      Crystal Palace U21 vs Ipswich Town U21

      Crystal Palace U21 2 Ipswich Town U21 4

      Palace U212
      Ozoh53'
      Imray72'
      Ipswich Town U214
      Foyo26' 35'
      Valentine38'
      Ayinde45'+3'
      Fri 10 Nov 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier League CupVBS Community Stadium

      Full-Time
      U21 Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-4 Ipswich Town

      Academy

      Palace TV

      Academy

      U21 Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-4 Ipswich Town

      07:39

      0102
      Upcoming palace games

      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CRYCrystal Palace U21
      6
      4
      0
      2
      16
      11
      +5
      12
      2
      MIDMiddlesbrough U21
      6
      3
      0
      3
      12
      10
      +2
      9
      3
      IPSIpswich Town U21
      6
      2
      1
      3
      8
      9
      -1
      7
      4
      BIRBirmingham City U21
      6
      2
      1
      3
      7
      13
      -6
      7

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace U21 2, Ipswich Town U21 4.
      90'+7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Osman Foyo (Ipswich Town U21) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      90'+6'

      free kick won

      Ryan Carr (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Osman Foyo (Ipswich Town U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Harry Barbrook (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Rio Morgan (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Rio Morgan (Ipswich Town U21) right footed shot from very close range is too high.
      90'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Osman Foyo (Ipswich Town U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      89'

      free kick won

      Steven Turner (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U21
      Justin Devenny
      Justin
      Devenny(11)
      off
      Victor Akinwale
      Victor
      Akinwale(18)
      on
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Rio Morgan (Ipswich Town U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
      87'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) header from very close range is too high.
      87'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      87'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Harry Barbrook.
      87'

      free kick won

      Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      82'

      Substitution

      Ipswich Town U21
      Mathaeus
      Roberts(8)
      off
      Steven
      Turner(16)
      on
      81'

      Yellow Card

      Barbrook(3)
      Harry Barbrook (Ipswich Town U21) is shown the yellow card.
      81'

      Yellow Card

      Watson(3)
      Noah Watson (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
      80'

      free kick won

      Henry Gray (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Michael Lavin.
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Ryan Carr.
      78'

      Substitution

      Ipswich Town U21
      Ayyuba
      Jambang(2)
      off
      Michael
      Lavin(15)
      on
      77'

      Substitution

      Ipswich Town U21
      Leon
      Ayinde(11)
      off
      Rio
      Morgan(17)
      on
      73'

      free kick won

      Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U21
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U21
      Danny
      Imray(16)
      Danny Imray
      Goal! Crystal Palace U21 2, Ipswich Town U21 4. Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Roshaun Mathurin.
      65'

      Substitution

      Ipswich Town U21
      Edwin
      Agbaje(4)
      off
      Daniel
      O'Connor(14)
      on
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Nico Valentine.
      61'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Edwin Agbaje.
      60'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      59'

      free kick won

      Henry Gray (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ayyuba Jambang (Ipswich Town U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
      55'

      free kick won

      Leon Ayinde (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      54'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U21
      Dylan Reid
      Dylan
      Reid(4)
      off
      Danny Imray
      Danny
      Imray(16)
      on
      53'

      Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U21
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U21
      David
      Ozoh(8)
      David Ozoh
      Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Ipswich Town U21 4. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Roshaun Mathurin.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Edwin Agbaje.
      49'

      free kick won

      Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      47'

      free kick won

      Leon Ayinde (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U21
      Chris Francis
      Chris
      Francis(6)
      off
      Tayo Adaramola
      Tayo
      Adaramola(17)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace U21 0, Ipswich Town U21 4.
      45'+7'

      Yellow Card

      Reid(4)
      Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'+7'

      free kick won

      Mathaeus Roberts (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'+6'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      45'+5'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Ayyuba Jambang (Ipswich Town U21).
      45'+5'

      free kick won

      Noah Watson (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'+3'

      Ipswich Town U21 Goal

      Ipswich Town U21
      Goal!
      Ipswich Town U21
      Leon
      Ayinde(11)
      Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Ipswich Town U21 4. Leon Ayinde (Ipswich Town U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      45'+2'

      penalty won

      Penalty Ipswich Town U21. Ashley Boatswain draws a foul in the penalty area.
      45'+2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ashley Boatswain (Ipswich Town U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      45'

      free kick won

      Mathaeus Roberts (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      free kick won

      Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      38'

      Ipswich Town U21 Goal

      Ipswich Town U21
      Goal!
      Ipswich Town U21
      Nico
      Valentine(7)
      Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Ipswich Town U21 3. Nico Valentine (Ipswich Town U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
      38'

      free kick won

      Ryan Carr (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      free kick won

      David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      36'

      free kick won

      Edwin Agbaje (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      Ipswich Town U21 Goal

      Ipswich Town U21
      Goal!
      Ipswich Town U21
      Osman
      Foyo(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Ipswich Town U21 2. Osman Foyo (Ipswich Town U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
      35'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Leon Ayinde (Ipswich Town U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      34'

      Yellow Card

      Umeh(7)
      Franco Umeh (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      34'

      free kick won

      Harry Barbrook (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      32'

      free kick won

      David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ashley Boatswain (Ipswich Town U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      29'

      free kick won

      Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      29'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Roshaun Mathurin (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      26'

      Ipswich Town U21 Goal

      Ipswich Town U21
      Goal!
      Ipswich Town U21
      Osman
      Foyo(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Ipswich Town U21 1. Osman Foyo (Ipswich Town U21) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
      24'

      free kick won

      Osman Foyo (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Edwin Agbaje.
      23'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      22'

      free kick won

      Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Leon Ayinde (Ipswich Town U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Ipswich Town U21. Conceded by Dylan Reid.
      21'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Leon Ayinde (Ipswich Town U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      20'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jacob Mazionis (Ipswich Town U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      19'

      corner

      Corner, Ipswich Town U21. Conceded by Chris Francis.
      19'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Osman Foyo (Ipswich Town U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      18'

      free kick won

      Ayyuba Jambang (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ashley Boatswain (Ipswich Town U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      16'

      free kick won

      Ashley Boatswain (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Henry Gray.
      14'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      14'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Leon Ayinde.
      11'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Franco Umeh (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jacob Mazionis (Ipswich Town U21) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Ipswich Town U21. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
      9'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ayyuba Jambang (Ipswich Town U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      7'

      free kick won

      Chris Francis (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      post

      Ashley Boatswain (Ipswich Town U21) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Joe Whitworth
      GK
      3
      Noah Watson
      DF
      81'
      6
      Chris Francis
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      2
      Kaden Rodney
      DF
      5
      Seán Grehan
      DF
      4
      Dylan Reid
      MF
      45'+7'
      substitution icon54'
      11
      Justin Devenny
      MF
      substitution icon89'
      8
      David Ozoh
      MF
      53'
      10
      Roshaun Mathurin
      MF
      7
      Franco Umeh
      MF
      34'
      9
      Ademola Ola-Adebomi
      S

      Substitutes

      13
      Jackson Izquierdo
      15
      Jadan Raymond
      16
      Danny Imray
      substitution icon54'
      72'
      17
      Tayo Adaramola
      substitution icon45'
      18
      Victor Akinwale
      substitution icon89'

      Starting lineup

      13
      Henry Gray
      GK
      5
      Jacob Mazionis
      DF
      4
      Edwin Agbaje
      DF
      substitution icon65'
      3
      Harry Barbrook
      DF
      81'
      2
      Ayyuba Jambang
      DF
      substitution icon78'
      8
      Mathaeus Roberts
      MF
      substitution icon82'
      10
      Osman Foyo
      MF
      26'
      35'
      6
      Ryan Carr
      MF
      9
      Ashley Boatswain
      S
      7
      Nico Valentine
      S
      38'
      11
      Leon Ayinde
      S
      45'+3'
      substitution icon77'

      Substitutes

      1
      Charlie Binns
      14
      Daniel O'Connor
      substitution icon65'
      15
      Michael Lavin
      substitution icon78'
      16
      Steven Turner
      substitution icon82'
      17
      Rio Morgan
      substitution icon77'
      Crystal Palace U21

      Team stats

      Ipswich Town U21
      Possession
      48%
      52%
      Total shots
      11
      21
      Shots on target
      7
      9
      Corners
      9
      3
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      10
      17
      Offsides
      0
      0
      NOR
      2-3
      BOU
      HUD
      0-3
      FLE
      FUL
      8-0
      BUR
      BRE
      1-0
      LEI

