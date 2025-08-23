Match reports

Crystal Palace U18s fell to an unfortunate late defeat on Saturday afternoon, losing 4-2 to London rivals Chelsea. The Eagles responded to an early Kobe Barbour goal with strikes from Benji Casey and Charlie Walker-Smith, but two second-half goals from Chizeram Ezenwata, Mathis Eboue and a Walker-Smith own goal gave Chelsea the three points.