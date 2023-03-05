Skip navigation
Crystal Palace Women vs Bristol City Women

Crystal Palace Women Bristol City Women

Palace Women
Crystal Palace Women
Bristol City Women
Bristol City Women
Sun 05 Mar 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Women's ChampionshipHayes Lane

Crystal Palace Women vs Bristol City Women

Recent Meetings

Women's Championship

Crystal Palace Women
Bristol City Women
Crystal Palace Women

Head-To-Head

Bristol City Women
Games played
2
1
Total wins
1
0
Draws
0
Crystal Palace Women

Form

Bristol City Women
SHE
SHE
2 - 2
(A)
D
D
(A)
2 - 2
SUN
SUN
WAT
WAT
2 - 1
(H)
W
L
(H)
1 - 3
LON
LON
BLA
BLA
2 - 1
(H)
W
D
(H)
1 - 1
COV
COV
CHA
CHA
0 - 1
(A)
W
L
(H)
2 - 4
LIV
LIV
LEW
LEW
2 - 0
(A)
L
L
(A)
1 - 0
SHE
SHE
Crystal Palace Women

Season so far

Bristol City Women
6
Position
3
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BIRBirmingham City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BHABristol City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
CHACharlton Athletic Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
COVCoventry United Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CRYCrystal Palace Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
DURDurham Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
LEWLewes Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
LONLondon City Lionesses
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
SHESheffield United Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
SUNSunderland Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0