Norwich City U18 0 Crystal Palace U18 0
Norwich City U18
Palace U18
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
WESWest Ham United U18
16
11
1
4
47
28
+19
34
2
CHEChelsea U18
13
10
1
2
45
22
+23
31
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
16
10
1
5
50
40
+10
31
4
ARSArsenal U18
14
7
4
3
35
24
+11
25
5
FULFulham U18
15
8
0
7
40
35
+5
24
6
CRYCrystal Palace U18
14
6
4
4
39
31
+8
22
7
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
14
5
4
5
31
35
-4
19
8
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
14
6
1
7
27
37
-10
19
9
LEILeicester City U18
16
4
6
6
30
39
-9
18
10
ASTAston Villa U18
15
5
1
9
38
39
-1
16
11
SOUSouthampton U18
15
3
3
9
25
42
-17
12
12
NORNorwich City U18
13
3
0
10
27
44
-17
9
13
REAReading U18
13
2
2
9
13
31
-18
8
