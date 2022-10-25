The Eagles will welcome the Foxes to south London as they look to push on at the top of the Premier League 2 Division 1.

Paddy McCarthy’s side have recorded six league wins so far this season, including a resounding 1-5 triumph over Manchester United, and currently sit in second place, a point behind leaders Arsenal.

In recent weeks, they managed to put seven past Paris Saint-Germain and secure a 3-0 victory over Spurs thanks to hat-tricks from Premier League 2 Player of the Month John-Kymani Gordon.

He may feature at Selhurst alongside familiar names such as Joe Whitworth, Jack Wells-Morrison and Victor Akinwale – and you can be there to support the lads in person!

