      Crystal Palace U18 vs West Bromwich Albion U18

      Crystal Palace U18 2 West Bromwich Albion U18 1

      Palace U182
      Williams2'
      Mustapha31'
      West Bromwich Albion U181
      Onyemachi59'
      Sat 11 Nov 11:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      U18 Premier LeagueCrystal Palace Training Ground

      Full-Time
      U18 Match Highlights Crystal Palace 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

      Academy

      Palace TV

      Academy

      U18 Match Highlights Crystal Palace 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

      05:14

      U18 Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      WESWest Ham United U18
      16
      11
      1
      4
      47
      28
      +19
      34
      2
      CHEChelsea U18
      13
      10
      1
      2
      45
      22
      +23
      31
      3
      TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
      16
      10
      1
      5
      50
      40
      +10
      31
      4
      ARSArsenal U18
      14
      7
      4
      3
      35
      24
      +11
      25
      5
      FULFulham U18
      15
      8
      0
      7
      40
      35
      +5
      24
      6
      CRYCrystal Palace U18
      14
      6
      4
      4
      39
      31
      +8
      22
      7
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
      14
      5
      4
      5
      31
      35
      -4
      19
      8
      WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
      14
      6
      1
      7
      27
      37
      -10
      19
      9
      LEILeicester City U18
      16
      4
      6
      6
      30
      39
      -9
      18
      10
      ASTAston Villa U18
      15
      5
      1
      9
      38
      39
      -1
      16
      11
      SOUSouthampton U18
      15
      3
      3
      9
      25
      42
      -17
      12
      12
      NORNorwich City U18
      13
      3
      0
      10
      27
      44
      -17
      9
      13
      REAReading U18
      13
      2
      2
      9
      13
      31
      -18
      8

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 2, West Bromwich Albion U18 1.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Marsh(9)
      Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Max Jenner (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      free kick won

      Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      90'

      Substitution

      West Bromwich Albion U18
      Jenson
      Sumnall(6)
      off
      Alfie
      Maughan(16)
      on
      90'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U18
      Matteo Dashi
      Matteo
      Dashi(7)
      off
      Caleb Redhead
      Caleb
      Redhead(15)
      on
      89'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Jenson Sumnall (West Bromwich Albion U18).
      89'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Samuel Lusale tries a through ball, but Zach Marsh is caught offside.
      87'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dan Chimeziri (West Bromwich Albion U18) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Archie Kirton following a set piece situation.
      86'

      Yellow Card

      Cardines(3)
      Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      86'

      free kick won

      Oliver Bostock (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      84'

      free kick won

      Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      81'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      81'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Jenson Sumnall (West Bromwich Albion U18).
      79'

      free kick won

      George King (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      78'

      free kick won

      Keilan Quinn (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      Substitution

      West Bromwich Albion U18
      Kevin
      Mfuamba(4)
      off
      Max
      Jenner(15)
      on
      75'

      free kick won

      Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      72'

      free kick won

      Ben Cisse (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      72'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cormac Austin with a cross.
      71'

      free kick won

      Samuel Lusale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      70'

      Substitution

      West Bromwich Albion U18
      Divine
      Onyemachi(11)
      off
      Oliver
      Bostock(14)
      on
      68'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sebastian Williams (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rio Cardines with a cross.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Jake Grante.
      63'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U18
      Mofe Jemide
      Mofe
      Jemide(6)
      off
      Samuel Lusale
      Samuel
      Lusale(14)
      on
      62'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Sebastian Williams tries a through ball, but Matteo Dashi is caught offside.
      61'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace U18. William Eastwood tries a through ball, but Zach Marsh is caught offside.
      59'

      West Bromwich Albion U18 Goal

      West Bromwich Albion U18
      Goal!
      West Bromwich Albion U18
      Divine
      Onyemachi(11)
      Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, West Bromwich Albion U18 1. Divine Onyemachi (West Bromwich Albion U18) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dan Chimeziri following a corner.
      59'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dan Chimeziri (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Mofe Jemide.
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Dan Chimeziri (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Cheik Kone.
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Divine Onyemachi (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Archie Kirton.
      58'

      free kick won

      Kevin Mfuamba (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      free kick won

      Jenson Sumnall (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Sebastian Williams tries a through ball, but Zach Marsh is caught offside.
      55'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Matteo Dashi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      55'

      Yellow Card

      Mfuamba(4)
      Kevin Mfuamba (West Bromwich Albion U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      55'

      free kick won

      Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      54'

      free kick won

      George King (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Sebastian Williams (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hindolo Mustapha.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Jake Grante.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by William Eastwood.
      50'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cheik Kone (West Bromwich Albion U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Keilan Quinn.
      50'

      free kick won

      Archie Kirton (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      49'

      free kick won

      Matteo Dashi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      48'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Divine Onyemachi (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      48'

      free kick won

      Divine Onyemachi (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      47'

      free kick won

      Jenson Sumnall (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Kevin Mfuamba.
      45'

