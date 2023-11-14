Skip navigation
Stevenage vs Crystal Palace U21

Stevenage Crystal Palace U21

Stevenage
Stevenage
Palace U21
Crystal Palace U21
Tue 14 Nov 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

EFL TrophyLamex Stadium

Stevenage vs Crystal Palace U21

EFL Trophy

Stevenage
Crystal Palace U21
Stevenage

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace U21
Games played
0
0
Total wins
0
0
Draws
0
Stevenage

Form

Crystal Palace U21
POR
POR
3 - 0
(A)
L
L
(A)
1 - 0
PLY
PLY
ARS
ARS
3 - 2
(H)
W
L
(A)
2 - 0
B ROV
B ROV
TOT
TOT
1 - 0
(H)
W
W
(A)
0 - 2
SWI
SWI
WYC
WYC
3 - 0
(H)
W
L
(A)
3 - 0
POR
POR
PET
PET
1 - 2
(A)
W
W
(A)
0 - 2
AFC
AFC
Stevenage

Season so far

Crystal Palace U21
3
Position
2
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
AFCAFC Wimbledon
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
CRYCrystal Palace U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
STEStevenage
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
WYCWycombe Wanderers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0