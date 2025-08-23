Watch our Under-21s get their underway TONIGHT (19:00) - LIVE on Palace TV+!
Crystal Palace U18 2 Chelsea U18 4
Palace U182
Casey14'
Walker-Smith20'
Chelsea U184
Barbour6'
Ezenwata67'
Eboue69'
Walker-Smith90'+1' (OG)
Match reports
Match reports
U18s Report & Highlights: Palace defeated in see-saw ma...
Crystal Palace U18s fell to an unfortunate late defeat on Saturday afternoon, losing 4-2 to London rivals Chelsea. The Eagles responded to an early Kobe Barbour goal with strikes from Benji Casey and Charlie Walker-Smith, but two second-half goals from Chizeram Ezenwata, Mathis Eboue and a Walker-Smith own goal gave Chelsea the three points.
Latest videosView all videos
- 109:06The Full 90: Crystal Palace U18s v Chelsea U18s | Palace TV+109:06The Full 90: Crystal Palace U18s v Chelsea U18s | Palace TV+Full Match Replays
- 02:55Williams and Derry talk through Chelsea comeback02:55Williams and Derry talk through Chelsea comebackInterviews
- 07:03U18 Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 4-2 Chelsea07:03U18 Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 4-2 ChelseaHighlights
- 07:43U18 Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea07:43U18 Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-1 ChelseaHighlights
- 06:44FA Youth Cup Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea06:44FA Youth Cup Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-2 ChelseaHighlights
- 04:24
- 05:30U18 Match Highlights: Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace05:30U18 Match Highlights: Chelsea 1-0 Crystal PalaceHighlights
- 105:15The Full 90: Chelsea U18 v Crystal Palace U18 | Palace TV+105:15The Full 90: Chelsea U18 v Crystal Palace U18 | Palace TV+Palace TV+
- 111:37The Full 90: U18 Chelsea v Crystal Palace U18 | PalaceTV+111:37The Full 90: U18 Chelsea v Crystal Palace U18 | PalaceTV+Full Match Replays
- 07:33U18 Match Highlights: Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace07:33U18 Match Highlights: Chelsea 2-1 Crystal PalaceHighlights
- 05:35
- 05:16U18s Highlights: Chelsea 2-2 Crystal Palace05:16U18s Highlights: Chelsea 2-2 Crystal PalaceHighlights
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
2
2
0
0
6
1
+5
6
2
ARSArsenal U18
2
2
0
0
5
3
+2
6
3
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
2
1
1
0
5
0
+5
4
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
2
1
1
0
4
2
+2
4
5
CRYCrystal Palace U18
2
1
0
1
10
4
+6
3
6
CHEChelsea U18
1
1
0
0
4
2
+2
3
7
ASTAston Villa U18
1
1
0
0
2
0
+2
3
8
LEILeicester City U18
2
1
0
1
4
3
+1
3
9
SOUSouthampton U18
2
1
0
1
4
3
+1
3
10
REAReading U18
2
0
1
1
3
5
-2
1
11
WESWest Ham United U18
2
0
1
1
1
3
-2
1
12
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
2
0
1
1
0
2
-2
1
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
2
0
1
1
1
9
-8
1
14
NORNorwich City U18
2
0
0
2
1
4
-3
0
15
IPSIpswich Town U18
2
0
0
2
0
9
-9
0
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 2, Chelsea U18 4.
90'+8'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Lewi Richards.
90'+8'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Stuart Oduro (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
90'+8'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
90'+8'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ajean-Ray Greaves.
90'+7'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Chizaram Ezenwata (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
90'+5'
free kick won
Euan Danaher (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+4'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Jacob Fasida.
90'+4'
Substitution
Ben
Casey(9)off
Oladotun
Sherif Lamidi(15)on
90'+4'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
90'+3'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Ben Casey (Crystal Palace U18).
90'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Angibeaud (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Casey.
90'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ben Casey (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ajean-Ray Greaves.
90'+1'
Crystal Palace U18 Own Goal
Goal!
Charlie
Walker-Smith(6)
Own Goal by Charlie Walker-Smith, Crystal Palace U18. Crystal Palace U18 2, Chelsea U18 4.
