Report & Highlights: Young Eagles brush Baggies aside
Crystal Palace U18 2 West Bromwich Albion U18 1
Palace U182
Williams2'
Mustapha31'
West Bromwich Albion U181
Onyemachi59'
- 05:14U18 Match Highlights Crystal Palace 2-1 West Bromwich Albion
- 05:32U18 Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-1 West Bromwich Albion
- 05:53U18 Highlights | Crystal Palace 3-2 West Brom05:53U18 Highlights | Crystal Palace 3-2 West BromAcademy
- 04:52U18 Match Highlights: West Bromwich Albion 0-3 Crystal Palace
- 03:48U18 Highlights: West Bromwich Albion 0-3 Crystal Palace03:48U18 Highlights: West Bromwich Albion 0-3 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 05:20West Brom 1-7 Crystal Palace | U18 PL Highlights05:20West Brom 1-7 Crystal Palace | U18 PL HighlightsAcademy
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
WESWest Ham United U18
16
11
1
4
47
28
+19
34
2
CHEChelsea U18
13
10
1
2
45
22
+23
31
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
16
10
1
5
50
40
+10
31
4
ARSArsenal U18
14
7
4
3
35
24
+11
25
5
FULFulham U18
15
8
0
7
40
35
+5
24
6
CRYCrystal Palace U18
14
6
4
4
39
31
+8
22
7
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
14
5
4
5
31
35
-4
19
8
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
14
6
1
7
27
37
-10
19
9
LEILeicester City U18
16
4
6
6
30
39
-9
18
10
ASTAston Villa U18
15
5
1
9
38
39
-1
16
11
SOUSouthampton U18
15
3
3
9
25
42
-17
12
12
NORNorwich City U18
13
3
0
10
27
44
-17
9
13
REAReading U18
13
2
2
9
13
31
-18
8
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 2, West Bromwich Albion U18 1.
90'+5'
free kick won
Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
Yellow Card
Marsh(9)
Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+1'
free kick won
Max Jenner (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
free kick won
Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
90'
Substitution
Jenson
Sumnall(6)off
Alfie
Maughan(16)on
90'
Substitution
Matteo
Dashi(7)off
Caleb
Redhead(15)on
89'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Jenson Sumnall (West Bromwich Albion U18).
89'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Samuel Lusale tries a through ball, but Zach Marsh is caught offside.
87'
miss
Attempt missed. Dan Chimeziri (West Bromwich Albion U18) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Archie Kirton following a set piece situation.
86'
Yellow Card
Cardines(3)
Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
86'
free kick won
Oliver Bostock (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
84'
free kick won
Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
81'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Jenson Sumnall (West Bromwich Albion U18).
79'
free kick won
George King (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
78'
free kick won
Keilan Quinn (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
Substitution
Kevin
Mfuamba(4)off
Max
Jenner(15)on
75'
free kick won
Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
72'
free kick won
Ben Cisse (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
72'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cormac Austin with a cross.
71'
free kick won
Samuel Lusale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
70'
Substitution
Divine
Onyemachi(11)off
Oliver
Bostock(14)on
68'
miss
Attempt missed. Sebastian Williams (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rio Cardines with a cross.
65'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Jake Grante.
63'
Substitution
Mofe
Jemide(6)off
Samuel
Lusale(14)on
62'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Sebastian Williams tries a through ball, but Matteo Dashi is caught offside.
61'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. William Eastwood tries a through ball, but Zach Marsh is caught offside.
59'
West Bromwich Albion U18 Goal
Goal!
Divine
Onyemachi(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, West Bromwich Albion U18 1. Divine Onyemachi (West Bromwich Albion U18) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dan Chimeziri following a corner.
59'
miss
Attempt missed. Dan Chimeziri (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
58'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Mofe Jemide.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Dan Chimeziri (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Cheik Kone.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Divine Onyemachi (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Archie Kirton.
