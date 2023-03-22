Report & Highlights: Palace Women beaten by Birmingham at St Andrew’s
Birmingham City Women 3 Crystal Palace Women 1
Birmingham City Women3
McLoughlin31'
Pennock41' 45'+2'
Palace Women1
Dean61'
- 04:16Women's Match Highlights: Birmingham City 3 -1 Crystal Palace04:16Women's Match Highlights: Birmingham City 3 -1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BHABristol City Women
19
13
3
3
30
10
+20
42
2
LONLondon City Lionesses
19
12
3
4
37
17
+20
39
3
BIRBirmingham City Women
18
11
2
5
30
19
+11
35
4
CHACharlton Athletic Women
19
10
4
5
31
22
+9
34
5
CRYCrystal Palace Women
19
10
0
9
21
28
-7
30
6
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
19
7
6
6
17
14
+3
27
7
DURDurham Women
18
7
4
7
27
23
+4
25
8
LEWLewes Women
18
6
5
7
17
22
-5
23
9
SHESheffield United Women
19
5
3
11
23
23
0
18
10
SUNSunderland Women
19
5
3
11
24
28
-4
18
11
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
18
3
8
7
16
25
-9
17
12
COVCoventry United Ladies
19
2
1
16
16
58
-42
7
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Birmingham City Women 3, Crystal Palace Women 1.
90'+3'
free kick won
Louanne Worsey (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+2'
Yellow Card
Hodson(11)
Ashley Hodson (Birmingham City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Lily Simkin.
88'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Felicity Gibbons (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
88'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
87'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
87'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Anna Filbey (Crystal Palace Women).
86'
free kick won
Felicity Gibbons (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
84'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Siobhan Wilson (Birmingham City Women).
83'
Substitution
Molly-Mae
Sharpe(8)off
Elise
Hughes(19)on
78'
Substitution
Rianna
Dean(9)off
Felicity
Gibbons(3)on
78'
Substitution
Jade
Pennock(7)off
Louanne
Worsey(36)on
77'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
76'
miss
Attempt missed. Tara Bourne (Birmingham City Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
75'
corner
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
75'
corner
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Lizzie Waldie.
72'
miss
Attempt missed. Siobhan Wilson (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Martha Harris (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
69'
corner
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Frances Kitching.
68'
corner
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Polly Doran.
65'
corner
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Frances Kitching.
65'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ashley Hodson (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
64'
Substitution
Charlie
Estcourt(18)off
Christie
Murray(10)on
63'
Substitution
Lucy
Quinn(17)off
Ashley
Hodson(11)on
63'
Substitution
Jamie
Finn(8)off
Martha
Harris(2)on
61'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Rianna
Dean(9)
Goal! Birmingham City Women 3, Crystal Palace Women 1. Rianna Dean (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Annabel Blanchard.
60'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Claudia Walker (Birmingham City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
57'
free kick won
Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
54'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Frances Kitching (Crystal Palace Women).
53'
miss
Attempt missed. Anna Filbey (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
49'
miss
Attempt missed. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
46'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
45'
Substitution
Louise
Quinn(4)off
Lily
Simkin(6)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Birmingham City Women 3, Crystal Palace Women 0.
45'+2'
Birmingham City Women Goal
Goal!
Jade
Pennock(7)
Goal! Birmingham City Women 3, Crystal Palace Women 0. Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Claudia Walker following a set piece situation.
45'+1'
free kick won
Charlie Estcourt (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Siobhan Wilson (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Jamie Finn (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
41'
Birmingham City Women Goal
Goal!
Jade
Pennock(7)
Goal! Birmingham City Women 2, Crystal Palace Women 0. Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.
39'
corner
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Lizzie Waldie.
35'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
35'
post
Jamie Finn (Birmingham City Women) hits the bar with a header from very close range.
31'
Birmingham City Women Goal
Goal!
Olivia
McLoughlin(24)
Goal! Birmingham City Women 1, Crystal Palace Women 0. Olivia McLoughlin (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Claudia Walker.
30'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Claudia Walker (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
29'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Rianna Dean (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
28'
free kick won
Olivia McLoughlin (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
corner
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Lizzie Waldie.
25'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
24'
free kick won
Polly Doran (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
23'
miss
Attempt missed. Siobhan Wilson (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
21'
miss
Attempt missed. Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
20'
free kick won
Rianna Dean (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
free kick won
Jamie Finn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
19'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Anna Filbey (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
16'
free kick won
Siobhan Wilson (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
12'
free kick won
Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
11'
corner
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
8'
corner
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Kirsten Reilly.
7'
corner
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Kirsten Reilly.
2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
9
Rianna Dean
S
61'
78'
Starting lineup
1
Lucy Thomas
GK
4
Louise Quinn
DF
45'
12
Tara Bourne
DF
15
Gemma Lawley
DF
17
Lucy Quinn
MF
63'
14
Siobhan Wilson
MF
18
Charlie Estcourt
MF
64'
24
Olivia McLoughlin
MF
31'
8
Jamie Finn
MF
63'
21
Claudia Walker
S
7
Jade Pennock
S
41'
45'+2'
78'
Substitutes
2
Martha Harris
63'
3
Harriet Scott
6
Lily Simkin
45'
9
Libby Smith
10
Christie Murray
64'
11
Ashley Hodson
63'
90'+2'
23
Charlie Devlin
29
Lucy Jones
36
Louanne Worsey
78'
Team stats
Possession
58%
42%
Shots on target
11
2
Shots off target
7
2
Corners
10
1
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
5
5
Offsides
5
2
