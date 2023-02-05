Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Southampton F.C. Women vs Crystal Palace Women

Southampton F.C. Women Crystal Palace Women

Southampton F.C. Women
Southampton F.C. Women
Palace Women
Crystal Palace Women
Sun 05 Feb 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Women's ChampionshipThe Snows Stadium

Southampton F.C. Women vs Crystal Palace Women

Women's Championship

Southampton F.C. Women
Crystal Palace Women
Southampton F.C. Women

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace Women
Games played
0
0
Total wins
0
0
Draws
0
Southampton F.C. Women

Season so far

Crystal Palace Women
11
Position
6
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
Back to top
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BIRBirmingham City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BHABristol City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
CHACharlton Athletic Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
COVCoventry United Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CRYCrystal Palace Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
DURDurham Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
LEWLewes Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
LONLondon City Lionesses
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
SHESheffield United Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
SUNSunderland Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0