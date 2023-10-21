Skip navigation
      Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

      Newcastle Utd 4 Palace 0

      Newcastle Utd4
      Murphy4'
      Gordon44'
      Longstaff45'+2'
      Wilson66'
      Palace0
      Sat 21 Oct 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSt. James' Park

      Full-Time
      Extended Highlights: Newcastle 4-0 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+

      Match Action

      Palace TV

      Match Action

      Extended Highlights: Newcastle 4-0 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+

      14:48

      Upcoming palace games

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      7
      3
      96
      34
      +62
      91
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      28
      5
      5
      91
      29
      +62
      89
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      24
      10
      4
      86
      41
      +45
      82
      4
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      20
      8
      10
      76
      61
      +15
      68
      5
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      20
      6
      12
      74
      61
      +13
      66
      6
      CHEChelsea
      38
      18
      9
      11
      77
      63
      +14
      63
      7
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      18
      6
      14
      85
      62
      +23
      60
      8
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      6
      14
      57
      58
      -1
      60
      9
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      14
      10
      14
      60
      74
      -14
      52
      10
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      13
      10
      15
      57
      58
      -1
      49
      11
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      12
      12
      14
      55
      62
      -7
      48
      12
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      9
      16
      54
      67
      -13
      48
      13
      FULFulham
      38
      13
      8
      17
      55
      61
      -6
      47
      14
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      13
      7
      18
      50
      65
      -15
      46
      15
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      9
      16
      40
      51
      -11
      40
      16
      BREBrentford
      38
      10
      9
      19
      56
      65
      -9
      39
      17
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      9
      20
      49
      67
      -18
      32
      18
      LUTLuton Town
      38
      6
      8
      24
      52
      85
      -33
      26
      19
      BURBurnley
      38
      5
      9
      24
      41
      78
      -37
      24
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      3
      7
      28
      35
      104
      -69
      16

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Palace welcome back numerous players from injury
      • Three changes to the side which drew with Nottingham Forest
      • Newcastle take early lead when Murphy’s intended cross loops in
      • Mateta heads wide from a corner moments later
      • Newcastle press for a second, Johnstone saving Murphy’s piledriver
      • Gordon and Wilson miss big opportunities from close range
      • Gordon volleys home a cross moments later
      • Longstaff capitalises on slip to net Newcastle’s third
      • HT: Newcastle 3-0 Palace
      • Edouard twice has shots blocked by Lascelles
      • Palace seek route back into the match
      • Wilson scores Newcastle’s fourth on the break
      • França plays 20 minutes off the bench on Palace debut
      • Guéhi fires set-piece opportunity over the bar
      • Pope turns Edouard’s late free-kick behind
      • FT: Newcastle 4-0 Palace

      The Eagles were bolstered by the return of four previously-injured first-team players, while Brazilian forward Matheus França made his first appearance in a matchday squad since signing from Flamengo in the summer.

      Coming off the back of three consecutive clean sheets before the international break, Palace went into the match with the second-best defensive record in the Premier League so far – but that was breached within five minutes as Newcastle struck with a touch of fortune.

      As would come to prove a familiar pattern of play, a Newcastle switch allowed Kieran Tripper to cushion the ball towards Jacob Murphy, and the forward’s attempted cross – as he stretched to reach the ball – looped high above Sam Johnstone and nestled inside the far post.

      Linesman Adrian Holmes raised his flag in response to the initial pass to Trippier, but Palace’s reprieve was temporary as VAR judged the full-back to be onside.

      The Eagles looked to hit back immediately and only a fine slide tackle from Fabian Schär prevented Will Hughes from converting Jean-Philippe Mateta’s pull-back seconds later, before the Frenchman – under pressure – headed wide the subsequent corner.

      It was as good a spell as Palace would enjoy in the first-half, as Newcastle’s in-form attackers continually carved out chances from wide positions, Murphy’s swerving 25-yard piledriver beaten away by Johnstone.

      Attacks down the right-hand side were proving profitable for the hosts, with Anthony Gordon volleying one Trippier cross against the crossbar from close range, and Callum Wilson pressured into heading another from Murphy over the woodwork.

      But as the clock ticked towards half-time, the game slipped beyond Palace’s grasp, Gordon sneaking in at the back post to volley home Murphy’s early cross and Sean Longstaff capitalising on a slip at the back to put the hosts three ahead.

      Palace improved after the interval, Odsonne Edouard twice getting into promising positions – but twice finding himself closed down at the critical moment by Jamaal Lascelles.

