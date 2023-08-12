Skip navigation
Crystal Palace U18 vs Southampton U18

Crystal Palace U18 5 Southampton U18 0

Palace U185
Obou40'
Derry45'
Marsh79' 87' 90'
Southampton U180
Sat 12 Aug 11:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueCrystal Palace Training Ground

Full-Time
U18 Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 5-0 Southampton

Academy

Palace TV

Academy

U18 Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 5-0 Southampton

06:51

U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CRYCrystal Palace U18
3
2
0
1
8
3
+5
6
2
CHEChelsea U18
2
2
0
0
7
2
+5
6
3
ASTAston Villa U18
3
2
0
1
7
5
+2
6
4
FULFulham U18
3
2
0
1
6
6
0
6
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
3
1
2
0
8
7
+1
5
6
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
3
1
1
1
8
6
+2
4
7
LEILeicester City U18
3
1
1
1
7
7
0
4
8
ARSArsenal U18
3
1
1
1
5
5
0
4
9
WESWest Ham United U18
2
1
0
1
3
2
+1
3
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
2
1
0
1
4
6
-2
3
11
REAReading U18
3
1
0
2
3
5
-2
3
12
SOUSouthampton U18
3
0
1
2
2
9
-7
1
13
NORNorwich City U18
3
0
0
3
3
8
-5
0

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 5, Southampton U18 0.
90'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Zach
Marsh(9)
Zach Marsh
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 5, Southampton U18 0. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jesse Derry.
88'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Moses Sesay (Southampton U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Andrews.
87'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Zach
Marsh(9)
Zach Marsh
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 4, Southampton U18 0. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Zack Henry.
86'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Jayden Moore.
86'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Caleb Redhead tries a through ball, but Zach Marsh is caught offside.
86'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Caleb Redhead (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hindolo Mustapha.
85'

free kick won

Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'

free kick won

Zack Henry (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
83'

free kick won

Josh Pitts (Southampton U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
81'

Substitution

Southampton U18
Jay
Robinson(7)
off
Tyler
Edmondson(14)
on
81'

free kick won

Jayden Moore (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Matteo
Dashi(8)
off
Caleb
Redhead(16)
on
79'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Zach
Marsh(9)
Zach Marsh
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 3, Southampton U18 0. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
78'

secondyellow card

Second yellow card to Tommy Dobson-Ventura (Southampton U18) for a bad foul.
78'

penalty won

Penalty Crystal Palace U18. Hindolo Mustapha draws a foul in the penalty area.
77'

free kick won

Tyler Whyte (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Josh Pitts (Southampton U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jay Robinson.
75'

Yellow Card

Dobson-Ventura(4)
Tommy Dobson-Ventura (Southampton U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
75'

miss

Attempt missed. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cormac Austin.
74'

offside

Offside, Southampton U18. Joe Andrews tries a through ball, but Will Merry is caught offside.
74'

free kick won

Joe Andrews (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
73'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Moses Sesay (Southampton U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Will Merry.
72'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
71'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Cormac Austin tries a through ball, but Jake Grante is caught offside.
71'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Zack Henry (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesse Derry with a cross.
70'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Tommy Dobson-Ventura.
69'

Yellow Card

Mustapha(10)
Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
69'

free kick won

Moses Sesay (Southampton U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
69'

Substitution

Southampton U18
Nicholas
Oyekunle(9)
off
Josh
Pitts(16)
on
68'

free kick won

Joe Andrews (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Zack Henry (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
66'

free kick won

Nicholas Oyekunle (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
64'

corner

Corner, Southampton U18. Conceded by Cormac Austin.
64'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Zack Henry (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matteo Dashi.
63'

