Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

      Palace Man City

      Palace
      Crystal Palace
      Man City
      Manchester City
      Sat 13 Dec 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      ARSArsenal
      2
      2
      0
      0
      6
      0
      +6
      6
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      2
      2
      0
      0
      5
      0
      +5
      6
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      2
      2
      0
      0
      7
      4
      +3
      6
      4
      CHEChelsea
      2
      1
      1
      0
      5
      1
      +4
      4
      5
      FORNottingham Forest
      2
      1
      1
      0
      4
      2
      +2
      4
      6
      MCIManchester City
      2
      1
      0
      1
      4
      2
      +2
      3
      7
      SUNSunderland
      2
      1
      0
      1
      3
      2
      +1
      3
      8
      EVEEverton
      2
      1
      0
      1
      2
      1
      +1
      3
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      2
      1
      0
      1
      3
      4
      -1
      3
      10
      BREBrentford
      2
      1
      0
      1
      2
      3
      -1
      3
      11
      BURBurnley
      2
      1
      0
      1
      2
      3
      -1
      3
      12
      LEELeeds United
      2
      1
      0
      1
      1
      5
      -4
      3
      13
      FULFulham
      2
      0
      2
      0
      2
      2
      0
      2
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      2
      0
      2
      0
      1
      1
      0
      2
      15
      NEWNewcastle United
      2
      0
      1
      1
      2
      3
      -1
      1
      16
      MUNManchester United
      2
      0
      1
      1
      1
      2
      -1
      1
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      2
      0
      1
      1
      0
      1
      -1
      1
      18
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      2
      0
      1
      1
      1
      3
      -2
      1
      19
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      2
      0
      0
      2
      0
      5
      -5
      0
      20
      WHUWest Ham United
      2
      0
      0
      2
      1
      8
      -7
      0

      Match Blog

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      No data found

      No scores found

      There have been no matches played today

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      No data found

      No scores found

      There have been no matches played today
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      ARSArsenal
      2
      2
      0
      0
      6
      0
      +6
      6
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      2
      2
      0
      0
      5
      0
      +5
      6
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      2
      2
      0
      0
      7
      4
      +3
      6
      4
      CHEChelsea
      2
      1
      1
      0
      5
      1
      +4
      4
      5
      FORNottingham Forest
      2
      1
      1
      0
      4
      2
      +2
      4
      6
      MCIManchester City
      2
      1
      0
      1
      4
      2
      +2
      3
      7
      SUNSunderland
      2
      1
      0
      1
      3
      2
      +1
      3
      8
      EVEEverton
      2
      1
      0
      1
      2
      1
      +1
      3
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      2
      1
      0
      1
      3
      4
      -1
      3
      10
      BREBrentford
      2
      1
      0
      1
      2
      3
      -1
      3
      11
      BURBurnley
      2
      1
      0
      1
      2
      3
      -1
      3
      12
      LEELeeds United
      2
      1
      0
      1
      1
      5
      -4
      3
      13
      FULFulham
      2
      0
      2
      0
      2
      2
      0
      2
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      2
      0
      2
      0
      1
      1
      0
      2
      15
      NEWNewcastle United
      2
      0
      1
      1
      2
      3
      -1
      1
      16
      MUNManchester United
      2
      0
      1
      1
      1
      2
      -1
      1
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      2
      0
      1
      1
      0
      1
      -1
      1
      18
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      2
      0
      1
      1
      1
      3
      -2
      1
      19
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      2
      0
      0
      2
      0
      5
      -5
      0
      20
      WHUWest Ham United
      2
      0
      0
      2
      1
      8
      -7
      0

      Match Blog