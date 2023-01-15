Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace Women vs London City Lionesses

Crystal Palace Women London City Lionesses

Palace Women
Crystal Palace Women
London City Lionesses
London City Lionesses
Sun 15 Jan 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Women's ChampionshipHayes Lane

Crystal Palace Women vs London City Lionesses

Recent Meetings

Women's Championship

Crystal Palace Women
London City Lionesses
Crystal Palace Women

Head-To-Head

London City Lionesses
Games played
6
0
Total wins
3
3
Draws
3
Crystal Palace Women

Form

London City Lionesses
SHE
SHE
2 - 2
(A)
D
W
(H)
3 - 1
BLA
BLA
WAT
WAT
2 - 1
(H)
W
W
(A)
1 - 3
BHA
BHA
BLA
BLA
2 - 1
(H)
W
W
(H)
1 - 0
LEW
LEW
CHA
CHA
0 - 1
(A)
W
W
(H)
2 - 0
CHA
CHA
LEW
LEW
2 - 0
(A)
L
L
(A)
1 - 0
WAT
WAT
Crystal Palace Women

Season so far

London City Lionesses
6
Position
9
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
Back to top
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BIRBirmingham City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BHABristol City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
CHACharlton Athletic Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
COVCoventry United Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CRYCrystal Palace Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
DURDurham Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
LEWLewes Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
LONLondon City Lionesses
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
SHESheffield United Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
SUNSunderland Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0