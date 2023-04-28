Report & Highlights: Rovers dent Palace’s push for second
Crystal Palace U21 0 Blackburn Rovers U21 3
Palace U210
Blackburn Rovers U213
Leonard15'
Burns43'
Weston80'
- Back the Under-21s in their season run-in on Palace TV+!
Latest videosView all videos
- 05:01U21 Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-3 Blackburn Rovers
- 07:35U21 Match Highlights: Blackburn Rovers 1-3 Palace
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U21
26
18
5
3
80
31
+49
59
2
LIVLiverpool U21
26
13
7
6
46
29
+17
46
3
CHEChelsea U21
26
12
7
7
55
42
+13
43
4
CRYCrystal Palace U21
26
11
9
6
45
42
+3
42
5
FULFulham U21
26
11
8
7
50
39
+11
41
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
26
11
6
9
58
49
+9
39
7
ARSArsenal U21
26
8
10
8
39
40
-1
34
8
EVEEverton U21
26
9
5
12
39
51
-12
32
9
MANManchester United U21
26
6
12
8
46
64
-18
30
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
26
9
2
15
42
52
-10
29
11
WESWest Ham United U21
26
8
4
14
39
49
-10
28
12
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
26
8
4
14
39
50
-11
28
13
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
26
6
10
10
34
46
-12
28
14
LEILeicester City U21
26
4
7
15
29
57
-28
19
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace U21 0, Blackburn Rovers U21 3.
90'+5'
miss
Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Trialist 1.
90'+4'
offside
Offside, Blackburn Rovers U21. Harley O'Grady-Macken tries a through ball, but Harry Leonard is caught offside.
88'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
87'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Clinton Mola (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Patrick Gamble.
87'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick Gamble (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Charlie Weston with a cross following a corner.
86'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
83'
Substitution
Fionn
Mooney(11)off
Dylan
Reid(14)on
82'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Owen Goodman tries a through ball, but Franco Umeh-Chibueze is caught offside.
81'
Substitution
Sam
Burns(11)off
Harrison
Wood(14)on
80'
Blackburn Rovers U21 Goal
Goal!
Charlie
Weston(15)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Blackburn Rovers U21 3. Charlie Weston (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Burns.
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
78'
Substitution
Matthew
Vigor(10)off
David
Omilabu(15)on
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Harley O'Grady-Macken (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leo Duru.
76'
miss
Attempt missed. Harry Leonard (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left following a fast break.
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sam Burns (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Harley O'Grady-Macken.
74'
free kick won
Leo Duru (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Trialist 1 with a cross.
74'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
73'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
71'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Harry Leonard (Blackburn Rovers U21).
71'
free kick won
Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'
free kick won
Ashley Phillips (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kaden Rodney.
67'
Substitution
Zak
Gilsenan(10)off
Charlie
Weston(15)on
66'
free kick won
Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'
free kick won
Kristi Montgomery (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'
offside
Offside, Blackburn Rovers U21. Sam Burns tries a through ball, but Leo Duru is caught offside.
62'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
61'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Zak Gilsenan (Blackburn Rovers U21).
59'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
59'
Substitution
Jadan
Raymond(7)off
Franco
Umeh-Chibueze(16)on
59'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Patrick Gamble (Blackburn Rovers U21).
57'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Zak Gilsenan.
57'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kofi Balmer with a headed pass.
57'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Jordan Eastham.
57'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
56'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Jake Batty (Blackburn Rovers U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Harry Leonard.
54'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Seán Grehan with a through ball.
53'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
free kick won
Kristi Montgomery (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
free kick won
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers U21. Conceded by Kofi Balmer.
49'
free kick won
Harley O'Grady-Macken (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
free kick won
Sam Burns (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U21 0, Blackburn Rovers U21 2.
45'+4'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Jadan Raymond tries a through ball, but Kofi Balmer is caught offside.
45'+3'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'+3'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Seán Grehan tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
45'+2'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Sam Burns (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jake Batty.
45'
free kick won
Harry Leonard (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
43'
Blackburn Rovers U21 Goal
Goal!
