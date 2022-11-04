Skip navigation
Crystal Palace U21 vs Leicester City U21

Crystal Palace U21 0 Leicester City U21 0

Palace U210
Leicester City U210
Fri 04 Nov 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1Selhurst Park

Full-Time
U21 Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-0 Leicester City

Academy

Palace TV

Academy

U21 Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-0 Leicester City

02:11

pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U21
11
6
5
0
24
12
+12
23
2
LIVLiverpool U21
11
6
4
1
22
12
+10
22
3
MANManchester City U21
11
6
3
2
29
18
+11
21
4
CHEChelsea U21
12
5
5
2
29
20
+9
20
5
CRYCrystal Palace U21
11
5
5
1
26
17
+9
20
6
FULFulham U21
11
5
4
2
25
11
+14
19
7
EVEEverton U21
11
6
1
4
21
18
+3
19
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
11
4
4
3
23
18
+5
16
9
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
12
4
2
6
18
26
-8
14
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
12
3
1
8
16
25
-9
10
11
MANManchester United U21
12
1
7
4
21
36
-15
10
12
LEILeicester City U21
11
2
3
6
14
25
-11
9
13
WESWest Ham United U21
13
2
2
9
15
27
-12
8
14
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
13
0
6
7
9
27
-18
6

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace U21 0, Leicester City U21 0.
90'+3'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+3'

miss

Attempt missed. Brandon Cover (Leicester City U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by William Alves.
90'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Ethan Fitzhugh (Leicester City U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sammy Braybrooke.
90'

Yellow Card

Ozoh(4)
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'

free kick won

William Alves (Leicester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Ethan Fitzhugh.
85'

free kick won

William Alves (Leicester City U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
84'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Killian Phillips
Killian
Phillips(10)
off
Fionn Mooney
Fionn
Mooney(14)
on
83'

miss

Attempt missed. Shane Flynn (Leicester City U21) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing misses to the right.
81'

corner

Corner, Leicester City U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
81'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kian Pennant (Leicester City U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethan Fitzhugh.
80'

free kick won

Kian Pennant (Leicester City U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
77'

free kick won

Ethan Fitzhugh (Leicester City U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
74'

free kick won

Iestyn Hughes (Leicester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Shane Flynn.
69'

Yellow Card

Flynn(14)
Shane Flynn (Leicester City U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
68'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'

miss

Attempt missed. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross following a corner.
67'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Lewis Brunt.
67'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
66'

Substitution

Leicester City U21
Chris
Popov(9)
off
Kian
Pennant(16)
on
65'

miss

Attempt missed. William Alves (Leicester City U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Paul Appiah.
64'

free kick won

Chris Popov (Leicester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'

free kick won

Ethan Fitzhugh (Leicester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'

Substitution

Leicester City U21
Kasey
McAteer(7)
off
Shane
Flynn(14)
on
59'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Victor Akinwale
Victor
Akinwale(9)
off
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(15)
on
59'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Danny Imray
Danny
Imray(2)
off
Kaden Rodney
Kaden
Rodney(17)
on
57'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Seán Grehan tries a through ball, but Tayo Adaramola is caught offside.
55'

miss

Attempt missed. Ronny Nelson (Leicester City U21) header from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sammy Braybrooke with a cross following a corner.
54'

corner

Corner, Leicester City U21. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
54'

corner

Corner, Leicester City U21. Conceded by Jack Wells-Morrison.
52'

Yellow Card

McAteer(7)
Kasey McAteer (Leicester City U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
51'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'

free kick won

Iestyn Hughes (Leicester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'

corner

Corner, Leicester City U21. Conceded by David Ozoh.
48'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kasey McAteer (Leicester City U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sammy Braybrooke.
45'

Substitution

Leicester City U21
Zach Booth(11)
off
Ethan
Fitzhugh(15)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace U21 0, Leicester City U21 0.
45'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
42'

post

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Killian Phillips following a set piece situation.
42'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Chris Popov.
40'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Paul Appiah.
40'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kofi Balmer.
38'

free kick won

Brandon Cover (Leicester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'

miss

Attempt missed. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kofi Balmer with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
36'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
36'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
32'

free kick won

Zach Booth (Leicester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'

free kick won

Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'

offside

Offside, Leicester City U21. Kasey McAteer tries a through ball, but Chris Popov is caught offside.
27'

miss

Attempt missed. Chris Popov (Leicester City U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
26'

free kick won

Zach Booth (Leicester City U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
25'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Chris Popov (Leicester City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kasey McAteer.
22'

free kick won

Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'

free kick won

Chris Popov (Leicester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'

miss

Attempt missed. Lewis Brunt (Leicester City U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sammy Braybrooke with a cross following a corner.
10'

corner

Corner, Leicester City U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
10'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Chris Popov (Leicester City U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sammy Braybrooke.
6'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
5'

free kick won

Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'

free kick won

Paul Appiah (Leicester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'

free kick won

Brandon Cover (Leicester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Owen Goodman
GK
6
Kofi Balmer
DF
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
2
Danny Imray
DF
substitution icon59'
5
Seán Grehan
DF
10
Killian Phillips
MF
substitution icon84'
11
John-Kymani Gordon
MF
7
David Omilabu
MF
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
4
David Ozoh
MF
90'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
substitution icon59'

Substitutes

13
Jackson Izquierdo
14
Fionn Mooney
substitution icon84'
15
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
substitution icon59'
16
Maliq Cadogan
17
Kaden Rodney
substitution icon59'

Starting lineup

1
Chituru Odunze
GK
7
Kasey McAteer
DF
52'
substitution icon59'
3
Lewis Brunt
DF
6
Ronny Nelson
DF
2
Iestyn Hughes
DF
5
Paul Appiah
DF
10
William Alves
MF
8
Brandon Cover
MF
4
Sammy Braybrooke
MF
11
Zach Booth
MF
substitution icon45'
9
Chris Popov
S
substitution icon66'

Substitutes

12
Harvey Godsmark-Ford
13
Arlo Doherty
14
Shane Flynn
substitution icon59'
69'
15
Ethan Fitzhugh
substitution icon45'
16
Kian Pennant
substitution icon66'
Crystal Palace U21

Team stats

Leicester City U21
Possession
62%
38%
Shots on target
0
1
Shots off target
4
7
Corners
5
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
14
14
Offsides
0
0

Crystal Palace U21