90'
added time
Fourth official has announced 8 minutes of added time.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jasper Judd with a cross following a set piece situation.
87'
free kick won
Stuart Oduro (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
86'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Stuart Oduro is caught offside.
85'
free kick won
Sol Gordon (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Lewi Richards (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Atherton.
82'
free kick won
Lewi Richards (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
post
Sol Gordon (Chelsea U18) hits the left post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Chizaram Ezenwata.
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Charlie Walker-Smith (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jacob Fasida with a cross following a corner.
80'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Dante Waite.
79'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
79'
Substitution
Kobe
Barbour(7)off
Chris
Atherton(16)on
79'
Substitution
Mathis
Eboue(10)off
Yahya
Idrissi(14)on
77'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Freddy Bernal (Chelsea U18).
77'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Sean Somade.
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Freddy Bernal (Chelsea U18).
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
73'
miss
Attempt missed. Ajean-Ray Greaves (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the left.
73'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Angibeaud (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Freddy Bernal (Chelsea U18). Assisted by Stuart Oduro.
73'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kobe Barbour (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Harry Whitworth (Crystal Palace U18). Assisted by Chizaram Ezenwata.
72'
Substitution
Khyan
Frazer-Williams(11)off
David
Montjen(16)on
72'
Substitution
Makai
Bernard-Ferguson(7)off
Ajean-Ray
Greaves(12)on
72'
free kick won
Lewi Richards (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'
Chelsea U18 Goal
Goal!
Mathis
Eboue(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Chelsea U18 3. Mathis Eboué (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sol Gordon.
68'
miss
Attempt missed. Makai Bernard-Ferguson (Crystal Palace U18) header from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jasper Judd with a cross following a corner.
68'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Lewi Richards.
67'
Chelsea U18 Goal
Goal!
Chizaram
Ezenwata(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Chelsea U18 2. Chizaram Ezenwata (Chelsea U18) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
65'
Substitution
Donte
Martin(10)off
Stuart
Oduro(14)on
61'
Yellow Card
Fasida(3)
Jacob Fasida (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
61'
free kick won
Kobe Barbour (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
60'
free kick won
Freddy Bernal (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'
free kick won
Chizaram Ezenwata (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
58'
Yellow Card
Whitworth(1)
Harry Whitworth (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
58'
free kick won
Makai Bernard-Ferguson (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
free kick won
Kobe Barbour (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
55'
free kick won
Chizaram Ezenwata (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
free kick won
Ben Casey (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
53'
free kick won
Dante Waite (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
48'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Ben Casey (Crystal Palace U18).
48'
Yellow Card
Subuloye(4)
Olutayo Subuloye (Chelsea U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
48'
free kick won
Ben Casey (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
Yellow Card
Danaher(4)
Euan Danaher (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
47'
free kick won
Isaac Silva (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
Substitution
Reggie
Watson(6)off
Isaac Silva(15)on
45'
Substitution
Calvin
Diakite(5)off
Harry
McGlinchey(12)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 2, Chelsea U18 1.
45'+4'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Jacob Fasida.
45'+4'
miss
Attempt missed. Mathis Eboué (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Reggie Watson.
45'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Euan Danaher (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
45'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Makai Bernard-Ferguson (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
45'
added time
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
44'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
42'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18).
42'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Freddy Bernal (Chelsea U18). Assisted by Euan Danaher with a through ball.
41'
free kick won
Dante Waite (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
40'
free kick won
Sol Gordon (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
free kick won
Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
free kick won
Dante Waite (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Freddy Bernal.
34'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ben Casey (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Freddy Bernal (Chelsea U18). Assisted by Donte Martin.
33'
free kick won
Chizaram Ezenwata (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'
Yellow Card
Eboue(10)
Mathis Eboué (Chelsea U18) is shown the yellow card.
32'
free kick won
Charlie Walker-Smith (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
28'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Euan Danaher (Crystal Palace U18).
27'
free kick won
Dante Waite (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
free kick won
Mathis Eboué (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
24'
miss
Attempt missed. Makai Bernard-Ferguson (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
23'
free kick won
Jasper Judd (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Charlie
Walker-Smith(6)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Chelsea U18 1. Charlie Walker-Smith (Crystal Palace U18) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jacob Fasida with a cross following a set piece situation.
