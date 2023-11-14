Report: Stevenage send Palace out of EFL Trophy

Four days on from the defeat to Ipswich Town, Crystal Palace Under-21s travelled to Hertfordshire to face the first-team of Stevenage in their final game of this season’s EFL Trophy.

Head coach Darren Powell made six changes to the side, with a number of players away on international duty.

The hosts were on top early on and managed to find a breakthrough early on through a set piece. A ball floated in from Jake Forster-Caskey wasn’t cleared and unfortunately bounced off of Palace centre-back Joe Sheridan into the back of the net.

For the second successive EFL Trophy game in a row, the Eagles were behind early on and had it all to do. Stevenage nearly added a second five minutes after going a goal infront, though Harrison Neal headed onto the crossbar.

Despite rattling the woodwork, Stevenage did manage to double their lead 15 minutes in with a free-kick from Jake Forster-Caskey. The midfielder lined up an effort from 20-yards out and Jackson Izquierdo managed to get two hands to it, but couldn’t quite keep it out as it went in off the inside of the post.

While Forster-Caskey fired home from 20-yards, Malcolm Ebiowei managed to find the back of the net for Palace from almost double that a couple of minutes later. A misplaced pass from Stevenage ‘keeper Taye Ashby-Hammond fell right into the path of Ebiowei and the winger looped home a first-time strike into an empty net from near on 40 yards.