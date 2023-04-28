Skip navigation
Crystal Palace U21 vs Blackburn Rovers U21

Crystal Palace U21 0 Blackburn Rovers U21 3

Palace U210
Blackburn Rovers U213
Leonard15'
Burns43'
Weston80'
Fri 28 Apr 10:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1Crystal Palace Training Ground

Full-Time
U21 Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-3 Blackburn Rovers

Academy

Palace TV

Academy

U21 Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-3 Blackburn Rovers

05:01

Back to top
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U21
26
18
5
3
80
31
+49
59
2
LIVLiverpool U21
26
13
7
6
46
29
+17
46
3
CHEChelsea U21
26
12
7
7
55
42
+13
43
4
CRYCrystal Palace U21
26
11
9
6
45
42
+3
42
5
FULFulham U21
26
11
8
7
50
39
+11
41
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
26
11
6
9
58
49
+9
39
7
ARSArsenal U21
26
8
10
8
39
40
-1
34
8
EVEEverton U21
26
9
5
12
39
51
-12
32
9
MANManchester United U21
26
6
12
8
46
64
-18
30
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
26
9
2
15
42
52
-10
29
11
WESWest Ham United U21
26
8
4
14
39
49
-10
28
12
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
26
8
4
14
39
50
-11
28
13
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
26
6
10
10
34
46
-12
28
14
LEILeicester City U21
26
4
7
15
29
57
-28
19

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace U21 0, Blackburn Rovers U21 3.
90'+5'

miss

Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Trialist 1.
90'+4'

offside

Offside, Blackburn Rovers U21. Harley O'Grady-Macken tries a through ball, but Harry Leonard is caught offside.
88'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
87'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Clinton Mola (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Patrick Gamble.
87'

miss

Attempt missed. Patrick Gamble (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Charlie Weston with a cross following a corner.
86'

corner

Corner, Blackburn Rovers U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
83'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Fionn Mooney
Fionn
Mooney(11)
off
Dylan
Reid(14)
on
82'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Owen Goodman tries a through ball, but Franco Umeh-Chibueze is caught offside.
81'

Substitution

Blackburn Rovers U21
Sam
Burns(11)
off
Harrison
Wood(14)
on
80'

Blackburn Rovers U21 Goal

Blackburn Rovers U21
Goal!
Blackburn Rovers U21
Charlie
Weston(15)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Blackburn Rovers U21 3. Charlie Weston (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Burns.
78'

miss

Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
78'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Matthew Vigor
Matthew
Vigor(10)
off
David Omilabu
David
Omilabu(15)
on
77'

miss

Attempt missed. Harley O'Grady-Macken (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leo Duru.
76'

miss

Attempt missed. Harry Leonard (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left following a fast break.
76'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sam Burns (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Harley O'Grady-Macken.
74'

free kick won

Leo Duru (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'

miss

Attempt missed. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Trialist 1 with a cross.
74'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
73'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
71'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Harry Leonard (Blackburn Rovers U21).
71'

free kick won

Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'

free kick won

Ashley Phillips (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'

miss

Attempt missed. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kaden Rodney.
67'

Substitution

Blackburn Rovers U21
Zak
Gilsenan(10)
off
Charlie
Weston(15)
on
66'

free kick won

Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'

free kick won

Kristi Montgomery (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'

offside

Offside, Blackburn Rovers U21. Sam Burns tries a through ball, but Leo Duru is caught offside.
62'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
61'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Zak Gilsenan (Blackburn Rovers U21).
59'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
59'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Jadan Raymond
Jadan
Raymond(7)
off
Franco
Umeh-Chibueze(16)
on
59'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Patrick Gamble (Blackburn Rovers U21).
57'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Zak Gilsenan.
57'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kofi Balmer with a headed pass.
57'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Jordan Eastham.
57'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
56'

free kick won

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'