20'
free kick won
Ben Casey (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
15'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Harry Whitworth.
15'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chizaram Ezenwata (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner by Harry Whitworth (Crystal Palace U18). Assisted by Kobe Barbour.
14'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Ben
Casey(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Chelsea U18 1. Ben Casey (Crystal Palace U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
13'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace U18. Ben Casey draws a foul in the penalty area.
12'
free kick won
Reggie Watson (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'
miss
Attempt missed. Mathis Eboué (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
10'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Donte Martin is caught offside.
6'
Chelsea U18 Goal
Goal!
Kobe
Barbour(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 0, Chelsea U18 1. Kobe Barbour (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sol Gordon.
5'
miss
Attempt missed. Mathis Eboué (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Chizaram Ezenwata following a fast break.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
6
Charlie Walker-Smith
DF
20'
90'+1'
9
Ben Casey
S
14'
90'+4'
Substitutes
15
Oladotun Sherif Lamidi
90'+4'
Starting lineup
1
Freddy Bernal
GK
2
Lewi Richards
DF
4
Olutayo Subuloye
DF
48'
3
Dante Waite
DF
5
Calvin Diakite
DF
45'
6
Reggie Watson
MF
45'
11
Sol Gordon
MF
7
Kobe Barbour
MF
6'
79'
10
Mathis Eboue
MF
32'
69'
79'
8
Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli
MF
9
Chizaram Ezenwata
S
67'
Substitutes
12
Harry McGlinchey
45'
13
Jake Murray
14
Yahya Idrissi
79'
15
Isaac Silva
45'
16
Chris Atherton
79'
Team stats
Possession
36%
64%
Total shots
19
11
Shots on target
7
5
Corners
4
4
Passes completed
175
379
Free kicks
10
17
Offsides
2
0
Top performing palace players
WOL
0-2
NEW
WES
0-0
BHA
STO
0-2
NOT
BLA
2-2
BUR
REA
1-3
LEI
NOR
0-2
TOT
MAN
5-0
MID
LEE
4-0
DER
FUL
4-0
IPS
ARS
3-2
SOU
WES
1-1
BIR
Match reports
Match reports
U18s Report & Highlights: Palace defeated in see-saw ma...
Crystal Palace U18s fell to an unfortunate late defeat on Saturday afternoon, losing 4-2 to London rivals Chelsea. The Eagles responded to an early Kobe Barbour goal with strikes from Benji Casey and Charlie Walker-Smith, but two second-half goals from Chizeram Ezenwata, Mathis Eboue and a Walker-Smith own goal gave Chelsea the three points.
- Watch our Under-21s get their underway TONIGHT (19:00) - LIVE on Palace TV+!
Latest videosView all videos
- 109:06The Full 90: Crystal Palace U18s v Chelsea U18s | Palace TV+109:06The Full 90: Crystal Palace U18s v Chelsea U18s | Palace TV+Full Match Replays
- 02:55Williams and Derry talk through Chelsea comeback02:55Williams and Derry talk through Chelsea comebackInterviews
- 07:03U18 Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 4-2 Chelsea07:03U18 Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 4-2 ChelseaHighlights
- 07:43U18 Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea07:43U18 Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-1 ChelseaHighlights
- 06:44FA Youth Cup Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea06:44FA Youth Cup Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-2 ChelseaHighlights
- 04:24
- 05:30U18 Match Highlights: Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace05:30U18 Match Highlights: Chelsea 1-0 Crystal PalaceHighlights
- 105:15The Full 90: Chelsea U18 v Crystal Palace U18 | Palace TV+105:15The Full 90: Chelsea U18 v Crystal Palace U18 | Palace TV+Palace TV+
- 111:37The Full 90: U18 Chelsea v Crystal Palace U18 | PalaceTV+111:37The Full 90: U18 Chelsea v Crystal Palace U18 | PalaceTV+Full Match Replays
- 07:33U18 Match Highlights: Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace07:33U18 Match Highlights: Chelsea 2-1 Crystal PalaceHighlights
- 05:35
- 05:16U18s Highlights: Chelsea 2-2 Crystal Palace05:16U18s Highlights: Chelsea 2-2 Crystal PalaceHighlights
Starting lineup
6
Charlie Walker-Smith
DF
20'
90'+1'
9
Ben Casey
S
14'
90'+4'
