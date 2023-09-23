Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Fulham

      Palace 0 Fulham 0

      Palace0
      Fulham0
      Sat 23 Sep 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      7
      3
      96
      34
      +62
      91
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      28
      5
      5
      91
      29
      +62
      89
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      24
      10
      4
      86
      41
      +45
      82
      4
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      20
      8
      10
      76
      61
      +15
      68
      5
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      20
      6
      12
      74
      61
      +13
      66
      6
      CHEChelsea
      38
      18
      9
      11
      77
      63
      +14
      63
      7
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      18
      6
      14
      85
      62
      +23
      60
      8
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      6
      14
      57
      58
      -1
      60
      9
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      14
      10
      14
      60
      74
      -14
      52
      10
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      13
      10
      15
      57
      58
      -1
      49
      11
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      12
      12
      14
      55
      62
      -7
      48
      12
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      9
      16
      54
      67
      -13
      48
      13
      FULFulham
      38
      13
      8
      17
      55
      61
      -6
      47
      14
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      13
      7
      18
      50
      65
      -15
      46
      15
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      9
      16
      40
      51
      -11
      40
      16
      BREBrentford
      38
      10
      9
      19
      56
      65
      -9
      39
      17
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      9
      20
      49
      67
      -18
      32
      18
      LUTLuton Town
      38
      6
      8
      24
      52
      85
      -33
      26
      19
      BURBurnley
      38
      5
      9
      24
      41
      78
      -37
      24
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      3
      7
      28
      35
      104
      -69
      16

      Match Summary

      SUMMARY:

      • Hodgson makes one change, with Guéhi fit to start in central defence.
      • Johnstone denied Pereira and Jiménez – the second a crucial stop.
      • A moment of Eze magic comes close to giving Palace the lead.
      • HT: Palace 0-0 Fulham
      • Jiminez can’t pick out Pereira to tap home with Fulham in on goal.
      • Willian wins a free-kick on the edge of the box, but Pereira clips the wall.
      • Mateta forces Leno into a vital save late on.
      • FT: Palace 0-0 Fulham

      With Palace back at Selhurst Park and Roy Hodgson back on the touchline, spirits were high as the game got underway in glorious south London sunshine – and the Eagles rose to meet the atmosphere in the opening exchanges.

      While Johnstone saved well to prevent Andreas Pereira and Raul Jiménez finding the back of the net, it was the hosts who looked by far the more confident side on the ball. What made the performance more impressive was their aggression off it, hassling and harrying out of possession and winning the ball back high up-field.

      The game needed a moment of magic, and Ebere Eze came close to providing it. It would have been a trademark goal – the kind of move that has earned him international recognition – as he danced past two defenders on the edge of the area and curled narrowly wide.

      Fulham grew into the game in the second-half, and created the better opportunities for a spell. They should have been ahead as Bobby De Cordova-Reid slipped Jiménez in, only for the Mexican to fail to pick out the onrushing Pereira, who was waiting to tap home. Minutes later, Willian won a free-kick on the edge of the box but Pereira clipped the wall with his effort.

      The introduction of Jean-Philippe Mateta saw Fulham tighten up in defence, and Palace began to see more of the ball – but without any real penetration.

      Both sides pushed for a winner but to no avail, and the points were shared.

      Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Doucouré, Hughes, Eze, Schlupp (Mateta, 70), Ayew, Edouard (Rak-Sakyi, 90).

      Subs: Henderson (GK), Matthews (GK), Holding, Clyne, Ebiowei, Richards, Riedewald.

      Fulham: Leno (GK), Reed, Jiménez (Vinícius, 79), Ream, De Cordova-Reid (Wilson, 79), Pereira (Iwobi, 75), Willian, Castagne, Palhinha, Diop, Robinson.

      Subs: Rodák (GK), Bassey, Cairney, Ballo-Touré, Muniz, Francois.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Fulham 0.
      90'+4'

      offside

      Offside, Fulham. Antonee Robinson tries a through ball, but Carlos Vinícius is caught offside.
      90'+1'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      Jesurun
      Rak-Sakyi(49)
      on
      90'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      90'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.
      86'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a through ball.
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. João Palhinha (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      83'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Willian (Fulham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harrison Reed.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
      79'

      Substitution

      Fulham
      Raúl
      Jiménez(7)
      off
      Carlos Vinícius(30)
      on
      79'

      Substitution

      Fulham
      Bobby
      De Cordova-Reid(14)
      off
      Harry
      Wilson(8)
      on
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Antonee Robinson.
      76'

      free kick won

      Timothy Castagne (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      75'

      Substitution

      Fulham
      Andreas Pereira(18)
      off
      Alex
      Iwobi(22)
      on
      74'

      free kick won

      Willian (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      69'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andreas Pereira (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      67'

      Yellow Card

      Doucouré(28)
      Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      67'

      free kick won

      Willian (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      67'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      64'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Sam Johnstone tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
      63'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes.
      63'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      free kick won

      Antonee Robinson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      59'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace).
      58'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Antonee Robinson with a cross.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harrison Reed (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Timothy Castagne with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
      55'

      free kick won

      Harrison Reed (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      53'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
      51'

      free kick won

      Raúl Jiménez (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Fulham 0.
      45'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by João Palhinha.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      40'

      Yellow Card

      Mitchell(3)
      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      40'

      free kick won

      Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      37'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
      35'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Raúl Jiménez (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andreas Pereira.
      34'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Timothy Castagne (Fulham) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harrison Reed.
      32'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      31'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      25'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      23'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      21'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury João Palhinha (Fulham).
      21'

      Yellow Card

      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      21'

      free kick won

      João Palhinha (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      16'

      Yellow Card

      Ream(13)
      Tim Ream (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      16'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      14'

      Yellow Card

      João Palhinha(26)
      João Palhinha (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      14'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      11'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Willian (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
      9'

      free kick won

      Issa Diop (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      8'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andreas Pereira (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.
      3'

      free kick won

      João Palhinha (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      40'
      28
      Cheick Doucouré
      MF
      67'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon70'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      21'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      substitution icon90'+1'

      Substitutes

      4
      Rob Holding
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon70'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      26
      Chris Richards
      30
      Dean Henderson
      31
      Remi Matthews
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      substitution icon90'+1'

      Starting lineup

      17
      Bernd Leno
      GK
      21
      Timothy Castagne
      DF
      33
      Antonee Robinson
      DF
      13
      Tim Ream
      DF
      16'
      31
      Issa Diop
      DF
      6
      Harrison Reed
      MF
      18
      Andreas Pereira
      MF
      substitution icon75'
      26
      João Palhinha
      MF
      14'
      14
      Bobby De Cordova-Reid
      S
      substitution icon79'
      7
      Raúl Jiménez
      S
      substitution icon79'
      20
      Willian
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Marek Rodák
      3
      Calvin Bassey
      8
      Harry Wilson
      substitution icon79'
      10
      Tom Cairney
      12
      Fodé Ballo-Touré
      19
      Rodrigo Muniz
      22
      Alex Iwobi
      substitution icon75'
      30
      Carlos Vinícius
      substitution icon79'
      35
      Tyrese Francois
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Fulham
      Possession
      51%
      50%
      Total shots
      7
      10
      Shots on target
      3
      5
      Corners
      3
      2
      Passes completed
      388
      383
      Free kicks
      15
      10
      Offsides
      3
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      6071
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Duels won
      10
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      6
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Touches
      84
      Will Hughes
      Will Hughes
      Tackles
      4
      Will Hughes
      Will Hughes
