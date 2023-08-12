Report & Highlights: Young Eagles fire five past Saints in season opener
Crystal Palace U18 5 Southampton U18 0
Palace U185
Obou40'
Derry45'
Marsh79' 87' 90'
Southampton U180
Latest videosView all videos
- 06:51U18 Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 5-0 Southampton
- 06:05U18 Match Highlights: Palace 3-2 Southampton06:05U18 Match Highlights: Palace 3-2 SouthamptonAcademy
- 08:29U18 Match Highlights: Southampton 1-7 Palace08:29U18 Match Highlights: Southampton 1-7 PalaceAcademy
- 05:18U18s Highlights: Southampton 3-2 Crystal Palace05:18U18s Highlights: Southampton 3-2 Crystal PalaceAcademy
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CRYCrystal Palace U18
3
2
0
1
8
3
+5
6
2
CHEChelsea U18
2
2
0
0
7
2
+5
6
3
ASTAston Villa U18
3
2
0
1
7
5
+2
6
4
FULFulham U18
3
2
0
1
6
6
0
6
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
3
1
2
0
8
7
+1
5
6
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
3
1
1
1
8
6
+2
4
7
LEILeicester City U18
3
1
1
1
7
7
0
4
8
ARSArsenal U18
3
1
1
1
5
5
0
4
9
WESWest Ham United U18
2
1
0
1
3
2
+1
3
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
2
1
0
1
4
6
-2
3
11
REAReading U18
3
1
0
2
3
5
-2
3
12
SOUSouthampton U18
3
0
1
2
2
9
-7
1
13
NORNorwich City U18
3
0
0
3
3
8
-5
0
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 5, Southampton U18 0.
90'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Zach
Marsh(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 5, Southampton U18 0. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jesse Derry.
88'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Moses Sesay (Southampton U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Andrews.
87'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Zach
Marsh(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 4, Southampton U18 0. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Zack Henry.
86'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Jayden Moore.
86'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Caleb Redhead tries a through ball, but Zach Marsh is caught offside.
86'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Caleb Redhead (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hindolo Mustapha.
85'
free kick won
Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
free kick won
Zack Henry (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
83'
free kick won
Josh Pitts (Southampton U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
81'
Substitution
Jay
Robinson(7)off
Tyler
Edmondson(14)on
81'
free kick won
Jayden Moore (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
Substitution
Matteo
Dashi(8)off
Caleb
Redhead(16)on
79'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Zach
Marsh(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 3, Southampton U18 0. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
78'
secondyellow card
Second yellow card to Tommy Dobson-Ventura (Southampton U18) for a bad foul.
78'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace U18. Hindolo Mustapha draws a foul in the penalty area.
77'
free kick won
Tyler Whyte (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Josh Pitts (Southampton U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jay Robinson.
75'
Yellow Card
Dobson-Ventura(4)
Tommy Dobson-Ventura (Southampton U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
75'
miss
Attempt missed. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cormac Austin.
74'
offside
Offside, Southampton U18. Joe Andrews tries a through ball, but Will Merry is caught offside.
74'
free kick won
Joe Andrews (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
73'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Moses Sesay (Southampton U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Will Merry.
72'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
71'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Cormac Austin tries a through ball, but Jake Grante is caught offside.
71'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Zack Henry (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesse Derry with a cross.
70'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Tommy Dobson-Ventura.
69'
Yellow Card
Mustapha(10)
Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
69'
free kick won
Moses Sesay (Southampton U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
69'
Substitution
Nicholas
Oyekunle(9)off
Josh
Pitts(16)on
68'
free kick won
Joe Andrews (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Zack Henry (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
66'
free kick won
Nicholas Oyekunle (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
64'
corner
Corner, Southampton U18. Conceded by Cormac Austin.
64'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Zack Henry (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matteo Dashi.
63'
Substitution
Harrison
Miles(6)off
Moses
Sesay(15)on
63'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
62'
start delay
Delay in match (Southampton U18).
