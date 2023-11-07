Palace U21s resume their Premier League Cup campaign by welcoming Ipswich Town to the VBS Community Stadium on Friday night and you can be there in person to see how they get on with tickets available from just £2. Grab yours now by clicking HERE!

Darren Powell’s side have been in fine form recently, recording three wins in a row after returning from the October international break, including a resounding 7-1 win away at Leeds United.

Their last game at the VBS Community Stadium saw them hit three past the Baggies with no reply in the league and they will aim for more of the same this time around. Palace currently sit top of their Premier League Cup Group, after defeating Middlesbrough 6-2 back in September, and a win under the lights in Sutton will take them four points clear.

If you can't make it to the clash against Ipswich, the game will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+. Click HERE for more information on Palace TV+.

Match Details