%
      Total shots
      12
      15
      Shots on target
      1
      5
      Corners
      8
      6
      Passes completed
      439
      283
      Free kicks
      15
      9
      Offsides
      2
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4850
      Cheick Doucouré
      Cheick Doucouré
      Duels won
      12
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      5
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      74
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Tackles
      4
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      BOU
      0-2
      TOT
      MUN
      3-2
      FOR
      EVE
      0-1
      WOL
      ARS
      2-2
      FUL
      BHA
      1-3
      WHU