Sam
Burns(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Blackburn Rovers U21 2. Sam Burns (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zak Gilsenan with a through ball.
42'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
40'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Matthew Vigor (Crystal Palace U21).
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by David Ozoh.
38'
free kick won
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
36'
free kick won
Leo Duru (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
35'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21).
34'
free kick won
Harley O'Grady-Macken (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers U21. Conceded by Matthew Vigor.
31'
free kick won
Harley O'Grady-Macken (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
free kick won
Leo Duru (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
24'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Leo Duru (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Harry Leonard.
23'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
free kick won
Kristi Montgomery (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
free kick won
Jake Batty (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
free kick won
Zak Gilsenan (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
Blackburn Rovers U21 Goal
Goal!
Harry
Leonard(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Blackburn Rovers U21 1. Harry Leonard (Blackburn Rovers U21) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jake Batty with a cross following a set piece situation.
14'
free kick won
Zak Gilsenan (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
13'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Zak Gilsenan (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Leonard.
12'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
11'
free kick won
Sam Burns (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
8'
miss
Attempt missed. Harley O'Grady-Macken (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Harry Leonard with a headed pass.
8'
free kick won
Harley O'Grady-Macken (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Jake Batty.
6'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'
free kick won
Ashley Phillips (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
free kick won
Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
3'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
1
Jordan Eastham
GK
4
Patrick Gamble
DF
5
Ashley Phillips
DF
6
Clinton Mola
DF
3
Jake Batty
MF
7
Harley O'Grady-Macken
MF
8
Kristi Montgomery
MF
2
Leo Duru
MF
10
Zak Gilsenan
S
67'
11
Sam Burns
S
43'
81'
9
Harry Leonard
S
15'
Substitutes
12
Georgie Gent
13
Solomon Honor
14
Harrison Wood
81'
15
Charlie Weston
67'
80'
16
Ethan Walker
Team stats
Possession
49%
51%
Total shots
9
13
Shots on target
2
6
Corners
3
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
15
18
Offsides
0
0
WES
2-0
LEI
MAN
2-2
TOT
EVE
1-4
ARS
CHE
1-4
BHA
- Report & Highlights: Rovers dent Palace’s push for second
- Back the Under-21s in their season run-in on Palace TV+!
Latest videosView all videos
- 05:01U21 Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-3 Blackburn Rovers
- 07:35U21 Match Highlights: Blackburn Rovers 1-3 Palace
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
1
Jordan Eastham
GK
4
Patrick Gamble
DF
5
Ashley Phillips
DF
6
Clinton Mola
DF
3
Jake Batty
MF
7
Harley O'Grady-Macken
MF
8
Kristi Montgomery
MF
2
Leo Duru
MF
10
Zak Gilsenan
S
67'
11
Sam Burns
S
43'
81'
9
Harry Leonard
S
15'
Substitutes
12
Georgie Gent
13
Solomon Honor
14
Harrison Wood
81'
15
Charlie Weston
67'
80'
16
Ethan Walker
Team stats
Possession
49%
51%
Total shots
9
13
Shots on target
2
6
Corners
3
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
15
18
Offsides
0
0
WES
2-0
LEI
MAN
2-2
TOT
EVE
1-4
ARS
CHE
1-4
BHA
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U21
26
18
5
3
80
31
+49
59
2
LIVLiverpool U21
26
13
7
6
46
29
+17
46
3
CHEChelsea U21
26
12
7
7
55
42
+13
43
4
CRYCrystal Palace U21
26
11
9
6
45
42
+3
42
5
FULFulham U21
26
11
8
7
50
39
+11
41
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
26
11
6
9
58
49
+9
39
7
ARSArsenal U21
26
8
10
8
39
40
-1
34
8
EVEEverton U21
26
9
5
12
39
51
-12
32
9
MANManchester United U21
26
6
12
8
46
64
-18
30
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
26
9
2
15
42
52
-10
29
11
WESWest Ham United U21
26
8
4
14
39
49
-10
28
12
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
26
8
4
14
39
50
-11
28
13
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
26
6
10
10
34
46
-12
28
14
LEILeicester City U21
26
4
7
15
29
57
-28
19
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace U21 0, Blackburn Rovers U21 3.
