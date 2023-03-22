Skip navigation
Birmingham City Women vs Crystal Palace Women

Birmingham City Women 3 Crystal Palace Women 1

Birmingham City Women3
McLoughlin31'
Pennock41' 45'+2'
Palace Women1
Dean61'
Wed 22 Mar 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Women's ChampionshipSt. Andrew's Stadium

Full-Time
Women's Match Highlights: Birmingham City 3 -1 Crystal Palace

Match Action

Palace TV

Match Action

Women's Match Highlights: Birmingham City 3 -1 Crystal Palace

04:16

Latest videos

0101
Upcoming palace games

pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BHABristol City Women
19
13
3
3
30
10
+20
42
2
LONLondon City Lionesses
19
12
3
4
37
17
+20
39
3
BIRBirmingham City Women
18
11
2
5
30
19
+11
35
4
CHACharlton Athletic Women
19
10
4
5
31
22
+9
34
5
CRYCrystal Palace Women
19
10
0
9
21
28
-7
30
6
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
19
7
6
6
17
14
+3
27
7
DURDurham Women
18
7
4
7
27
23
+4
25
8
LEWLewes Women
18
6
5
7
17
22
-5
23
9
SHESheffield United Women
19
5
3
11
23
23
0
18
10
SUNSunderland Women
19
5
3
11
24
28
-4
18
11
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
18
3
8
7
16
25
-9
17
12
COVCoventry United Ladies
19
2
1
16
16
58
-42
7

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Birmingham City Women 3, Crystal Palace Women 1.
90'+3'

free kick won

Louanne Worsey (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+2'

Yellow Card

Hodson(11)
Ashley Hodson (Birmingham City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Lily Simkin.
88'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Felicity Gibbons (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
88'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
87'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
87'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Anna Filbey (Crystal Palace Women).
86'

free kick won

Felicity Gibbons (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
84'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Siobhan Wilson (Birmingham City Women).
83'

Substitution

Crystal Palace Women
Molly-Mae Sharpe
Molly-Mae
Sharpe(8)
off
Elise Hughes
Elise
Hughes(19)
on
78'

Substitution

Crystal Palace Women
Rianna Dean
Rianna
Dean(9)
off
Felicity Gibbons
Felicity
Gibbons(3)
on
78'

Substitution

Birmingham City Women
Jade
Pennock(7)
off
Louanne
Worsey(36)
on
77'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
76'

miss

Attempt missed. Tara Bourne (Birmingham City Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
75'

corner

Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
75'

corner

Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Lizzie Waldie.
72'

miss

Attempt missed. Siobhan Wilson (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
70'

miss

Attempt missed. Martha Harris (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
69'

corner

Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Frances Kitching.
68'

corner

Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Polly Doran.
65'

corner

Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Frances Kitching.
65'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ashley Hodson (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
64'

Substitution

Birmingham City Women
Charlie
Estcourt(18)
off
Christie
Murray(10)
on
63'

Substitution

Birmingham City Women
Lucy
Quinn(17)
off
Ashley
Hodson(11)
on
63'

Substitution

Birmingham City Women
Jamie
Finn(8)
off
Martha
Harris(2)
on
61'

Crystal Palace Women Goal!

Crystal Palace Women
Goal!
Crystal Palace Women
Rianna
Dean(9)
Rianna Dean
Goal! Birmingham City Women 3, Crystal Palace Women 1. Rianna Dean (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Annabel Blanchard.
60'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Claudia Walker (Birmingham City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
57'

free kick won

Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
54'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Frances Kitching (Crystal Palace Women).
53'

miss

Attempt missed. Anna Filbey (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
49'

miss

Attempt missed. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
46'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
45'

Substitution

Birmingham City Women
Louise
Quinn(4)
off
Lily
Simkin(6)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Birmingham City Women 3, Crystal Palace Women 0.
45'+2'

Birmingham City Women Goal

Birmingham City Women
Goal!
Birmingham City Women
Jade
Pennock(7)
Goal! Birmingham City Women 3, Crystal Palace Women 0. Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Claudia Walker following a set piece situation.
45'+1'

free kick won

Charlie Estcourt (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Siobhan Wilson (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
42'

miss

Attempt missed. Jamie Finn (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
41'

Birmingham City Women Goal

Birmingham City Women
Goal!
Birmingham City Women
Jade
Pennock(7)
Goal! Birmingham City Women 2, Crystal Palace Women 0. Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.
39'

corner

Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Lizzie Waldie.
35'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
35'

post

Jamie Finn (Birmingham City Women) hits the bar with a header from very close range.
31'

Birmingham City Women Goal

Birmingham City Women
Goal!
Birmingham City Women
Olivia
McLoughlin(24)
Goal! Birmingham City Women 1, Crystal Palace Women 0. Olivia McLoughlin (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Claudia Walker.
30'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Claudia Walker (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
29'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Rianna Dean (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
28'

free kick won

Olivia McLoughlin (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'

corner

Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Lizzie Waldie.
25'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
24'

free kick won

Polly Doran (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
23'

miss

Attempt missed. Siobhan Wilson (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
21'

miss

Attempt missed. Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
20'

free kick won

Rianna Dean (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'

free kick won

Jamie Finn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
19'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Anna Filbey (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
16'

free kick won

Siobhan Wilson (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
12'

free kick won

Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
11'

corner

Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
8'

corner

Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Kirsten Reilly.
7'

corner

Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Kirsten Reilly.
2'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Frances Kitching
GK
12
Lizzie Waldie
DF
6
Aimee Everett
DF
15
Hollie Olding
DF
20
Polly Doran
DF
11
Kirsten Reilly
MF
23
Coral-Jade Haines
MF
5
Anna Filbey
MF
10
Annabel Blanchard
S
9
Rianna Dean
S
61'
substitution icon78'
8
Molly-Mae Sharpe
S
substitution icon83'

Substitutes

2
Annabel Johnson
3
Felicity Gibbons
substitution icon78'
4
Chloe Arthur
13
Natalia Negri
18
Emily Wilson-White
19
Elise Hughes
substitution icon83'
22
Hope Smith

Starting lineup

1
Lucy Thomas
GK
4
Louise Quinn
DF
substitution icon45'
12
Tara Bourne
DF
15
Gemma Lawley
DF
17
Lucy Quinn
MF
substitution icon63'
14
Siobhan Wilson
MF
18
Charlie Estcourt
MF
substitution icon64'
24
Olivia McLoughlin
MF
31'
8
Jamie Finn
MF
substitution icon63'
21
Claudia Walker
S
7
Jade Pennock
S
41'
45'+2'
substitution icon78'

Substitutes

2
Martha Harris
substitution icon63'
3
Harriet Scott
6
Lily Simkin
substitution icon45'
9
Libby Smith
10
Christie Murray
substitution icon64'
11
Ashley Hodson
substitution icon63'
90'+2'
23
Charlie Devlin
29
Lucy Jones
36
Louanne Worsey
substitution icon78'
Birmingham City Women

Team stats

Crystal Palace Women
Possession
58%
42%
Shots on target
11
2
Shots off target
7
2
Corners
10
1
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
5
5
Offsides
5
2

Top performing palace players

Duels won
2
Molly-Mae Sharpe
Molly-Mae Sharpe
Crosses
1
Anna Filbey
Anna Filbey
Touches
23
Frances Kitching
Frances Kitching
Women's Match Highlights: Birmingham City 3 -1 Crystal Palace

Match Action

Palace TV

Match Action

Women's Match Highlights: Birmingham City 3 -1 Crystal Palace

04:16

Latest videos

0101
Upcoming palace games

