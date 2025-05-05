Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

      Palace Forest

      Palace
      Crystal Palace
      Forest
      Nottingham Forest
      Mon 05 May 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest
      Tickets
      Premium

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      34
      25
      7
      2
      80
      32
      +48
      82
      2
      ARSArsenal
      34
      18
      13
      3
      63
      29
      +34
      67
      3
      NEWNewcastle United
      34
      19
      5
      10
      65
      44
      +21
      62
      4
      MCIManchester City
      34
      18
      7
      9
      66
      43
      +23
      61
      5
      CHEChelsea
      34
      17
      9
      8
      59
      40
      +19
      60
      6
      FORNottingham Forest
      33
      18
      6
      9
      53
      39
      +14
      60
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      34
      16
      9
      9
      54
      49
      +5
      57
      8
      FULFulham
      34
      14
      9
      11
      50
      46
      +4
      51
      9
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      34
      13
      12
      9
      56
      55
      +1
      51
      10
      BOUBournemouth
      34
      13
      11
      10
      53
      41
      +12
      50
      11
      BREBrentford
      33
      13
      7
      13
      56
      50
      +6
      46
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      34
      11
      12
      11
      43
      47
      -4
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      34
      12
      5
      17
      51
      61
      -10
      41
      14
      MUNManchester United
      34
      10
      9
      15
      39
      47
      -8
      39
      15
      EVEEverton
      34
      8
      14
      12
      34
      41
      -7
      38
      16
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      34
      11
      4
      19
      62
      56
      +6
      37
      17
      WHUWest Ham United
      34
      9
      9
      16
      39
      58
      -19
      36
      18
      IPSIpswich Town
      34
      4
      9
      21
      33
      74
      -41
      21
      19
      LEILeicester City
      34
      4
      6
      24
      27
      76
      -49
      18
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      34
      2
      5
      27
      25
      80
      -55
      11

      Match Blog