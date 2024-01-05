Crystal Palace vs Everton

Palace Everton
Palace
Everton
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
2
2
0
0
6
0
+6
6
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
2
2
0
0
5
0
+5
6
3
LIVLiverpool
2
2
0
0
7
4
+3
6
4
CHEChelsea
2
1
1
0
5
1
+4
4
5
FORNottingham Forest
2
1
1
0
4
2
+2
4
6
MCIManchester City
2
1
0
1
4
2
+2
3
7
SUNSunderland
2
1
0
1
3
2
+1
3
8
EVEEverton
2
1
0
1
2
1
+1
3
9
BOUBournemouth
2
1
0
1
3
4
-1
3
10
BREBrentford
2
1
0
1
2
3
-1
3
11
BURBurnley
2
1
0
1
2
3
-1
3
12
LEELeeds United
2
1
0
1
1
5
-4
3
13
FULFulham
2
0
2
0
2
2
0
2
14
CRYCrystal Palace
2
0
2
0
1
1
0
2
15
NEWNewcastle United
2
0
1
1
2
3
-1
1
16
MUNManchester United
2
0
1
1
1
2
-1
1
17
AVLAston Villa
2
0
1
1
0
1
-1
1
18
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
2
0
1
1
1
3
-2
1
19
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
2
0
0
2
0
5
-5
0
20
WHUWest Ham United
2
0
0
2
1
8
-7
0
