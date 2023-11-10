Report & Highlights: Ipswich stun Palace at Sutton
Crystal Palace U21 2 Ipswich Town U21 4
Palace U212
Ozoh53'
Imray72'
Ipswich Town U214
Foyo26' 35'
Valentine38'
Ayinde45'+3'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CRYCrystal Palace U21
6
4
0
2
16
11
+5
12
2
MIDMiddlesbrough U21
6
3
0
3
12
10
+2
9
3
IPSIpswich Town U21
6
2
1
3
8
9
-1
7
4
BIRBirmingham City U21
6
2
1
3
7
13
-6
7
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace U21 2, Ipswich Town U21 4.
90'+7'
miss
Attempt missed. Osman Foyo (Ipswich Town U21) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
90'+6'
free kick won
Ryan Carr (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Osman Foyo (Ipswich Town U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
90'+3'
free kick won
Harry Barbrook (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
90'+1'
free kick won
Rio Morgan (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'
miss
Attempt missed. Rio Morgan (Ipswich Town U21) right footed shot from very close range is too high.
90'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Osman Foyo (Ipswich Town U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
89'
free kick won
Steven Turner (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
Substitution
Justin
Devenny(11)off
Victor
Akinwale(18)on
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Rio Morgan (Ipswich Town U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
87'
miss
Attempt missed. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) header from very close range is too high.
87'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
87'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Harry Barbrook.
87'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
82'
Substitution
Mathaeus
Roberts(8)off
Steven
Turner(16)on
81'
Yellow Card
Barbrook(3)
Harry Barbrook (Ipswich Town U21) is shown the yellow card.
81'
Yellow Card
Watson(3)
Noah Watson (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
80'
free kick won
Henry Gray (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Michael Lavin.
78'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Ryan Carr.
78'
Substitution
Ayyuba
Jambang(2)off
Michael
Lavin(15)on
77'
Substitution
Leon
Ayinde(11)off
Rio
Morgan(17)on
73'
free kick won
Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Danny
Imray(16)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 2, Ipswich Town U21 4. Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Roshaun Mathurin.
65'
Substitution
Edwin
Agbaje(4)off
Daniel
O'Connor(14)on
63'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Nico Valentine.
61'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Edwin Agbaje.
60'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
59'
free kick won
Henry Gray (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Ayyuba Jambang (Ipswich Town U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
55'
free kick won
Leon Ayinde (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
54'
Substitution
Dylan
Reid(4)off
Danny
Imray(16)on
53'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
David
Ozoh(8)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Ipswich Town U21 4. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Roshaun Mathurin.
51'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Edwin Agbaje.
49'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
47'
free kick won
Leon Ayinde (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
Substitution
Chris
Francis(6)off
Tayo
Adaramola(17)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U21 0, Ipswich Town U21 4.
45'+7'
Yellow Card
Reid(4)
Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+7'
free kick won
Mathaeus Roberts (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'+6'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
45'+5'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Ayyuba Jambang (Ipswich Town U21).
45'+5'
free kick won
Noah Watson (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'+3'
Ipswich Town U21 Goal
Goal!
Leon
Ayinde(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Ipswich Town U21 4. Leon Ayinde (Ipswich Town U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
45'+2'
penalty won
Penalty Ipswich Town U21. Ashley Boatswain draws a foul in the penalty area.
45'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ashley Boatswain (Ipswich Town U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
45'
free kick won
Mathaeus Roberts (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
free kick won
Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
38'
Ipswich Town U21 Goal
Goal!
Nico
Valentine(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Ipswich Town U21 3. Nico Valentine (Ipswich Town U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
38'
free kick won
Ryan Carr (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
36'
free kick won
Edwin Agbaje (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
Ipswich Town U21 Goal
Goal!
Osman
Foyo(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Ipswich Town U21 2. Osman Foyo (Ipswich Town U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
35'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Leon Ayinde (Ipswich Town U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
34'
Yellow Card
Umeh(7)
Franco Umeh (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
34'
free kick won
Harry Barbrook (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
32'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ashley Boatswain (Ipswich Town U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
29'
free kick won
Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
29'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Roshaun Mathurin (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
26'
Ipswich Town U21 Goal
Goal!
Osman
Foyo(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Ipswich Town U21 1. Osman Foyo (Ipswich Town U21) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
24'
free kick won
Osman Foyo (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
23'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Edwin Agbaje.
23'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
22'
free kick won
Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Leon Ayinde (Ipswich Town U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
21'
corner
Corner, Ipswich Town U21. Conceded by Dylan Reid.
21'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Leon Ayinde (Ipswich Town U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
20'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jacob Mazionis (Ipswich Town U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
19'
corner
Corner, Ipswich Town U21. Conceded by Chris Francis.
19'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Osman Foyo (Ipswich Town U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
18'
free kick won
Ayyuba Jambang (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ashley Boatswain (Ipswich Town U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
16'
free kick won
Ashley Boatswain (Ipswich Town U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
15'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Henry Gray.
14'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
14'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Leon Ayinde.
11'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Franco Umeh (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
9'
miss
Attempt missed. Jacob Mazionis (Ipswich Town U21) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
9'
corner
Corner, Ipswich Town U21. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
9'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ayyuba Jambang (Ipswich Town U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
7'
free kick won
Chris Francis (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
post
Ashley Boatswain (Ipswich Town U21) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