58'
free kick won
Kevin Mfuamba (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
free kick won
Jenson Sumnall (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Sebastian Williams tries a through ball, but Zach Marsh is caught offside.
55'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Matteo Dashi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
55'
Yellow Card
Mfuamba(4)
Kevin Mfuamba (West Bromwich Albion U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
55'
free kick won
Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
54'
free kick won
George King (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sebastian Williams (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hindolo Mustapha.
51'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Jake Grante.
50'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by William Eastwood.
50'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cheik Kone (West Bromwich Albion U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Keilan Quinn.
50'
free kick won
Archie Kirton (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
49'
free kick won
Matteo Dashi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
48'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Divine Onyemachi (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
48'
free kick won
Divine Onyemachi (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
47'
free kick won
Jenson Sumnall (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Kevin Mfuamba.
45'
Substitution
Adriel
Walker(9)off
Cheik
Kone(12)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 2, West Bromwich Albion U18 0.
45'+6'
miss
Attempt missed. Sebastian Williams (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
45'+6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hindolo Mustapha.
45'+4'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
45'+1'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Mofe Jemide (Crystal Palace U18).
45'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Keilan Quinn (West Bromwich Albion U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
43'
Yellow Card
Grante(2)
Jake Grante (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
43'
free kick won
Cole Deeming (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
39'
Yellow Card
King(5)
George King (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
39'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Adriel Walker (West Bromwich Albion U18).
38'
free kick won
Adriel Walker (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
36'
free kick won
Kai-Reece Adams-Collman (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by William Eastwood.
34'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hindolo Mustapha.
31'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Hindolo
Mustapha(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, West Bromwich Albion U18 0. Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
30'
free kick won
Cole Deeming (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Sebastian Williams tries a through ball, but Zach Marsh is caught offside.
26'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Matteo Dashi tries a through ball, but Sebastian Williams is caught offside.
25'
free kick won
Rhys Morrish (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Jake Grante tries a through ball, but Zach Marsh is caught offside.
22'
post
Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) hits the bar with a left footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Matteo Dashi with a cross.
21'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Dan Chimeziri (West Bromwich Albion U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin Mfuamba.
18'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Adriel Walker (West Bromwich Albion U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Archie Kirton.
17'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by George King.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Adriel Walker (West Bromwich Albion U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Divine Onyemachi.
14'
free kick won
Matteo Dashi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
13'
free kick won
Jake Grante (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by William Eastwood.
11'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Adriel Walker (West Bromwich Albion U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Corey Sears with a through ball.
6'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
5'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18).
4'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hindolo Mustapha.
2'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Sebastian
Williams(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, West Bromwich Albion U18 0. Sebastian Williams (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hindolo Mustapha.
1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Divine Onyemachi (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Corey Sears with a headed pass.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
9
Zach Marsh
S
90'+2'
Starting lineup
1
Ben Cisse
GK
5
Rhys Morrish
DF
3
Corey Sears
DF
2
Archie Kirton
DF
6
Jenson Sumnall
DF
90'
4
Kevin Mfuamba
MF
55'
76'
7
Dan Chimeziri
MF
10
Keilan Quinn
MF
11
Divine Onyemachi
MF
59'
70'
8
Cole Deeming
MF
9
Adriel Walker
S
45'
Substitutes
12
Cheik Kone
45'
13
Louis Brady
14
Oliver Bostock
70'
15
Max Jenner
76'
16
Alfie Maughan
90'
Team stats
Possession
53%
47%
Total shots
13
13
Shots on target
7
6
Corners
1
7
Passes completed
303
253
Free kicks
12
13
Offsides
7
0
Top performing palace players
NEW
3-0
SUN
BHA
4-2
FUL
BLA
0-3
MAN
STO
2-4
LIV
REA
1-5
WES
LEI
1-4
TOT
ARS
4-3
NOR
MAN
3-0
WOL