Substitutes
15
Oladotun Sherif Lamidi
90'+4'
Starting lineup
1
Freddy Bernal
GK
2
Lewi Richards
DF
4
Olutayo Subuloye
DF
48'
3
Dante Waite
DF
5
Calvin Diakite
DF
45'
6
Reggie Watson
MF
45'
11
Sol Gordon
MF
7
Kobe Barbour
MF
6'
79'
10
Mathis Eboue
MF
32'
69'
79'
8
Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli
MF
9
Chizaram Ezenwata
S
67'
Substitutes
12
Harry McGlinchey
45'
13
Jake Murray
14
Yahya Idrissi
79'
15
Isaac Silva
45'
16
Chris Atherton
79'
Team stats
Possession
36%
64%
Total shots
19
11
Shots on target
7
5
Corners
4
4
Passes completed
175
379
Free kicks
10
17
Offsides
2
0
Top performing palace players
WOL
0-2
NEW
WES
0-0
BHA
STO
0-2
NOT
BLA
2-2
BUR
REA
1-3
LEI
NOR
0-2
TOT
MAN
5-0
MID
LEE
4-0
DER
FUL
4-0
IPS
ARS
3-2
SOU
WES
1-1
BIR
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
2
2
0
0
6
1
+5
6
2
ARSArsenal U18
2
2
0
0
5
3
+2
6
3
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
2
1
1
0
5
0
+5
4
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
2
1
1
0
4
2
+2
4
5
CRYCrystal Palace U18
2
1
0
1
10
4
+6
3
6
CHEChelsea U18
1
1
0
0
4
2
+2
3
7
ASTAston Villa U18
1
1
0
0
2
0
+2
3
8
LEILeicester City U18
2
1
0
1
4
3
+1
3
9
SOUSouthampton U18
2
1
0
1
4
3
+1
3
10
REAReading U18
2
0
1
1
3
5
-2
1
11
WESWest Ham United U18
2
0
1
1
1
3
-2
1
12
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
2
0
1
1
0
2
-2
1
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
2
0
1
1
1
9
-8
1
14
NORNorwich City U18
2
0
0
2
1
4
-3
0
15
IPSIpswich Town U18
2
0
0
2
0
9
-9
0
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 2, Chelsea U18 4.
90'+8'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Lewi Richards.
90'+8'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Stuart Oduro (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
90'+8'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
90'+8'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ajean-Ray Greaves.
90'+7'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Chizaram Ezenwata (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
90'+5'
free kick won
Euan Danaher (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+4'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Jacob Fasida.
90'+4'
Substitution
Ben
Casey(9)off
Oladotun
Sherif Lamidi(15)on
90'+4'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
90'+3'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Ben Casey (Crystal Palace U18).
90'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Angibeaud (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Casey.
90'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ben Casey (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ajean-Ray Greaves.
90'+1'
Crystal Palace U18 Own Goal
Goal!
Charlie
Walker-Smith(6)
Own Goal by Charlie Walker-Smith, Crystal Palace U18. Crystal Palace U18 2, Chelsea U18 4.
90'
added time
Fourth official has announced 8 minutes of added time.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jasper Judd with a cross following a set piece situation.
87'
free kick won
Stuart Oduro (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
86'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Stuart Oduro is caught offside.
85'
free kick won
Sol Gordon (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Lewi Richards (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Atherton.
82'
free kick won
Lewi Richards (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
post
Sol Gordon (Chelsea U18) hits the left post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Chizaram Ezenwata.
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Charlie Walker-Smith (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jacob Fasida with a cross following a corner.
80'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Dante Waite.
79'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
79'
Substitution
Kobe
Barbour(7)off
Chris
Atherton(16)on
79'
Substitution
Mathis
Eboue(10)off
Yahya
Idrissi(14)on
77'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Freddy Bernal (Chelsea U18).
77'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Sean Somade.
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Freddy Bernal (Chelsea U18).