miss

Attempt missed. Jake Batty (Blackburn Rovers U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Harry Leonard.
54'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Seán Grehan with a through ball.
53'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'

free kick won

Kristi Montgomery (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'

free kick won

Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'

corner

Corner, Blackburn Rovers U21. Conceded by Kofi Balmer.
49'

free kick won

Harley O'Grady-Macken (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'

free kick won

Sam Burns (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace U21 0, Blackburn Rovers U21 2.
45'+4'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Jadan Raymond tries a through ball, but Kofi Balmer is caught offside.
45'+3'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'+3'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Seán Grehan tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
45'+2'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+2'

miss

Attempt missed. Sam Burns (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jake Batty.
45'

free kick won

Harry Leonard (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
43'

Blackburn Rovers U21 Goal

Blackburn Rovers U21
Goal!
Blackburn Rovers U21
Sam
Burns(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Blackburn Rovers U21 2. Sam Burns (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zak Gilsenan with a through ball.
42'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
40'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Matthew Vigor (Crystal Palace U21).
39'

miss

Attempt missed. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by David Ozoh.
38'

free kick won

Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
36'

free kick won

Leo Duru (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
35'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21).
34'

free kick won

Harley O'Grady-Macken (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'

corner

Corner, Blackburn Rovers U21. Conceded by Matthew Vigor.
31'

free kick won

Harley O'Grady-Macken (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'

free kick won

Leo Duru (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
24'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Leo Duru (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Harry Leonard.
23'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'

free kick won

Kristi Montgomery (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'

free kick won

Jake Batty (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'

free kick won

Zak Gilsenan (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'

Blackburn Rovers U21 Goal

Blackburn Rovers U21
Goal!
Blackburn Rovers U21
Harry
Leonard(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Blackburn Rovers U21 1. Harry Leonard (Blackburn Rovers U21) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jake Batty with a cross following a set piece situation.
14'

free kick won

Zak Gilsenan (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
13'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Zak Gilsenan (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Leonard.
12'

corner

Corner, Blackburn Rovers U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
11'

free kick won

Sam Burns (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
8'

miss

Attempt missed. Harley O'Grady-Macken (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Harry Leonard with a headed pass.
8'

free kick won

Harley O'Grady-Macken (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Jake Batty.
6'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'

free kick won

Ashley Phillips (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'

free kick won

Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
3'

free kick won

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Owen Goodman
GK
5
Seán Grehan
DF
6
Kofi Balmer
DF
4
Kaden Rodney
DF
8
David Ozoh
MF
3
Tayo Adaramola
MF
10
Matthew Vigor
MF
substitution icon78'
2
Trialist 1
MF
11
Fionn Mooney
S
substitution icon83'
7
Jadan Raymond
S
substitution icon59'
9
Victor Akinwale
S

Substitutes

12
Joe Sheridan
13
Jackson Izquierdo
14
Dylan Reid
substitution icon83'
15
David Omilabu
substitution icon78'
16
Franco Umeh-Chibueze
substitution icon59'

Starting lineup

1
Jordan Eastham
GK
4
Patrick Gamble
DF
5
Ashley Phillips
DF
6
Clinton Mola
DF
3
Jake Batty
MF
7
Harley O'Grady-Macken
MF
8
Kristi Montgomery
MF
2
Leo Duru
MF
10
Zak Gilsenan
S
substitution icon67'
11
Sam Burns
S
43'
substitution icon81'
9
Harry Leonard
S
15'

Substitutes

12
Georgie Gent
13
Solomon Honor
14
Harrison Wood
substitution icon81'
15
Charlie Weston
substitution icon67'
80'
16
Ethan Walker
Crystal Palace U21

Team stats

Blackburn Rovers U21
Possession
49%
51%
Total shots
9
13
Shots on target
2
6
Corners
3
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
15
18
Offsides
0
0
WES
2-0
LEI
MAN
2-2
TOT
EVE
1-4
ARS
CHE
1-4
BHA

