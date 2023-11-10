This season’s EFL Trophy has been tricky for Palace, slipping to defeats against Wycombe Wanderers and AFC Wimbledon, however they will aim to restore some pride with a strong result against League One Stevenage.
Darren Powell’s side have been in remarkable form recently, recording three wins out of four since returning from the October international break, including a spectacular 7-1 win away at Leeds United.
Ticket and stream details
Palace fans can purchase tickets for ‘AWAY STAND E,’ with prices starting from £10. Under-12s go free with an adult. Click HERE to buy your tickets now!
Prices are outlined below:
Adult - £12
Concessions - £10
U18s - £10
U12s - FREE
Carers - FREE
If you can't make it to the clash against Stevenage, the game will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+. Click HERE for more information on Palace TV+.
Match Details
Stevenage v Crystal Palace Under-21s
Tuesday, 14th November
Lamex Stadium (SG2 8RH)
19:00 GMT
LIVE on Palace TV+
