After a 10-match unbeaten run in all competitions, Darren Powell's side sit third in the Premier League 2 table, with three games remaining and second-placed Chelsea just a point ahead of them, having played a game more.

Two of those three fixtures are set to be broadcast live on Palace TV+.

At 19:00 BST on Monday, 24th April, the U21s travel to Wolves U21s, hoping for a similar result to the come-from-behind victory over the Midlands side back in August.

With just one win in their last seven games, Wolves are fighting towards the opposite end of the table, setting up a tantalising clash at Aggborough Stadium.

Then, the following week, Palace U21s host Blackburn Rovers U21s at 13:00 BST on Monday, 1st May at the Crystal Palace Academy.

For entertainment, you need look no further than the reverse fixture 3-1 just a fortnight ago, when three goals in the last 10 minutes turned proceedings in Palace's favour.

Having finished fifth in the top-flight table last season, a highest-ever Premier League 2 finish remains within Palace's grasp.

The young Eagles conclude their campaign at home to Liverpool U21s on Monday, 6th May.