Substitution

Southampton U18
Harrison
Miles(6)
off
Moses
Sesay(15)
on
63'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
62'

start delay

Delay in match (Southampton U18).
59'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Barnaby Williams (Southampton U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jay Robinson.
58'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Zack Henry (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kai-Reece Adams-Collman.
57'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Nicholas Oyekunle (Southampton U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Will Merry with a cross.
55'

corner

Corner, Southampton U18. Conceded by Kai-Reece Adams-Collman.
55'

corner

Corner, Southampton U18. Conceded by Kai-Reece Adams-Collman.
54'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jay Robinson (Southampton U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jayden Moore.
53'

corner

Corner, Southampton U18. Conceded by Jake Grante.
53'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Harrison Miles (Southampton U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
53'

free kick won

Jay Robinson (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Ben Sheaf.
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
David
Obou(11)
off
Zack
Henry(15)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Rio Cardines
Rio
Cardines(3)
off
Kai-Reece
Adams-Collman(14)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 2, Southampton U18 0.
45'+3'

free kick won

Nicholas Oyekunle (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+3'

miss

Attempt missed. Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Matteo Dashi with a headed pass.
45'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Jesse
Derry(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Southampton U18 0. Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Zach Marsh following a fast break.
44'

corner

Corner, Southampton U18. Conceded by Mofe Jemide.
43'

free kick won

Harrison Miles (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Jayden Moore.
40'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
David
Obou(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Southampton U18 0. David Obou (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hindolo Mustapha.
40'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Barnaby Williams (Southampton U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
34'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
33'

Yellow Card

Miles(6)
Harrison Miles (Southampton U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
32'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury David Obou (Crystal Palace U18).
32'

free kick won

David Obou (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'

free kick won

Nicholas Oyekunle (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
29'

free kick won

Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
27'

free kick won

Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'

free kick won

Will Merry (Southampton U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
24'

miss

Attempt missed. Mofe Jemide (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hindolo Mustapha with a headed pass following a corner.
23'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Josh Jeffries.
23'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matteo Dashi.
23'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
21'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Ben Sheaf.
20'

free kick won

Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
19'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matteo Dashi.
18'

free kick won

Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
16'

miss

Attempt missed. Mofe Jemide (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jesse Derry with a cross following a corner.
15'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Ben Sheaf.
15'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Jayden Moore.
15'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Cormac Austin (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
10'

free kick won

Harrison Miles (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
9'

start delay

Delay in match (Southampton U18).
8'

free kick won

Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'

miss

Attempt missed. Reggie Evans (Southampton U18) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joe Andrews with a cross following a corner.
7'

corner

Corner, Southampton U18. Conceded by Rio Cardines.
7'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Nicholas Oyekunle (Southampton U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Merry.
6'

miss

Attempt missed. Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jesse Derry with a cross following a corner.
6'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Josh Jeffries.
6'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jesse Derry.
5'

free kick won

Harrison Miles (Southampton U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
4'

miss

Attempt missed. Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
3'

free kick won

Joe Andrews (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
William Eastwood
GK
5
Jake Grante
DF
2
Tyler Whyte
DF
6
Mofe Jemide
DF
3
Rio Cardines
DF
substitution icon45'
8
Matteo Dashi
MF
substitution icon80'
4
Cormac Austin
MF
10
Hindolo Mustapha
MF
69'
11
David Obou
MF
40'
substitution icon45'
7
Jesse Derry
MF
45'
9
Zach Marsh
S
79'
87'
90'

Substitutes

12
George King
13
Marcus Hill
14
Kai-Reece Adams-Collman
substitution icon45'
15
Zack Henry
substitution icon45'
16
Caleb Redhead
substitution icon80'

Starting lineup

1
Josh Jeffries
GK
2
Reggie Evans
DF
5
Ben Sheaf
DF
4
Tommy Dobson-Ventura
DF
75'
3
Jayden Moore
DF
7
Jay Robinson
MF
substitution icon81'
6
Harrison Miles
MF
33'
substitution icon63'
10
Joe Andrews
MF
11
Will Merry
MF
8
Barnaby Williams
S
9
Nicholas Oyekunle
S
substitution icon69'

Substitutes

12
Sufianu Sillah Dibaga
13
Cale Richardson
14
Tyler Edmondson
substitution icon81'
15
Moses Sesay
substitution icon63'
16
Josh Pitts
substitution icon69'
Crystal Palace U18

Team stats

Southampton U18
Possession
44%
56%
Total shots
25
10
Shots on target
12
5
Corners
9
6
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
14
Offsides
0
0
FUL
2-0
REA
ARS
2-0
WES
BHA
4-3
WES
STO
1-6
LEE
AST
4-0
TOT
WOL
1-1
BLA
NOR
1-2
LEI
NEW
4-2
EVE
MID
0-4
MAN
LIV
4-2
NOT
SUN
1-1
DER

