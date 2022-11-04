U21s Report: Spoils shared as Palace held by Leicester
Crystal Palace U21 0 Leicester City U21 0
Palace U210
Leicester City U210
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U21
11
6
5
0
24
12
+12
23
2
LIVLiverpool U21
11
6
4
1
22
12
+10
22
3
MANManchester City U21
11
6
3
2
29
18
+11
21
4
CHEChelsea U21
12
5
5
2
29
20
+9
20
5
CRYCrystal Palace U21
11
5
5
1
26
17
+9
20
6
FULFulham U21
11
5
4
2
25
11
+14
19
7
EVEEverton U21
11
6
1
4
21
18
+3
19
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
11
4
4
3
23
18
+5
16
9
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
12
4
2
6
18
26
-8
14
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
12
3
1
8
16
25
-9
10
11
MANManchester United U21
12
1
7
4
21
36
-15
10
12
LEILeicester City U21
11
2
3
6
14
25
-11
9
13
WESWest Ham United U21
13
2
2
9
15
27
-12
8
14
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
13
0
6
7
9
27
-18
6
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace U21 0, Leicester City U21 0.
90'+3'
free kick won
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Brandon Cover (Leicester City U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by William Alves.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Ethan Fitzhugh (Leicester City U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sammy Braybrooke.
90'
Yellow Card
Ozoh(4)
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'
free kick won
William Alves (Leicester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Ethan Fitzhugh.
85'
free kick won
William Alves (Leicester City U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
84'
Substitution
Killian
Phillips(10)off
Fionn
Mooney(14)on
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Shane Flynn (Leicester City U21) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing misses to the right.
81'
corner
Corner, Leicester City U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
81'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kian Pennant (Leicester City U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethan Fitzhugh.
80'
free kick won
Kian Pennant (Leicester City U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
77'
free kick won
Ethan Fitzhugh (Leicester City U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
74'
free kick won
Iestyn Hughes (Leicester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Shane Flynn.
69'
Yellow Card
Flynn(14)
Shane Flynn (Leicester City U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
68'
free kick won
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
miss
Attempt missed. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross following a corner.
67'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Lewis Brunt.
67'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
66'
Substitution
Chris
Popov(9)off
Kian
Pennant(16)on
65'
miss
Attempt missed. William Alves (Leicester City U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Paul Appiah.
64'
free kick won
Chris Popov (Leicester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
free kick won
Ethan Fitzhugh (Leicester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'
Substitution
Kasey
McAteer(7)off
Shane
Flynn(14)on
59'
Substitution
Victor
Akinwale(9)off
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(15)on
59'
Substitution
Danny
Imray(2)off
Kaden
Rodney(17)on
57'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Seán Grehan tries a through ball, but Tayo Adaramola is caught offside.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Ronny Nelson (Leicester City U21) header from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sammy Braybrooke with a cross following a corner.
54'
corner
Corner, Leicester City U21. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
54'
corner
Corner, Leicester City U21. Conceded by Jack Wells-Morrison.
52'
Yellow Card
McAteer(7)
Kasey McAteer (Leicester City U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
51'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'
free kick won
Iestyn Hughes (Leicester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
corner
Corner, Leicester City U21. Conceded by David Ozoh.
48'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kasey McAteer (Leicester City U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sammy Braybrooke.
45'
Substitution
Zach Booth(11)off
Ethan
Fitzhugh(15)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U21 0, Leicester City U21 0.
45'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
42'
post
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Killian Phillips following a set piece situation.
42'
free kick won
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Chris Popov.
40'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Paul Appiah.
40'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kofi Balmer.
38'
free kick won
Brandon Cover (Leicester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
miss
Attempt missed. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kofi Balmer with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
36'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
36'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
32'
free kick won
Zach Booth (Leicester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
free kick won
Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
offside
Offside, Leicester City U21. Kasey McAteer tries a through ball, but Chris Popov is caught offside.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Chris Popov (Leicester City U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
26'
free kick won
Zach Booth (Leicester City U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
25'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Chris Popov (Leicester City U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kasey McAteer.
22'
free kick won
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
free kick won
Chris Popov (Leicester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Lewis Brunt (Leicester City U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sammy Braybrooke with a cross following a corner.
10'
corner
Corner, Leicester City U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
10'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chris Popov (Leicester City U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sammy Braybrooke.
6'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
5'
free kick won
Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
free kick won
Paul Appiah (Leicester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
free kick won
Brandon Cover (Leicester City U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