      Substitution

      West Bromwich Albion U18
      Adriel
      Walker(9)
      off
      Cheik
      Kone(12)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 2, West Bromwich Albion U18 0.
      45'+6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sebastian Williams (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
      45'+6'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hindolo Mustapha.
      45'+4'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      45'+1'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Mofe Jemide (Crystal Palace U18).
      45'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Keilan Quinn (West Bromwich Albion U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      43'

      Yellow Card

      Grante(2)
      Jake Grante (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      43'

      free kick won

      Cole Deeming (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      39'

      Yellow Card

      King(5)
      George King (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      39'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Adriel Walker (West Bromwich Albion U18).
      38'

      free kick won

      Adriel Walker (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      36'

      free kick won

      Kai-Reece Adams-Collman (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by William Eastwood.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hindolo Mustapha.
      31'

      Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U18
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U18
      Hindolo
      Mustapha(10)
      Hindolo Mustapha
      Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, West Bromwich Albion U18 0. Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
      30'

      free kick won

      Cole Deeming (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Sebastian Williams tries a through ball, but Zach Marsh is caught offside.
      26'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Matteo Dashi tries a through ball, but Sebastian Williams is caught offside.
      25'

      free kick won

      Rhys Morrish (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      23'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Jake Grante tries a through ball, but Zach Marsh is caught offside.
      22'

      post

      Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) hits the bar with a left footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Matteo Dashi with a cross.
      21'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Dan Chimeziri (West Bromwich Albion U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin Mfuamba.
      18'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Adriel Walker (West Bromwich Albion U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Archie Kirton.
      17'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by George King.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Adriel Walker (West Bromwich Albion U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Divine Onyemachi.
      14'

      free kick won

      Matteo Dashi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      13'

      free kick won

      Jake Grante (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by William Eastwood.
      11'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Adriel Walker (West Bromwich Albion U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Corey Sears with a through ball.
      6'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      5'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18).
      4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hindolo Mustapha.
      2'

      Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U18
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U18
      Sebastian
      Williams(11)
      Sebastian Williams
      Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, West Bromwich Albion U18 0. Sebastian Williams (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hindolo Mustapha.
      1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Divine Onyemachi (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Corey Sears with a headed pass.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      William Eastwood
      GK
      3
      Rio Cardines
      DF
      86'
      2
      Jake Grante
      DF
      43'
      6
      Mofe Jemide
      DF
      substitution icon63'
      5
      George King
      DF
      39'
      7
      Matteo Dashi
      MF
      substitution icon90'
      8
      Kai-Reece Adams-Collman
      MF
      10
      Hindolo Mustapha
      MF
      31'
      4
      Cormac Austin
      MF
      11
      Sebastian Williams
      S
      2'
      9
      Zach Marsh
      S
      90'+2'

      Substitutes

      12
      Leon Elliott
      13
      Marcus Hill
      14
      Samuel Lusale
      substitution icon63'
      15
      Caleb Redhead
      substitution icon90'
      16
      Freddie Cowin

      Starting lineup

      1
      Ben Cisse
      GK
      5
      Rhys Morrish
      DF
      3
      Corey Sears
      DF
      2
      Archie Kirton
      DF
      6
      Jenson Sumnall
      DF
      substitution icon90'
      4
      Kevin Mfuamba
      MF
      55'
      substitution icon76'
      7
      Dan Chimeziri
      MF
      10
      Keilan Quinn
      MF
      11
      Divine Onyemachi
      MF
      59'
      substitution icon70'
      8
      Cole Deeming
      MF
      9
      Adriel Walker
      S
      substitution icon45'

      Substitutes

      12
      Cheik Kone
      substitution icon45'
      13
      Louis Brady
      14
      Oliver Bostock
      substitution icon70'
      15
      Max Jenner
      substitution icon76'
      16
      Alfie Maughan
      substitution icon90'
      Crystal Palace U18

      Team stats

      West Bromwich Albion U18
      Possession
      53%
      47%
      Total shots
      13
      13
      Shots on target
      7
      6
      Corners
      1
      7
      Passes completed
      303
      253
      Free kicks
      12
      13
      Offsides
      7
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5866
      George King
      George King
      Duels won
      9
      Hindolo Mustapha
      Hindolo Mustapha
      Crosses
      5
      Cormac Austin
      Cormac Austin
      Touches
      74
      George King
      George King
      Tackles
      4
      Hindolo Mustapha
      Hindolo Mustapha