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
73'
miss
Attempt missed. Ajean-Ray Greaves (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the left.
73'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Angibeaud (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Freddy Bernal (Chelsea U18). Assisted by Stuart Oduro.
73'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kobe Barbour (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Harry Whitworth (Crystal Palace U18). Assisted by Chizaram Ezenwata.
72'
Substitution
Khyan
Frazer-Williams(11)off
David
Montjen(16)on
72'
Substitution
Makai
Bernard-Ferguson(7)off
Ajean-Ray
Greaves(12)on
72'
free kick won
Lewi Richards (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'
Chelsea U18 Goal
Goal!
Mathis
Eboue(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Chelsea U18 3. Mathis Eboué (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sol Gordon.
68'
miss
Attempt missed. Makai Bernard-Ferguson (Crystal Palace U18) header from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jasper Judd with a cross following a corner.
68'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Lewi Richards.
67'
Chelsea U18 Goal
Goal!
Chizaram
Ezenwata(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Chelsea U18 2. Chizaram Ezenwata (Chelsea U18) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
65'
Substitution
Donte
Martin(10)off
Stuart
Oduro(14)on
61'
Yellow Card
Fasida(3)
Jacob Fasida (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
61'
free kick won
Kobe Barbour (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
60'
free kick won
Freddy Bernal (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'
free kick won
Chizaram Ezenwata (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
58'
Yellow Card
Whitworth(1)
Harry Whitworth (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
58'
free kick won
Makai Bernard-Ferguson (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
free kick won
Kobe Barbour (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
55'
free kick won
Chizaram Ezenwata (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
free kick won
Ben Casey (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
53'
free kick won
Dante Waite (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
48'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Ben Casey (Crystal Palace U18).
48'
Yellow Card
Subuloye(4)
Olutayo Subuloye (Chelsea U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
48'
free kick won
Ben Casey (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
Yellow Card
Danaher(4)
Euan Danaher (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
47'
free kick won
Isaac Silva (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
Substitution
Reggie
Watson(6)off
Isaac Silva(15)on
45'
Substitution
Calvin
Diakite(5)off
Harry
McGlinchey(12)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 2, Chelsea U18 1.
45'+4'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Jacob Fasida.
45'+4'
miss
Attempt missed. Mathis Eboué (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Reggie Watson.
45'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Euan Danaher (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
45'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Makai Bernard-Ferguson (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
45'
added time
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
44'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
42'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18).
42'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Freddy Bernal (Chelsea U18). Assisted by Euan Danaher with a through ball.
41'
free kick won
Dante Waite (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
40'
free kick won
Sol Gordon (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
free kick won
Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
free kick won
Dante Waite (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Freddy Bernal.
34'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ben Casey (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Freddy Bernal (Chelsea U18). Assisted by Donte Martin.
33'
free kick won
Chizaram Ezenwata (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'
Yellow Card
Eboue(10)
Mathis Eboué (Chelsea U18) is shown the yellow card.
32'
free kick won
Charlie Walker-Smith (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
28'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Euan Danaher (Crystal Palace U18).
27'
free kick won
Dante Waite (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
free kick won
Mathis Eboué (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
24'
miss
Attempt missed. Makai Bernard-Ferguson (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
23'
free kick won
Jasper Judd (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Charlie
Walker-Smith(6)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Chelsea U18 1. Charlie Walker-Smith (Crystal Palace U18) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jacob Fasida with a cross following a set piece situation.
20'
free kick won
Ben Casey (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
15'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Harry Whitworth.
15'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chizaram Ezenwata (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner by Harry Whitworth (Crystal Palace U18). Assisted by Kobe Barbour.
14'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Ben
Casey(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Chelsea U18 1. Ben Casey (Crystal Palace U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
13'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace U18. Ben Casey draws a foul in the penalty area.
12'
free kick won
Reggie Watson (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'
miss
Attempt missed. Mathis Eboué (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
10'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Donte Martin is caught offside.
6'
Chelsea U18 Goal
Goal!
Kobe
Barbour(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 0, Chelsea U18 1. Kobe Barbour (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sol Gordon.
5'
miss
Attempt missed. Mathis Eboué (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Chizaram Ezenwata following a fast break.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.