90'+5'
miss
Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Trialist 1.
90'+4'
offside
Offside, Blackburn Rovers U21. Harley O'Grady-Macken tries a through ball, but Harry Leonard is caught offside.
88'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
87'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Clinton Mola (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Patrick Gamble.
87'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick Gamble (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Charlie Weston with a cross following a corner.
86'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
83'
Substitution
Fionn
Mooney(11)off
Dylan
Reid(14)on
82'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Owen Goodman tries a through ball, but Franco Umeh-Chibueze is caught offside.
81'
Substitution
Sam
Burns(11)off
Harrison
Wood(14)on
80'
Blackburn Rovers U21 Goal
Goal!
Charlie
Weston(15)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Blackburn Rovers U21 3. Charlie Weston (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Burns.
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
78'
Substitution
Matthew
Vigor(10)off
David
Omilabu(15)on
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Harley O'Grady-Macken (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leo Duru.
76'
miss
Attempt missed. Harry Leonard (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left following a fast break.
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sam Burns (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Harley O'Grady-Macken.
74'
free kick won
Leo Duru (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Trialist 1 with a cross.
74'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
73'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
71'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Harry Leonard (Blackburn Rovers U21).
71'
free kick won
Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'
free kick won
Ashley Phillips (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kaden Rodney.
67'
Substitution
Zak
Gilsenan(10)off
Charlie
Weston(15)on
66'
free kick won
Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'
free kick won
Kristi Montgomery (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'
offside
Offside, Blackburn Rovers U21. Sam Burns tries a through ball, but Leo Duru is caught offside.
62'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
61'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Zak Gilsenan (Blackburn Rovers U21).
59'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
59'
Substitution
Jadan
Raymond(7)off
Franco
Umeh-Chibueze(16)on
59'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Patrick Gamble (Blackburn Rovers U21).
57'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Zak Gilsenan.
57'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kofi Balmer with a headed pass.
57'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Jordan Eastham.
57'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
56'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Jake Batty (Blackburn Rovers U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Harry Leonard.
54'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Seán Grehan with a through ball.
53'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
free kick won
Kristi Montgomery (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
free kick won
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers U21. Conceded by Kofi Balmer.
49'
free kick won
Harley O'Grady-Macken (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
free kick won
Sam Burns (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U21 0, Blackburn Rovers U21 2.
45'+4'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Jadan Raymond tries a through ball, but Kofi Balmer is caught offside.
45'+3'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'+3'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Seán Grehan tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
45'+2'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Sam Burns (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jake Batty.
45'
free kick won
Harry Leonard (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
43'
Blackburn Rovers U21 Goal
Goal!
Sam
Burns(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Blackburn Rovers U21 2. Sam Burns (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zak Gilsenan with a through ball.
42'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
40'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Matthew Vigor (Crystal Palace U21).
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by David Ozoh.
38'
free kick won
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
36'
free kick won
Leo Duru (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
35'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21).
34'
free kick won
Harley O'Grady-Macken (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers U21. Conceded by Matthew Vigor.
31'
free kick won
Harley O'Grady-Macken (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
free kick won
Leo Duru (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
24'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Leo Duru (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Harry Leonard.
23'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
free kick won
Kristi Montgomery (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
free kick won
Jake Batty (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
free kick won
Zak Gilsenan (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
Blackburn Rovers U21 Goal
Goal!
Harry
Leonard(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Blackburn Rovers U21 1. Harry Leonard (Blackburn Rovers U21) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jake Batty with a cross following a set piece situation.
14'
free kick won
Zak Gilsenan (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
13'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Zak Gilsenan (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Leonard.
12'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
11'
free kick won
Sam Burns (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
8'
miss
Attempt missed. Harley O'Grady-Macken (Blackburn Rovers U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Harry Leonard with a headed pass.
8'
free kick won
Harley O'Grady-Macken (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Jake Batty.
6'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'
free kick won
Ashley Phillips (Blackburn Rovers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
free kick won
Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
3'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.