59'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Barnaby Williams (Southampton U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jay Robinson.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Zack Henry (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kai-Reece Adams-Collman.
57'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Nicholas Oyekunle (Southampton U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Will Merry with a cross.
55'
corner
Corner, Southampton U18. Conceded by Kai-Reece Adams-Collman.
55'
corner
Corner, Southampton U18. Conceded by Kai-Reece Adams-Collman.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jay Robinson (Southampton U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jayden Moore.
53'
corner
Corner, Southampton U18. Conceded by Jake Grante.
53'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Harrison Miles (Southampton U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
53'
free kick won
Jay Robinson (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Ben Sheaf.
45'
Substitution
David
Obou(11)off
Zack
Henry(15)on
45'
Substitution
Rio
Cardines(3)off
Kai-Reece
Adams-Collman(14)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 2, Southampton U18 0.
45'+3'
free kick won
Nicholas Oyekunle (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Matteo Dashi with a headed pass.
45'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Jesse
Derry(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Southampton U18 0. Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Zach Marsh following a fast break.
44'
corner
Corner, Southampton U18. Conceded by Mofe Jemide.
43'
free kick won
Harrison Miles (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Jayden Moore.
40'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
David
Obou(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Southampton U18 0. David Obou (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hindolo Mustapha.
40'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Barnaby Williams (Southampton U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
34'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
33'
Yellow Card
Miles(6)
Harrison Miles (Southampton U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
32'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury David Obou (Crystal Palace U18).
32'
free kick won
David Obou (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'
free kick won
Nicholas Oyekunle (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
29'
free kick won
Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
27'
free kick won
Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
free kick won
Will Merry (Southampton U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
24'
miss
Attempt missed. Mofe Jemide (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hindolo Mustapha with a headed pass following a corner.
23'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Josh Jeffries.
23'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matteo Dashi.
23'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
21'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Ben Sheaf.
20'
free kick won
Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
19'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matteo Dashi.
18'
free kick won
Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
16'
miss
Attempt missed. Mofe Jemide (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jesse Derry with a cross following a corner.
15'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Ben Sheaf.
15'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Jayden Moore.
15'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Cormac Austin (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
10'
free kick won
Harrison Miles (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
9'
start delay
Delay in match (Southampton U18).
8'
free kick won
Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
miss
Attempt missed. Reggie Evans (Southampton U18) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joe Andrews with a cross following a corner.
7'
corner
Corner, Southampton U18. Conceded by Rio Cardines.
7'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Nicholas Oyekunle (Southampton U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Merry.
6'
miss
Attempt missed. Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jesse Derry with a cross following a corner.
6'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Josh Jeffries.
6'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jesse Derry.
5'
free kick won
Harrison Miles (Southampton U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
4'
miss
Attempt missed. Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
3'
free kick won
Joe Andrews (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
11
David Obou
MF
40'
45'
9
Zach Marsh
S
79'
87'
90'
Substitutes
15
Zack Henry
45'
Starting lineup
1
Josh Jeffries
GK
2
Reggie Evans
DF
5
Ben Sheaf
DF
4
Tommy Dobson-Ventura
DF
75'
3
Jayden Moore
DF
7
Jay Robinson
MF
81'
6
Harrison Miles
MF
33'
63'
10
Joe Andrews
MF
11
Will Merry
MF
8
Barnaby Williams
S
9
Nicholas Oyekunle
S
69'
Substitutes
12
Sufianu Sillah Dibaga
13
Cale Richardson
14
Tyler Edmondson
81'
15
Moses Sesay
63'
16
Josh Pitts
69'
Team stats
Possession
44%
56%
Total shots
25
10
Shots on target
12
5
Corners
9
6
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
14
Offsides
0
0
FUL
2-0
REA
ARS
2-0
WES
BHA
4-3
WES
STO
1-6
LEE
AST
4-0
TOT
WOL
1-1
BLA
NOR
1-2
LEI
NEW
4-2
EVE
MID
0-4
MAN
LIV
4-2
NOT
SUN
1-1
DER
15
Zack Henry
45'
