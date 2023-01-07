Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Southampton

      Palace 1 Southampton 2

      Palace1
      Édouard14'
      Southampton2
      Ward-Prowse37'
      Armstrong68'
      Sat 07 Jan 12:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      FA CupSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Match Summary

      HOW IT HAPPENED:

      • Vieira makes two changes, as Hughes and Edouard replace Schlupp and Eze.
      • Edouard bursts through to open the scoring after 13 minutes.
      • Ayew hits the bar from close range moments later.
      • Ward-Prowse equalises for Southampton from a free-kick shortly before half-time.
      • HT: Palace 1-1 Southampton
      • Olise tests Bazunu early with low second-half drive.
      • Armstrong dispossesses Guaita to give Southampton the lead after 68 minutes.
      • Palace press for an equaliser as Zaha has penalty appeal denied.
      • FT: Palace 1-2 Southampton

      Palace started on the front foot and kept control of the ball in the early stages, with Will Hughes slotting into midfield and almost providing for Wilfried Zaha with an imaginative scoop over the Southampton back-line.

      The Eagles pressed and probed, and soon they had their reward. It was the returning Odsonne Edouard, taking advantage of a lapse in concentration from the visitors to race in behind and slot calmly past Gavin Bazunu for the opener.

      With the wind in their sales Palace pushed for another. Jordan Ayew was within centimetres of doubling the advantage, sliding desperately to make contact with Zaha’s low, drilled cross; he caught it with his studs and it cannoned off the underside of the crossbar and away.

      Southampton’s threat from set-pieces is well known, and it was a wicked James Ward-Prowse delivery that got them back on level terms: an inswinging ball from the left that bounced over Vicente Guaita and in.

      The visitors were perhaps a touch fortunate to be level at the break, but after the restart they were back under pressure. Palace drove forwards through Michael Olise and Zaha, but the Saints’ defence held firm.

      Vieira’s side had defending of their own to do, and Samuel Edozie was a thorn in the side of both full-backs as the game progressed.

      Then disaster struck. As Palace looked to play out from the back, Adam Armstrong charged down Guaita’s attempted clearance and was presented with an empty net; all he needed to do was roll the ball home.

      Suddenly, the onus was on the Eagles to push forwards, and Vieira reacted by switching to a back three and introducing Jeff Schlupp and Ebere Eze to the attack. Zaha was the main source of danger, rounding Caleta-Car on several occasions, and was unlucky not to be awarded a penalty after being forced to the ground.

      There was a wonderful spin that left Kyle Walker-Peters desperately lunging in, earning himself a yellow card, and a left-footed effort deflected narrowly over the crossbar.

      For all their attacking endeavour, Palace couldn’t find the way through late on, and the final whistle confirmed Southampton’s place in the fourth round draw.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Guéhi, Andersen, Ward (Schlupp, 74), Doucouré (Milivojevic, 64), Hughes (Eze, 74), Olise, Edouard (Mateta, 64), Zaha.

      Subs: Johnstone (GK), Tomkins, Richards, Riedewald, Gordon.

      Southampton: Bazunu (GK), Maitland-Niles, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Aribo (Diallo, 86), Ward-Prowse, A. Armstrong (Djenepo, 86), Adams (Mara, 61), Perraud, Salisu, Edozie (Walker-Peters, 78).

      Subs: Caballero (GK), Elyounoussi, Lavia, Morgan, Finnigan.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Southampton 2.
      90'+6'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      offside

      Offside, Southampton. Gavin Bazunu tries a through ball, but Sékou Mara is caught offside.
      90'+1'

      offside

      Offside, Southampton. Ainsley Maitland-Niles tries a through ball, but Sékou Mara is caught offside.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      offside

      Offside, Southampton. Ibrahima Diallo tries a through ball, but Moussa Djenepo is caught offside.
      89'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kyle Walker-Peters.
      88'

      Yellow Card

      Walker-Peters(2)
      Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      88'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      87'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      87'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Adam
      Armstrong(9)
      off
      Moussa
      Djenepo(19)
      on
      87'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Joe
      Aribo(7)
      off
      Ibrahima
      Diallo(27)
      on
      83'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lyanco.
      83'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      80'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Samuel
      Edozie(23)
      off
      Kyle
      Walker-Peters(2)
      on
      79'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      77'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Southampton).
      77'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Nathaniel Clyne tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      77'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      75'

      Yellow Card

      Ward-Prowse(8)
      James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      75'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joel Ward
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      on
      73'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      free kick won

      Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      Southampton Goal

      Southampton
      Goal!
      Southampton
      Adam
      Armstrong(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Southampton 2. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
      67'

      Yellow Card

      Caleta-Car(6)
      Duje Caleta-Car (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      67'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Samuel Edozie with a cross.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      66'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ainsley Maitland-Niles with a cross.
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      64'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      61'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Che
      Adams(10)
      off
      Sékou
      Mara(18)
      on
      61'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      60'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      Yellow Card

      Perraud(15)
      Romain Perraud (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      58'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      57'

      free kick won

      Adam Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      54'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      53'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      53'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Aribo.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mohammed Salisu.
      51'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      50'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Southampton 1.
      45'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise following a corner.
      45'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ainsley Maitland-Niles.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Aribo.
      44'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      42'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      38'

      offside

      Offside, Southampton. James Ward-Prowse tries a through ball, but Che Adams is caught offside.
      37'

      Southampton Goal

      Southampton
      Goal!
      Southampton
      James
      Ward-Prowse(8)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Southampton 1. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
      36'

      Yellow Card

      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      36'

      free kick won

      Joe Aribo (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      35'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      33'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
      32'

      free kick won

      Samuel Edozie (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      28'

      free kick won

      Joe Aribo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      27'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Romain Perraud (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      26'

      free kick won

      Samuel Edozie (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      23'

      post

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      21'

      free kick won

      James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      free kick won

      James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Ward.
      16'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Southampton 0. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      11'

      free kick won

      Samuel Edozie (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Duje Caleta-Car.
      10'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lyanco.
      7'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Crystal Palace

      Crystal Palace

