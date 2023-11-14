Report: Stevenage send Palace out of EFL Trophy

Summary
Six changes to the side which faced Wimbledon
Stevenage take the lead early on via an own goal
Neal hits the bar 11 minutes in
Jake Forster-Caskey doubles the lead from a free-kick
Palace pull one back through Ebiowei in the 17th minute
Ola-Adebomi levels for Palace in the 20th minute with his 10th of the season
Stevenage reclaim the lead through Harvey White just two minutes later
Ebiowei hits the post just before half-time
HT: Stevenage 3-2 Palace
Pressley restores Stevenage’s two-goal cushion shortly after the restart
Ola-Adebomi is denied a second by the Stevenage ‘keeper
Pressley secures a brace late on
FT: Stevenage 5-2 Palace