      And immediately after arguably the Eagles’ best move of the match which culminated in Doucouré having a low effort saved by Nick Pope, another early ball from Murphy released Wilson to bury a decisive fourth.

      There was one bright spark for Palace, as manager Roy Hodgson introduced bright young talents França – his debut – alongside Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and David Ozoh in the closing stages.

      And the Eagles finished with a flurry of opportunities: Marc Guéhi fired a loose ball over the bar; Edouard saw a dipping free-kick turned away by Pope; and Joel Ward flicked a header at the near-post wide of the mark.

      True otherwise to a challenging day at St James’ Park, it simply was not to be.

      Newcastle: Pope (GK), Trippier (Livramento, 69), Schär, Lascelles, Burn, Joelinton (Anderson, 80), Longstaff, Guimarães (Tonali, 69), Murphy, Wilson (Isak, 70), Gordon (Almirón, 70)

      Subs: Dúbravka (GK), Dummett, Targett, Hall

      Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Lerma (Ozoh, 87), Hughes (França, 61), Ayew, Mateta (Rak-Sakyi, 61), Edouard

      Subs: Matthews (GK), Clyne, Holding, Richards, Rïedewald, Ahamada

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Newcastle United 4, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+3'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      90'+1'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace).
      90'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matheus França.
      87'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jefferson Lerma
      Jefferson
      Lerma(8)
      off
      David Ozoh
      David
      Ozoh(52)
      on
      87'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matheus França with a cross following a corner.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tino Livramento.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fabian Schär.
      84'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nick Pope.
      84'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
      83'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      80'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Joelinton(7)
      off
      Elliot
      Anderson(32)
      on
      80'

      free kick won

      Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Matheus França (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Cheick Doucouré.
      75'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      75'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Isak.
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
      74'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Doucouré.
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matheus França with a cross following a corner.
      74'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tino Livramento.
      72'

      free kick won

      Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      off
      Matheus França
      Matheus França(11)
      on
      70'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Callum
      Wilson(9)
      off
      Alexander
      Isak(14)
      on
      70'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Anthony
      Gordon(10)
      off
      Miguel
      Almirón(24)
      on
      69'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Bruno Guimarães(39)
      off
      Sandro
      Tonali(8)
      on
      69'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Kieran
      Trippier(2)
      off
      Tino
      Livramento(21)
      on
      66'

      Newcastle United Goal

      Newcastle United
      Goal!
      Newcastle United
      Callum
      Wilson(9)
      Goal! Newcastle United 4, Crystal Palace 0. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jacob Murphy following a fast break.
      66'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
      61'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
      61'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      Jesurun
      Rak-Sakyi(49)
      on
      60'

      Yellow Card

      Mitchell(3)
      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      60'

      free kick won

      Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jamaal Lascelles.
      57'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
      56'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Will Hughes.
      54'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Cheick Doucouré following a corner.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fabian Schär.
      53'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes.
      53'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.
      49'

      free kick won

      Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      free kick won

      Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Newcastle United 3, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+5'

      Yellow Card

      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      45'+5'

      Yellow Card

      Trippier(2)
      Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card.
      45'+5'

      free kick won

      Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+2'

      Newcastle United Goal

      Newcastle United
      Goal!
      Newcastle United
      Sean
      Longstaff(36)
      Goal! Newcastle United 3, Crystal Palace 0. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
      44'

      Newcastle United Goal

      Newcastle United
      Goal!
      Newcastle United
      Anthony
      Gordon(10)
      Goal! Newcastle United 2, Crystal Palace 0. Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jacob Murphy with a cross.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fabian Schär.
      39'

      Yellow Card

      Longstaff(36)
      Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
      37'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      35'

      free kick won

      Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      free kick won

      Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross.
      30'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      post

      Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from very close range.
      29'

      Yellow Card

      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      28'

      free kick won

      Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      25'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      25'

      free kick won

      Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      23'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      19'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
      19'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jacob Murphy.
      14'

      free kick won

      Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Will Hughes.
      10'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      9'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace).
      8'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross following a corner.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jacob Murphy.
      6'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Goal Newcastle United 1-0 Crystal Palace (Jacob Murphy).
      4'

      Newcastle United Goal

      Newcastle United
      Goal!
      Newcastle United
      Jacob
      Murphy(23)
      Goal! Newcastle United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kieran Trippier.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
      1'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      1'

      free kick won

      Joelinton (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Newcastle United

